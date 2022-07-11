U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.50
    -43.88 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,167.83
    -170.32 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,408.98
    -226.33 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.47
    -26.90 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.95
    -2.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.60
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    -0.0112 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    -0.1060 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    -0.0147 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4760
    +1.3960 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,410.16
    -541.27 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.48
    -3.49 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.17
    -14.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Consumers Want a More Connected, Personal Health Care Experience, New CVS Health Study Reveals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVS

2022 Health Care Insights Study finds consumers are seeking deeper, more personalized provider relationships that deliver whole-person outcomes

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) 2022 Health Care Insights Study, released today, reveals that U.S. consumers—many of whom delayed care over the past several years because of COVID-19—are now eager to restart their health and wellness journeys. Consumers say they want more meaningful and engaging relationships with health care providers and want them to know about and address their holistic health goals. Most consumers perceive "health" and "health care" as all-encompassing and say they now have a new awareness of how physical health connects to social, emotional and mental health. Also, despite pandemic-related uncertainty about new variants, consumers continue to rely on their physicians and other health care providers to obtain trusted medical information.

Image provided by CVS Health
Image provided by CVS Health

CVS Health surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers and 400 health care providers about what kind of health care experience they want and what barriers may hinder their ability to achieve desired health outcomes. The study also reveals consumers' evolving views about a post-pandemic health care industry, how consumers perceive their own well-being, and what consumers define as an ideal care delivery experience.

"The pandemic changed nearly everything about our world—including the way many consumers view the importance of their health," says CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "As we look to the future, CVS Health is uniquely positioned to reimagine health care that is centered around people—simpler, more accessible, and more affordable, with better health outcomes."

Study results show health care providers and consumers agree that increasing engagement and communication improves health outcomes. Whether their goal is decreasing daily stress levels or increasing overall well-being, 81% of consumers say it is very important their primary care provider is aware of patients' overall happiness and life satisfaction levels, and to be aware of how patients deal with difficult emotions and stress.

The Health Care Insights Study also reveals consumer desire for health care to become more coordinated, seamless and holistic, with 83% of consumers saying coordination among all their health care providers is important to their health.

Survey respondents consider convenience, accessibility and cost as key factors shaping their health care experience and outcomes. Virtual care options are valuable, as consumers want to receive medical care on their own terms. Nearly all consumers (92%) say convenience is an important factor when choosing their primary care provider, with more than one in three (37%) having scheduled a virtual visit to save money or time. Health care providers say virtual options are helping more patients adhere to their care plans, and most (53%) say adding virtual care options has resulted in more patient visits. Virtual care visits also allow patients to speak about tough topics like mental health issues, depression, or substance abuse concerns more intimately and conveniently, with 48% of consumers saying they are likely to seek out mental health services if a virtual visit is available.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities to innovate across the health care industry, the Health Care Insights Study also found that many consumers are struggling to adhere to their health plan or take their medications as directed. Better communication could help. Most health care providers (94%) believe that interventions like text reminders or phone follow-ups support patients in following a prescribed care plan. Similarly, 71% of consumers say it is very or somewhat important to their health that they have customized alerts and receive reminders about screenings or checkups.

The good news is that consumers' trust in their health care providers has remained strong despite pandemic-related difficulties. Forty-four percent of consumers say they now have more appreciation for their health care provider than pre-pandemic.

Other highlights from the study include:

  • Physicians value a team-based care approach. 68% say coordinating with their patients' other health care providers had a high to moderate impact on their ability to achieve desired patient outcomes.

  • Consumers want care that is open-ended, flexible, and unique. Consumers are open to non-traditional health care options, with over half–54%–saying holistic care options involving diet, exercise and counseling are very or somewhat important to them.

  • Health care providers report they are spending a significant amount of time discussing COVID-19 prevention and safety with their patients. 68% of health care providers report they always or often discuss COVID-10 prevention/safety and vaccine efficacy with their patients.

Read the full study.

About the study

The Health Care Insights Study (HCIS) by CVS Health was first released in 2018. This year, two questionnaires were fielded by Market Measurement, a national market research consulting firm. The consumer survey was fielded to 1,000 participants 18 years and older, located throughout the U.S. It also oversampled six metropolitan statistical areas–Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Columbus, Philadelphia, and Phoenix as well as a group who self-identified as Black and a group who self-identified as Hispanic. The professional survey was fielded to 400 health care providers focused on primary care physicians and specialists with at least two years' experience, as well as nurse practitioners, pharmacists and physician assistants.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Contacts:

Kathleen Biesecker
Email: BieseckerK@cvshealth.com
Phone: 703-472-8466

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-want-a-more-connected-personal-health-care-experience-new-cvs-health-study-reveals-301583139.html

SOURCE CVS Health

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Government Secures 3.2 Million Doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to secure an initial 3.2 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) should it receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and a recommendation from the C

  • U.S. to buy 3.2 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine if authorized

    The U.S. government purchased 3.2 million doses of Novavax Inc.'s still-investigational COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax's recombinant protein-based vaccine uses different technology than the mRNA shots developed by Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE . The vaccine still has to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though an FDA advisory committee has already recommended authorization of the two-dose vaccine. Novavax's stock

  • Why This Promising Drug Will Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster

    Pfizer shared encouraging clinical trial results for a drug candidate focused on treating a form of inflammatory bowel disease.

