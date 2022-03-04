U.S. markets closed

ConsumerAffairs Announces Zac Bogart as Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read

TULSA, Okla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerAffairs, an advocacy organization and online marketplace with more than 4 million monthly readers, announced today that Zac Bogart has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Zac Bogart, ConsumerAffairs Chief Marketing Officer
Zac Bogart, ConsumerAffairs Chief Marketing Officer

As ConsumerAffairs' CMO, Bogart will lead the company's marketing, advertising and growth initiatives as the company scales its performance and brand marketing operations. Zac Bogart joined ConsumerAffairs in 2020 as VP & Head of Marketing and has been instrumental in the company's meteoritic growth as the company focuses on expanding its marketplace offerings and strengthening its reputation as a trusted advisor for consumers.

"We're excited to have Bogart join our leadership team as we continue to build ConsumerAffairs as a guided marketplace that helps consumers through pivotal life events," said Zac Carman, ConsumerAffairs CEO. "He has a proven track record of digital innovation that will help us execute on our growth plans."

Bogart brings years of leadership experience building internal marketing teams. He most recently served as Senior Director of Digital at Sweetwater.com, a $1.5B music e-commerce retailer, where he led performance and brand marketing. He was previously a marketing leader in several mid-stage startups, where he drove significant growth in paid media, SEO, data strategy, and lifecycle marketing.

"I am excited to expand the scope of my role to continue to accelerate ConsumerAffairs' massive growth," Bogart said. "I look forward to working with Zac Carman and the rest of the management team to create real value for our customers as they navigate life's big purchases."

About ConsumerAffairs
ConsumerAffairs is a "managed marketplace" for life's hardest purchases. Our mission is to help consumers make smart buying decisions in a moment of need. Every month, millions of consumers turn to ConsumerAffairs for help with their considered (often emotional), need-based purchases, and we connect hundreds of thousands of them directly to brands. These brands use our SaaS tools to manage their reviews and presence on ConsumerAffairs, communicate with consumers and generate revenue.

Contact: Jamie Ostroe | 918-812-7479
Email: jostroe@consumeraffairs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumeraffairs-announces-zac-bogart-as-chief-marketing-officer-301496153.html

SOURCE ConsumerAffairs

