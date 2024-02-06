Consumers seeks offers, ideas for 13 hydroelectric dams

JACKSON — Consumers Energy is working to identify potential buyers for 13 hydroelectric dams in Michigan.

Consumers announced it's issuing a request for proposals this month. The public utility spent the past two years visiting communities where the dams are located and hosting public meetings to gather feedback.

“We are grateful for the meaningful input we’ve received over the last two years from communities and others who care deeply about the future of our dams,” said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations.

“Issuing an RFP for these historic facilities will provide even more opportunities for people to offer ideas to preserve the dams and their reservoirs, while also enabling Consumers Energy to reduce costs for all of our customers.”

In Ionia County, the Webber Dam is on the Grand River in Lyons Township. In Allegan County, the Calkins Bridge Dam is on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan.

The 11 other dams are located on the following Michigan rivers:

Muskegon River: Hardy, Rogers and Croton

Manistee River: Tippy and Hodenpyl

Au Sable River: Mio, Alcona, Cooke, Foote, Five Channels and Loud

Consumers has retained the services of Clear Energy Brokerage and Consulting LLC in Grand Rapids to design and manage the RFP process, according to a release. Participants will move through a two-stage evaluation and bidding phase that should finish by the end of 2024.

Federal operating licenses for the dams will begin to expire in a decade. Potential options for each dam’s future include renewing operating licenses for 30 more years, transferring ownership or replacement.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Entities interested in participating can register and submit initial bids by March 15. Registration is available by contacting Ryan Cook at ryan.cook@clearenergybrockerage.com or 616-528-4682.

Learn more at consumersenergy.com/hydrofuture.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@livingstondaily.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Consumers seeks offers, ideas for 13 hydroelectric dams