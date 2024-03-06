Consumers will bury power lines in six counties — including Ottawa and Allegan

State regulators signed off Friday on a plan for Consumers Energy to begin burying about 10 miles of power lines in six Michigan counties over the next year, including Ottawa and Allegan.

The company hopes to improve the reliability of electric service by shielding wires from inclement weather, falling tree branches and other hazards that could result in lost power for customers.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers' pilot proposal to spend $3.7 million to bury lines in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm and Iosco counties. The plan was included in an application for Consumers to raise its electric rates by $92 million, a $1.53 increase to the average monthly bill for a typical residential customer.

The cost of the pilot program is directly paid for by the electric rate increase, according to a company spokesperson.

State regulators signed off Friday on a plan for Consumers Energy to begin burying about 10 miles of power lines in six Michigan counties over the next year, including Ottawa and Allegan.

In total, 10.3 miles of power lines will be buried. That's a sliver of the over 1,000 miles of power lines Consumers hopes to bury as part of its "Reliability Roadmap" unveiled last September.

By burying power lines, wires will be protected from common outage causes, like lightning, high winds, tornadoes, heavy snow, ice and falling tree limbs, according to Consumers. In a previous regulatory filing, Consumers said research indicates undergrounding power lines improves circuit performance by 90% or more.

“Burying power lines will help make the grid stronger and more reliable,” Greg Salisbury, vice president of electric distribution engineering, wrote in a news release Monday. “This pilot will help us learn even more about cost-effective ways to bury lines, allowing us to expand undergrounding projects in the future.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Consumers and DTE Energy have ranked among the worst-performing utilities nationally when it comes to restoration times, according to a review of reliability data. DTE has also undergrounded power lines in Michigan.

Story continues

Consumers provides electric service to 1.8 million customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

— Free Press staff writer Adrienne Roberts contributed with prior reporting. Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Consumers will bury power lines in six counties — including Ottawa and Allegan