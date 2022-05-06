U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,096.97
    -49.90 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,641.48
    -356.49 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,095.58
    -222.12 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.05
    -30.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.52
    +1.26 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1130
    +0.0470 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,897.25
    -927.75 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.35
    -13.11 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Consumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMS
    Watchlist
  • CMS-PC

JACKSON, Mich., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock.

CMS Energy Logo
CMS Energy Logo

The following dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-the-principal-subsidiary-of-cms-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301541913.html

SOURCE CMS Energy