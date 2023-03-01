U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,696.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,068.75
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.90
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.47
    +0.42 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3330
    +0.1340 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,454.20
    -29.49 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.59
    +1.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,491.49
    +45.93 (+0.17%)
     

Consumer Water Purifier Global Market Report 2022: Rising Government Focus on Developing Commercial Infrastructure Drives Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Water Purifier Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



Water purification is when undesired chemicals are removed from water by using chemicals and various processes. Water purification systems are various electronic machines used to purify water from unwanted substances. The market for consumer water purifiers is projected to witness healthy growth over the next five years, mainly because of the raising concerns regarding the benefits of clean drinking water, especially in underdeveloped economies where the purchasing power is comparatively low.

The rapid growth in the number of deaths due to water-related diseases is one of the leading causes of the inclination of people toward water purification systems. According to the statistics from the World Health Organization, around 3.4 million people die each year due to water-related diseases, and the WHO states these can be mitigated to some extent with the use of various inexpensive purification systems.

Furthermore, the rapid urbanization in the developing economies of the region coupled with a rise in the middle-class population in various countries, including India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia, among others, are also some of the key factors propelling the demand for water purification systems, thereby driving the market growth during the next five years.

Furthermore, the improvement in standards of living is also driving the demand for water purifiers in undeveloped and developing economies as well. Also, the availability of clean and safe water by municipalities of various countries has led to a decent increase in the adoption of water purifiers. This, in turn, is also projected to impact the consumer water purifier market growth positively.

Rapid technological advancements are driving the market growth significantly

The rapidly growing consumer requirements have led to constant participation by the key market players in the development and launch of new products to expand their market share and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance, in August 2019, Kent RO Systems announced the launch of a new purifier product KENT Ace Star RO Water Purifier. Furthermore, the investments by new market players in the market for entering into new business segments are also considered a prime factor supporting the market growth during the next five years.

The market is also poised to grow because of the rising government focus on developing commercial infrastructure that includes hotels, airports, metros, shopping malls, movie theatres, and commercial buildings such as offices. The successful initiatives by the governments of various countries are also propelling the opportunities for the key manufacturers and vendors to invest more in the market and gain a competitive edge over other players.

For instance, Saudi Arabia and UAE have their main focus on the development of commercial infrastructure, which is indicated by the fact, that there are various initiatives taken by the government of major countries like Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Vision 2021, and UAE Vision 2023 that include the construction of new hotels, airports, and metros. This, in turn, is also expected to add up to the requirements of commercial water purifiers, thus driving the market growth during the next five years.

The consumer water purifier market has been segmented based on technology, end-use, mobility, distribution channel, and geography. Based on technology, the market has been classified into UV, RO, and others. Based on end-use, the segmentation of the market has been done as residential and commercial. By mobility, the classification is done into portable and non-portable. Based on the distribution channel, the segmentation is done online and offline. Geographically, the consumer water purifier market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific to hold a considerable market share

The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a considerable market share throughout the forecast period. The major factor bolstering the share of the APAC region includes the presence of a considerably large population base across the region, especially in countries like India and China, among others. Furthermore, the growing middle-class population and rapid urbanization in the developing countries of the region are also vital factors bolstering growth during the next five years. Also, the presence of key market players in the region is further supplementing the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation
By Technology

  • UV

  • RO

By End-Use

  • Residential

  • Commercial

By Mobility

  • Portable

  • Non-portable

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

Companies Mentioned

  • Amway

  • Eureka Forbes Ltd

  • Kent RO Systems

  • LG Electronics

  • TATA Chemical Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • A.O. Smith Corporation

  • SAR Group (livpure)

  • Alfaa UV

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihq56j-water?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-water-purifier-global-market-report-2022-rising-government-focus-on-developing-commercial-infrastructure-drives-growth-301758708.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Target CFO: 'Organized retail crime' contributed to hundreds of millions in lost profits in 2022

    Target feels the sting of organized retail crime.

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for March 2023

    YPF, PBF Energy, and GasLog Partners lead oil and gas peers in the momentum category, even as crude oil prices have declined in recent months.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla face a fresh lawsuit alleging his self-driving tech is a fraud

    The new litigation seeks damages for Tesla investors allegedly duped into buying the stock at artificially inflated prices.

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Paramount Turned Down $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime From Former Executive

    Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins was the latest Showtime suitor to be rebuffed by Paramount over the past few years.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Logistic Giant Maersk’s CEO Isn’t Worried About a U.S. Recession. China Might Be Another Story.

    “The specter of a recession in the U.S., as well as in Europe, is receding,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told Barron's.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.