Consumers Receive Compensation From Dealerships for Illegal Charges and Fees for Lease Buyouts

Newhart Legal, PA
·2 min read

Some car buyers have been charged illegal fees when they buy out their lease, and many don't even know they were affected. Newhart Legal, PA is helping consumers understand their rights and whether they could recover fees and statutory damages.

Attorney Darren Newhart

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers who bought out their leases at lease end are being compensated for illegal fees the car dealers charged. Newhart Legal, PA and attorney Darren Newhart have recovered more than $130,000 for consumers across Florida and are filing additional cases based on the response to local media reports in South Florida.

"The response has been tremendous because so many car buyers have been affected," said attorney Darren Newhart. "Some dealerships are trying to capitalize on high prices in the used car market by charging fees and adding stipulations that weren't in the original lease agreement. We are successfully recovering fees and statutory damages for car buyers affected by these illegal practices. Unfortunately, most consumers don't even know they can fight the dealers and get their money back at no cost to them."

Numerous car dealerships throughout Florida are charging illegal fees to consumers trying to purchase their vehicle at the end of a lease. Used car prices escalated over the past two years and many leased vehicles hold more of their residual value. Car dealers recognize these market forces and have been causing consumers needless financial harm by charging illegal fees. Some dealers have illegally charged fees and added terms to capitalize on the higher-than-expected car values and the inventory shortage. But that's illegal. Car dealers are legally obligated to honor the original terms of the lease. Illegal changes to buyout terms can include:

  • Charging a higher price to buy out the vehicle than the buyout provision in the original lease.

  • Adding fees that weren't disclosed in the original lease agreement.

  • Forcing consumers to certify their leased vehicle as roadworthy or as a certified pre-owned vehicle.

  • Forcing consumers to purchase extended service contracts.

Consumers who want to find out if they have a claim can call (877) 921-3543 or visit leasebuyoutclaim.com/claims.

"Dealerships are discreetly adding fees, and most consumers are forced to pay these bogus charges to buy out their leased vehicle. We want to help car buyers explore their rights and get the compensation they deserve," said Newhart.

About Newhart Legal, PA
Darren Newhart of Newhart Legal, PA, is a consumer protection attorney. Newhart Legal, PA, located in Palm Beach County, Florida and is currently accepting inquiries from individuals who exercised a buyout option on a lease within the last year and were overcharged by a dealership.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, call (561) 331-1806 or visit leasebuyoutclaim.com/media.

PAID LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT  Prospective clients may not obtain similar results. The amounts stated above are before deductions for fees and the cost of attorneys' fees.

