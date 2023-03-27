U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,977.53
    +6.54 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,432.08
    +194.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,768.84
    -55.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.67
    +18.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.90
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2700
    -0.2850 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,170.83
    -907.35 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.32
    -20.14 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Consumer Watchdog Reports: Price Gouging Penalty and Oil Refiner Accountability Bill To Become Law

1
PR Newswire
·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislation backed by Governor Newsom to create a new state watchdog with power to prevent price gouging at the gas pump cleared the California Assembly by a vote of 52 to 19 and is now awaiting the Governor's signature.

Consumer Watchdog Logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Watchdog)
Consumer Watchdog Logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Watchdog)

"Californians now will have a watchdog with real teeth on their side to protect them from the gouging at the gas pump that they endured during 2022," said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog. "Californians will no longer be powerless and forced to pay $2 more than US drivers for their gasoline without recourse. Armed with a price gouging penalty, California's new watchdog bureau will have the power to take action against price gouging and more importantly take precautions to deter it from occurring in the first place. The sunlight that this new law will shed on the hidden workings of the gasoline market should be the best deterrent to preventing the 2022 price spikes from occurring again."

SBx1 2 (Skinner) gives the California Energy Commission the power to create a price gouging penalty on oil refiners when they make too much money per gallon at a level to be determined in a rule making. The legislation creates new transparency over refinery shutdowns, transactions that compose the crucial spot market where retail prices are set, export and import activity, pipeline activity, and other aspects of the industry that have been shielded from regulators for too long. The bill also creates a new division of the California Energy Commission dedicated to monitoring the market on a daily basis.

Among the most important provisions of SBx1 2 is the new ledger to be kept for transactions on the gasoline spot market. Regulators will have to be informed of all trades to make sure the crucial spot market — where the price retailer pay oil refiners for the gas is set — is not manipulated. For more on the spot market read Consumer Watchdog's recent LA Times commentary.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-watchdog-reports-price-gouging-penalty-and-oil-refiner-accountability-bill-to-become-law-301782667.html

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allow

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks“The economic headwinds are building,

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    (Reuters) -A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. “A person should be able to come to work and not be harassed or degraded while they’re doing their job,” the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said, reading from an email that Diaz wrote to supervisors.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Beating Near-Term Uncertainty in Industry

    While secular growth prospects for the Semiconductor - General industry remain bright, cyclical and macroeconomic factors are hurting the near-term outlook. STM and NVDA stand out.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Analyst: Nike 'failed' at its direct-to-consumer strategy as the footwear industry’s instability continues

    While discounts are music to consumers’ ears, continual promotions only make it harder for companies to later sell those products at a regular price, Powell said.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • The Most Striking Claims in The CFTC’s Lawsuit Against Binance

    (Bloomberg) -- The top US derivatives regulator’s lawsuit against crypto giant Binance Holdings Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao hammers at the company’s alleged concealment of rules violations in a breakneck pursuit of growth. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Sho

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPDATE 2-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 mln verdict cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. “A person should be able to come to work and not be harassed or degraded while they’re doing their job,” the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said, reading from an email that Diaz wrote to supervisors.

  • How the TikTok Backlash Could Trigger a Broader Wave of Tech Regulation

    Tiktok's CEO was roughed up at a Congressional hearing on Thursday, which made it clear both political parties support a ban.