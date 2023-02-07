U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,148.07
    +36.99 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,044.71
    +153.69 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,042.36
    +154.91 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.21
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.14
    +3.03 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.90
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.0360 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0850
    -1.5220 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,100.92
    +82.31 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.07
    +6.11 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Consumer Watchdog Provides Testimony Of Manipulation of Natural Gas Prices In Southern California To Public Utilities Commission

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court offered the following testimony to the Public Utilities Commission on the spike in natural gas prices in Southern California:

Consumer Watchdog Logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Watchdog)
Consumer Watchdog Logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Watchdog)

Something is clearly wrong with the natural gas market in the West, and in particular the Southwest. During its peak in December and January, the spot price paid for natural gas in Southern California was two to ten times higher than it was in the East and significantly greater than the price PG&E paid for natural gas in the North.

Consumer Watchdog made a short video demonstrating how So Cal Gas and its parent company SEMPRA may have wrongfully profited on the gas price spikes based on Energy Information Administration inventory data and charts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SUxoP7LrpQ

These areas of investigation should be explored:

1) Why did So Cal Gas fail to hedge its contracts and have long term contracts necessary to deliver gas at cheaper rates rather than having to buy at the height of the spot market price in winter?

2) Why did So Cal Gas deplete its significant inventories in November and early December when the spot market price was low, only to have to buy natural gas on the spot market at its peak prices, presumably from its parent company SEMPRA's trading arm? (This, despite its historical pattern of holding inventory until winter, then depleting storage in winter when spot prices were high).

3) How much did So Cal Gas's parent company SEMPRA's trading company make from the spot market transactions in winter with So Cal Gas?

4) What caused the spot market price in the Southwest to climb so high, particularly when maintenance issues on the Permian basin pipe had been known for a while and could have been hedged against?

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-watchdog-provides-testimony-of-manipulation-of-natural-gas-prices-in-southern-california-to-public-utilities-commission-301741129.html

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Where Will Intel Be in 3 Years?

    In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) future, specifically what it needs to do in the next three years, and the lessons we can learn from AMD's remarkable turnaround. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Here's Why Zoom Stock Suddenly Soared Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were trading calmly until about 12:20 p.m. ET when they suddenly soared. The company announced that it was laying off workers and Zoom stock was up about 10% within 30 minutes. Zoom is following in the footsteps of many tech companies in recent months by laying off 15% of its workforce.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Worry About the Slowdown at Amazon's Cloud Business?

    It's added to Amazon's overall costs -- from transporting goods to running warehouses. The bright spot always has been Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). First, let's talk about how AWS generally fits into the Amazon earnings picture.

  • The big question about the biggest deal in gold mining history is — why?

    Analysts wonder if Newmont's $17-billion bid for Newcrest will create a company too large for its own good

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Dividend Up

    Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) fourth-quarter results benefit from improved earned premiums and investment income, partly offset by poor underwriting results and deteriorated combined ratio.

  • Ford’s CEO is the new face of a more ‘efficient’ corporate America after getting candid and hinting at more layoffs: ‘It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work’

    CEOs are channeling their companies' economic woes into a push for greater efficiency.

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

    On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily.

  • You Bet There's a Trade to Be Made With BP

    Early on Friday morning, the London-based energy giant once known as British Petroleum, BP PLC released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three month period ended December 31st, BP posted an adjusted EPADS (earnings per American Depository Share) of $1.59 on revenue of $70.356B. - Gas & Low Carbon Energy produced adjusted EBITDA of $4.515B (+29.8%) as capital expenditures increased 55.2% to $1.609B.