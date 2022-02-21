U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8640
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.24
    +659.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.87
    -40.92 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.66
    +25.04 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Consumers across the globe highlight opportunities for a better insurance purchasing experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Duck Creek Technologies
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DCT

Strong interest in innovative new insurance solutions from consumers is overshadowed by poor communication and engagement from carriers, according to key benchmark survey of 2,000 global consumers

London / Boston, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is strong demand from global consumers for more proactive, personalized engagement from carriers, brokers and insurance agents, particularly when claims have occurred, according to insights from new research delivered to the market by Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT).

The Global Consumer Insurance Insights Survey - which was conducted independently by Research in Finance and includes feedback from 2,000 consumers from around the world - will be released during the Duck Creek Technologies Formation ‘22 event for customers and partners.

The results of the survey reveal a number of key themes, including:

  • While carriers are doing many things well (more than a third of global consumers rate the insurance buying experience as very good, US consumers are most pleased with 45% rating it as very good), consumers highlighted clear communications gaps, strong interest in more engaging digital channels, and more frequent and relevant communication - particularly around claims.

  • In fact, 14% of consumers had not received a renewal reminder from their carrier, while a third never heard from their insurer on an annual basis (where there was no claim against their policy), while 95% said they would like to hear more about the status of a claim.

  • The survey also highlighted the ongoing transition to digital communications with carriers, and consumers’ willingness to use online services to switch insurance, and make changes to their insurance policies.

These are fundamental insights that many insurers may take for granted and assume are being addressed, but highlight clear areas of underperformance in the eyes of many consumers.

Research in Finance Head of Insight, Karen Scott, said, “Many companies tend to focus too much on their product or service and forget to listen to what consumers are telling them or fail to even ask the questions. This results in declining revenue, profit and brand loyalty. The goal of any business is to create sustainable shareholder and customer value, and that objective is easier to reach when we listen to consumers and most importantly create the changes required to meet their needs.”

The Global Consumer Insurance Insights Survey also highlighted a number of other key takeaways, including:

  • Strong opportunities for carriers to accelerate new product introductions to capitalise on niche, regional opportunities. There is a stark lack of insurance penetration globally beyond the traditional motor, home and life insurance staples, but consumers expressed a strong regional and global interest in add-on insurance products and usage-based insurance.

  • At the heart of it all is carriers listening and reacting to consumers on an individual basis, as well as harnessing data effectively to see and respond to the trends as they happen at scale across product lines and distribution throughout different regions.

Duck Creek Technologies CEO, Mike Jackowski, said, “This is an exciting time for our industry, where the most successful insurance businesses are undoubtedly those who act on their ability to listen to consumers, react quickly, and consistently provide high quality, relevant products and services to their customers.

This pioneering survey highlights some surprising home truths about communication and engagement with consumers that many carriers may assume they have addressed. At the same time, the strong consumer interest in insurance innovations such as add-on products and usage-based insurance, with nearly 60% of consumers expressing an interest in the latter, is a clear strategic opportunity.

Now, carriers have at their fingertips the technology and tools they need to grow their digital presence, enhance their distribution channels, maximize their data, and create truly compelling, persona-based interactions that anticipate and exceed consumer preferences and expectations.

Leading technology offerings like Duck Creek’s core systems implementation harness the convenience, centralization and digital streamlining of SaaS architecture in combination with access to an evolving insurtech ecosystem - connecting carriers with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to make the most out of the data at their fingertips.

I know there is huge anticipation around the results of this global survey of 2,000 consumers who were asked about their buying preferences, attitudes toward switching insurance and toward insurance innovations, and I am looking forward to the official launch at the start of our Formation ‘22 event.”


Register your interest to receive a copy of the full Global Consumer Insurance Insights Survey white paper as soon as it is released.

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com

PR Contacts - UK

Helen Wright

Lysander PR Limited

helen@lysanderpr.com

07842 729 579

Steve Colton

Lysander PR Limited

steve@lysanderpr.com

07554 889 056

Roddy Langley

Lysander PR Limited

roddy@lysanderpr.com

07547 901 618

PR Contacts - North America

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

prechichi@racepointglobal.com

+1 617 624 3221

Drake Manning

Duck Creek Technologies

drake.manning@duckcreek.com

+1 860 877 3609

CONTACT: Drake Manning Duck Creek Technologies 860-877-3609 drake.manning@duckcreek.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineThe countr

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Whipsawed With Gold on Prospect for Biden-Putin Ukraine Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was whipsawed along with gold after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate sank a

  • Thai GDP Growth Beats Estimates, Inflation View Revised Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter, buoyed by rising exports and tourist arrivals, firming its recovery as it faces risks this year from inflation and the omicron variant. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia Ma