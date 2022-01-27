U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,335.21
    -14.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,202.56
    +34.47 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,396.84
    -145.27 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.46
    -39.01 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.25
    -1.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -37.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -1.15 (-4.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1151
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    -0.0430 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    -0.0077 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2800
    +0.6200 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,273.80
    -1,080.14 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.71
    +6.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Consumer Watchdog Calls On Lawmakers to Enact Patient Bill of Rights to Reform Medical Board, Doctor Accountability in California

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog called on legislative leaders to enact a Patient Bill of Rights to reform physician oversight and accountability in California. The nonprofit consumer advocacy organization said reform proposals recently floated by the Medical Board of California are good start, but "do not go far enough to prioritize the problems patients, not the Board's regulators, suffer because of California's failed systems of physician oversight."

Consumer Watchdog Logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Watchdog)
Consumer Watchdog Logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Watchdog)

The recommendations follow ongoing revelations by news media, a Medical Board whistleblower, and patient advocates across the state of how state regulators and the legal system fail to hold dangerous doctors accountable and protect patients from harm.

"The choices you make this year – to demand accountability for dangerous doctors or protect the status quo – will determine whether patients are protected or more innocent lives are lost," wrote Consumer Watchdog to legislative leaders.

Read Consumer Watchdog's letter to lawmakers: https://consumerwatchdog.org/sites/default/files/2022-01/LtrLegDoctorOversight1-27-22.pdf

The Patient Bill of Rights centers the needs of families who have been harmed by, or lost loved ones to, medical negligence and was developed with a coalition of such families featured at www.PatientsforFairness.org. They faced insurmountable hurdles at the Medical Board of California and in the courts when they sought accountability and to protect future patients from harm.

Read the Patient Bill of Rights: https://consumerwatchdog.org/sites/default/files/2022-01/PatientBillOfRights2022.pdf

This week the Los Angeles Times editorial board also called on the legislature to prioritize patient safety, writing: "California's system for getting bad doctors out of the profession is obviously not working."

Read the editorial: https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2022-01-25/editorial-california-must-do-more-to-get-bad-doctors-out-of-the-profession

Consumer Watchdog urged lawmakers to prioritize three reforms also embraced by the Medical Board this year:

  • Change the composition of the Medical Board to establish a public board member majority.

  • Change the evidentiary standard from "clear and convincing" to "preponderance of evidence" in disciplinary actions to match the standard in 41 other states.

  • Raise physician licensing fees to adequately fund oversight.

"Ultimately however, the legislature must do much more to repair the state's dysfunctional physician oversight system and protect patients from harm," wrote Consumer Watchdog.

Proposed legislation (AB 1636 by Assembly Member Weber) to ban physicians convicted of sexually abusing their patients from ever again practicing medicine in California is long overdue, said the group, but barely scratches the surface of the problem. Lawmakers must enact a Patient Bill of Rights to ensure transparency and accountability and improve patient care, Consumer Watchdog wrote.

The Patient Bill of Rights would, in addition to the reforms above:

  • Ensure public input in the Board's enforcement process:

o Board must interview complainant/family member before a complaint is dismissed.

o Board must contact complainant/family member following the physician interview to allow them to provide additional information.

o Board or the Deputy Attorney General must contact the complainant/family member prior to a settlement offer or give the complainant the opportunity to provide a victim impact statement at the ALJ hearing.

  • Amend AB 1636 to also prohibit a doctor who commits multiple acts of negligence resulting in serious patient injuries or death from practicing in California.

  • Amend 2018's Patient Right to Know law, which requires disclosure of physician probation for drug abuse or sexual misconduct, to also require doctors to disclose when they are on probation for gross negligence that caused patient harm.

  • Expand disclosure on the Board's website to include pending investigations into a complaint of physician misconduct if that conduct resulted in serious harm to a patient or death, or the physician is a repeat offender.

  • Inform patients of physicians' financial conflicts of interest (payments by drug and device manufacturers) as proposed in Assembly Member Nazarian's AB 1278.

