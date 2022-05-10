U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,022.75
    +35.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,415.00
    +254.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,358.75
    +165.00 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.80
    +15.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.47
    -1.62 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.43
    +3.24 (+10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0800
    -0.2830 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,435.15
    -1,527.57 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    733.72
    -46.65 (-5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.06
    +46.48 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

The contact center analytics market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Various factors such as rising adoption of advanced contact center technologies, demand for better customer experience management solutions, and increasing adoption of cloud-based contact center solutions during and after COVID-19 are expected to drive the adoption of contact center analytics technologies and services.

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contact Center Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05012869/?utm_source=GNW


Contact center analytics can be described briefly as the analysis of typical contact centre metrics for determining trends, impacts, causes, and outcomes. It is the combination of various advanced analytics technologies such as speech and text analytics, customer analytics, predictive analytics, and performance analytics.

The contact center analytics market is expected to grow owing to several factors, such as the rising demand for speech and text analytics and rising adoption of advanced contact center technologies.The speech analytics software focuses on the voice of the customer and provides companies with insights into customer sentiments and satisfaction levels.

It can prove to be a crucial tool to improve the FCR, reduce wait times, and measure agent performance. The infusion of analytics to monitor and analyze interactions for providing customized responses and video enablement to engage in face-to-face video calls adds to the benefits of modern-age contact centers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the contact center analytics market.However, companies are still leveraging contact center analytics solutions for customer experience management, real-time monitoring and reporting, risk and compliance management, automatic call distributor, workforce optimization, and smart quarantining.

Governments, as well as private companies across verticals, are adopting contact center analytics solutions to provide fast and better services to their customers and employees.

The Cross-channel Analytics software to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
By software, the contact center analytics market has been segmented into speech analytics, cross-channel analytics, predictive analytics, performance analytics, desktop analytics, and text analytics.The CAGR of the cross-channel analytics software segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

Cross-channel analytics tracks customer behavior across multiple channels, understands the difficulties, and enhances customer experience.It also extracts BI from real-time customer interactions across different channels, including email, SMS, and voice.

Cross-channel analytics requires a sophisticated solution that helps analyze the customer behavior using statistics, predictive, and other analytic solutions, and respond to their queries in minimal time.

The Professional Services segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
The contact center analytics market has been segmented by services into professional and managed services.The professional services segment is expected to hold a higher CAGR as well as the largest market size during the forecast period.

The professional services in the contact center analytics market are provided in the form of support and maintenance, and consulting services. Support and maintenance services play an integral part in onboard solution deployment, training, handling, and maintenance of software solutions.

APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The region will be booming, as some major multinational players are showing interests in the region, as well as a lot of new entrepreneur setups are taking place, who are mostly very keen to adopt newer technologies to stay ahead in the competition.

China, Japan, and India are showing ample growth opportunities in the contact center analytics market.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the contact center analytics market.
• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%
• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%
The report includes the study of key players offering contact center analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the contact center analytics market.

The major players in the contact center analytics market include Cisco (US), Genpact (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Avaya (US), NICE (US), 8x8 (US), Five9 (US), Talkdesk (US), CallMiner (US), Servion Global Solutions (US), Genesys (US), VirtualPBX (US), ChaseData (US), and Broadvoice (US).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the contact center analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, mapping type, application, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall contact center analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05012869/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Tesla’s China Plant Facing More Disruptions From Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China factory is experiencing some disruptions and may see more curbs to production this week as Shanghai’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown continues to impact supply chains. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Trad

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Oil Suffers Biggest Blow Since March Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil crumpled under the weight of a broader market selloff as the European Union softened some of its proposed sanctions on Russian crude to appease potential holdouts.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philipp

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant due to supply-chain problems: report

    Tesla had earlier "paused" production at the Shanghai factory for weeks as the city of 25 million people went into a strict COVID lockdown.

  • Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

    The hedge fund has told clients it has added to its profitable position in the energy giant.

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. "Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

  • Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earnings Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICPT ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Rishi Sunak's NI rise will pile on misery for struggling households, says Tesco boss

    John Allan argued the move was unfairly affecting those on modest incomes.