  • Eli Lilly’s Growth Is Set to Soar Under CEO David Ricks

    The pharmaceutical company’s earnings could double over coming years on the success of new drug treatments.

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reaches Regulatory Milestone with Health Canada Acceptance of New Drug Submission for Roflumilast Cream for Adults and Adolescents with Plaque Psoriasis

    Arcutis Canada Inc., a medical dermatology company and subsidiary of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), announced today that Health Canada has accepted the New Drug Submission (NDS) for roflumilast cream 0.3% (ARQ-151) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults and adolescents. The safety and efficacy of roflumilast cream remain under investigation, and market authorization in Canada has not yet been obtained.

  • China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found

    The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy. The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city's health commission. Shanghai, in eastern China, emerged from a lockdown lasting around two months at the start of June, but it has continued to impose tough restrictions, locking down buildings and compounds as soon as new potential transmission chains emerge.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Will uniQure Solve a Key Huntington's Disease Riddle?

    For example, Huntington's disease appears to be caused by mutations in the huntingtin gene (HTT). Similarly, high levels of mutated huntingtin protein (mHTT) can be detected in spinal fluid in individuals with Huntington's disease.

  • Your home gym is incomplete without these 3 things

    Want to get in a full workout without leaving the house? Take a look at these workout tools that are a perfect fit for any home gym enthusiast.

  • OpSens Awarded Interventional Specialty Diagnostics Agreement with Premier for OptoWire III

    OpSens Inc.. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Interventional Specialty Diagnostics with Premier, Inc. (Premier), a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance with approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Effective July 1st, the new agreement allows Premier members, at th

  • New, highly contagious Omicron variant raises concern for scientists as it spreads in India and beyond

    The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and elsewhere.

  • Hospital-acquired pneumonia is killing patients. There's a simple way to stop it.

    Four years ago, when Karen Giuliano went to a Boston hospital for hip replacement surgery, she was given a pale-pink bucket of toiletries issued to patients in

  • New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

    The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5. “It’s still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions,” said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

  • ‘Flip or Flop’ Fans Rally Around Tarek El Moussa After He Reveals Painful Injury on Instagram

    After 'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa shared on Instagram that he suffered painful injuries to his knees and bicep, fans are sending messages of support.

  • Signs You May Have Dementia, According to the Experts

    Dementia is a serious brain disorder that affects millions and is becoming increasingly common. While the #1 risk factor is age–it's more prevalent in people over 65-years-old, risk factors you can change include poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. There's several signs of dementia to be aware of and Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us the five most common symptoms to pay attention to and why. Read on—and to ensure yo

  • Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans

    A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed after the U.S. Supreme Court turned the issue of abortion back to the states.

  • If You Do This at Night, You May Be at Risk of Lewy Body Dementia, Experts Warn

    The public's awareness of Lewy body dementia (LBD) may have increased since the tragic 2014 suicide of Robin Williams, who suffered from the disease, but ​​LBD is actually the most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease (AD), according to Medline Plus, with approximately 1.4 million people in the United States affected by the condition.AD and LBD are both forms of dementia, and while they are similar in some aspects, there are also important differences. "As the name suggests, Lewy bo

  • Perrigo unit asks FDA to approve first ever OTC birth control pill

    The application from the Paris-based HRA comes on the back of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. HRA Pharma expects the regulator to hold an advisory committee meeting and approve the application in the first half of 2023, which is typical for such requests, said Frédérique Welgryn, HRA Pharma's chief strategic operations and innovation officer.

  • This Common Eye Problem Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Studies Warn

    Your eyes may be the windows to your soul—but they can also offer a glimpse into the state of your health. Specific vision problems can signal underlying issues, and recent study found that troubles with your eyes may provide important clues to your brain health. One eye condition in particular may accelerate cognitive decline, putting you at greater risk of developing dementia—and since an early diagnosis will enable you to seek medical treatment sooner, recognizing the signs is critical. Read

  • Pregnant Texas woman says unborn child is 2nd passenger after being pulled over for driving in HOV lane

    In Plano, Texas, a pregnant woman plans to fight a $275 fine after she was given a ticket for driving in a HOV lane alone, citing her unborn child as her passenger.