  • Restore patients' ability to seek accountability in court when they are harmed by updating the state's nearly 50-year-old cap on compensation in medical negligence cases.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-watchdog-calls-on-lawmakers-to-enact-patient-bill-of-rights-to-reform-medical-board-doctor-accountability-in-california-301470069.html

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • Fed Chair Powell is ‘in a good position’ raise rates: Economist

    Joe Brusuelas, RSM Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed meeting yesterday, the labor market, and where the U.S. economy stands right now.

  • Is Your Social Security Income Taxed?

    The IRS has begun to accept 2021 returns. This start to the tax season sparks an annual boom in taxpayers asking, Is my Social Security income taxed?

  • Tweed Brand Evolution Inspires Canadians to do "Whatever Feels Good"

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, unveils the next chapter of the Tweed brand with the launch of new products, formats, and a refresh of the brand's look and feel. Today, the brand is introducing a new era of Tweed, inspiring Canadians to start their year off in whatever way feels good for them.

  • Goldman’s No. 2 Takes Rare Swing at Fed’s Autonomy and Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as the Federal Reserve was about to talk up its commitment to taming the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, a top U.S. banking leader delivered an unusually brusque critique of the central bank. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronome

  • Bridgewater Sees ‘Much Bigger’ Drop in Stocks Before Fed Blinks

    (Bloomberg) -- How much further is the Federal Reserve willing to let stocks slide? That’s the burning question of the moment for financial markets, and Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, has an answer: as much as 20% more.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields

  • 'Just wear a mask and don't tell anyone': Workplaces are filling up with sick employees

    Short-staffed employers are pressuring workers to stay on the job while feeling sick or with COVID-19. CDC guidance and testing disparities aren't helping.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • EU launches trade action against China despite German export fears

    Brussels is launching a case against China at the World Trade Organisation over its treatment of Lithuanian goods, amid reports that Germany fears the action will undermine its own trade links with the world’s second-largest economy.

  • U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious. A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

  • Vaccinex Posts Two Complete Responses In Pepinemab Combo Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

    Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares are gaining after the Company reported interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study. The trial is evaluating Vaccinex's pepinemab combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC). Among the three patients enrolled in the safety segment of the study, two patients experienced a complete response (CR). Biomarker analysis revealed that tumors in

  • Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was 'very helpful' for vaccine development: Gregory Zuckerman

    ‘A Shot to Save the World’ author, Gregory Zuckerman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the Trump Administration's role in developing the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Why the stock of this small biotech with an underdog cancer drug climbed 46%

    Gilead Sciences, which sold the drug for $3 million less than three years ago, still could come out a winner if the drug is approved by the FDA for patients with the blood cancer myelofibrosis.

  • Putin Says Russia Has a “Competitive Advantage” in Crypto Mining

    Prez Vladimir Putin has asked the Russian central bank and the government to come to a consensus on crypto regulation.

  • US-China tech war: Shenzhen to establish international sourcing platform for semiconductors as global chip shortage persists

    China will develop an international sourcing platform for semiconductors and other electronic components in Shenzhen - known as the country's Silicon Valley and the richest city in southern Guangdong province - in a bid to advance the nation's hi-tech self-sufficiency drive amid a race between Beijing and Washington to overcome the global chip shortage. The goal is to engage various companies involved in the semiconductor and electronics industries around the world, including manufacturers and d

  • A few things are going Biden’s way

    A low approval rating masks some important economic trends that could help Biden later this year.

  • U.S. daily COVID case tally now falling and hospitalizations seem to be peaking, as Moderna launches trial of omicron-specific booster

    The U.S. average daily new case tally from COVID-19 is falling fast and hospitalizations appear to be close to a peak, bolstering hopes that the highly infectious omicron variant is losing its grip on the nation.

  • The Kamala Harris mug Biden purchased during a shop visit yesterday is reportedly already sold out online

    The Kamala Harris mug Biden purchased during a shop visit yesterday is reportedly already sold out online

  • Eric Trump's Oblivious Boast About His Father Gets A Brutal Fact-Check

    The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.