Contact Adhesives Market to record USD 1.43 Bn incremental growth -- APAC to have largest market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 1.43 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. Technavio considers the revenue generated by the chemical products companies, investments in key end-user industries, growth of the construction industry, the impact of the pandemic, and other various other factors to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of the full report on the global contact adhesives market. Download PDF Sample Report

The global contact adhesives market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Key vendors in the market are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions to capture regional markets. Vendors are also focusing on technological innovations and extending their product portfolios. Hence, the competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period.

The market will be driven by the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with contact adhesives. In addition, factors such as the growing demand from the footwear and leather industry and the availability of varied grades of contact adhesives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The contact adhesives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

The market growth in the woodworking segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing application of contact adhesives in waterproofing, tiling, carpeting, insulation, wall, and coverings.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 52% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the growth of the commercial and residential construction sector, increasing investments in infrastructural development, and the thriving automobile industry.

The report covers the following areas:

Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist contact adhesives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contact adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contact adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact adhesives market vendors

Contact Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., American Chemical and Adhesives LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG, Collano AG, Costchem SRL, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jowat SE, LINTEC Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Woodworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Footwear and leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG

10.5 Collano AG

10.6 Franklin International

10.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

10.9 Hexion Inc.

10.10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

10.11 Jowat SE

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

