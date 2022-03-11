U.S. markets closed

ConsumerAffairs Announces John Henson as General Counsel

·2 min read

TULSA, Okla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerAffairs, an advocacy organization and online marketplace with more than 4 million monthly readers, announced today that John Henson has been named the company's General Counsel.

John Henson, ConsumerAffairs General Counsel
John Henson, ConsumerAffairs General Counsel

As ConsumerAffairs' General Counsel, Henson will lead the company's legal, regulatory and compliance organization and the talent and culture team as the company continues to grow. He joined ConsumerAffairs in 2021 as VP & Head of Legal and Compliance and has played a pivotal role in maturing the company's legal and compliance processes.

"John joining our leadership continues to strengthen a great team who will help us execute on building ConsumerAffairs into the best marketplace to help consumers through pivotal life events," said Zac Carman, ConsumerAffairs' CEO. "John's legal and compliance knowledge plus his experience working on the business side gives him a unique perspective."

Prior to joining ConsumerAffairs, Henson was at LendingTree for six years, where he assumed a variety of roles in the legal department, including vice president of compliance and interim general counsel. Henson was also an assistant general manager of LendingTree's Home vertical, which focused on home purchase and real estate.

"I am excited to serve as ConsumerAffairs' first General Counsel," Henson said. "I look forward to working with Zac Carman and the rest of the management team to help ConsumerAffairs' important mission of helping our customers as well as our partners."

About ConsumerAffairs
ConsumerAffairs is a "managed marketplace" for life's hardest purchases. Our mission is to help consumers make smart buying decisions in moments of need. Every month, millions of people turn to ConsumerAffairs for help with their considered (often emotional), need-based purchases, and we connect hundreds of thousands of them directly to brands. These brands use our SaaS tools to manage their reviews and presence on ConsumerAffairs, communicate with potential customers and clients and generate revenue.

Contact: Jamie Ostroe | 918-812-7479
Email: jostroe@consumeraffairs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumeraffairs-announces-john-henson-as-general-counsel-301500658.html

SOURCE ConsumerAffairs

