Contact Adhesives Market to record USD 1.43 Bn incremental growth -- APAC to have largest market share

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 1.43 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. Technavio considers the revenue generated by the chemical products companies, investments in key end-user industries, growth of the construction industry, the impact of the pandemic, and other various other factors to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of the full report on the global contact adhesives market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026

The global contact adhesives market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Key vendors in the market are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions to capture regional markets. Vendors are also focusing on technological innovations and extending their product portfolios. Hence, the competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period.

The market will be driven by the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with contact adhesives. In addition, factors such as the growing demand from the footwear and leather industry and the availability of varied grades of contact adhesives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The contact adhesives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

The market growth in the woodworking segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing application of contact adhesives in waterproofing, tiling, carpeting, insulation, wall, and coverings.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 52% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the growth of the commercial and residential construction sector, increasing investments in infrastructural development, and the thriving automobile industry.

The report covers the following areas:

Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist contact adhesives market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the contact adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the contact adhesives market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact adhesives market vendors

Contact Adhesives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.8

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., American Chemical and Adhesives LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG, Collano AG, Costchem SRL, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jowat SE, LINTEC Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Woodworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Footwear and leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.5 Collano AG

  • 10.6 Franklin International

  • 10.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

  • 10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.9 Hexion Inc.

  • 10.10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

  • 10.11 Jowat SE

  • 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-adhesives-market-to-record-usd-1-43-bn-incremental-growth--apac-to-have-largest-market-share-301630946.html

SOURCE Technavio

