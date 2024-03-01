Consumers Energy rate hike approved by Michigan commission: What it means for customers

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday approved a $92 million electricity rate increase for Consumers Energy, which will result in a $1.53 increase to the average monthly bill for a typical residential customer.

The Jackson-based utility had initially requested a $216 million rate increase, a request that was later reduced to $170.8 million.

Consumers Energy sought the increase to cover investments in generation and distribution assets, safety and legal compliance and enhanced technology, along with increased operations and maintenance expenses and increased financing costs, MPSC said.

Spokespeople for Consumers Energy didn't immediately have a comment on the order.

MPSC said it partially approved an investment recovery mechanism proposed by the utility in its efforts to improve the reliability and resilience of its electric distribution system. The order also includes approval for the first year of costs of a pilot program to relocate overhead distribution ground underground.

MPSC directed Consumers Energy to file detailed information that connects performance in operational metrics to proposed incentive compensation in its next general electric rate case because individual operational metrics will be scrutinized more critically going forward, it said.

Intervenors in the case included the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the Michigan Environmental Council, the Sierra Club, the Citizens Utility Board of Michigan and the Michigan Municipal Association for Utility Issues, among several others.

Consumers Energy's last electric rate increase of $155 million was approved by the MPSC in January 2023. The MPSC also approved a $95 million rate increase for Consumers Energy natural gas customers in August.

Consumers Energy provides electricity to 1.8 million customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including cities such as Battle Creek, Flint, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The MPSC approved a $368.1 million electricity rate increase for DTE Energy in December. The Detroit-based utility had initially requested an increase of about $620 million.

