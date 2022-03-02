U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market to Register CAGR of 16.4% from 2021-2028; 8x8, Inc. Declares Distribution Contract with Westcon Group, Inc. to Bolster Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Mentioned in the CCaaS Market Report: Anywhere365 Enterprise Dialogue Management (Rotterdam, Netherlands), Computer Talk Technology Inc. (Toronto, Canada), 8x8, Inc. (California, U.S.), Content Guru Limited (Bracknell, U.K.), Enghouse Interactive (Phoenix, U.S.), Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (California, U.S.), NICE Systems Ltd. (Ra’anana, Israel), Talkdesk Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.), Luware AG. (Zurich, Switzerland), Evolve IP, LLC (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market size was USD 3.53 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.07 billion in 2021 to USD 11.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.4% during the 2021 to 2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, CCaaS Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the global market has depicted an augmentation in demand, owing to an increase in cloud-based software and service CCaaS market embracement for the remote working populace across the world.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-market-104160

COVID-19 Impact:

Minor Drop in Digital Technology Expenditure in End-User Industries amid COVID-19 to Hinder Progress

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all countries across the globe have reflected a trivial deterioration in their GDP owing to the termination of businesses. Nevertheless, in the healthcare sector, customer service and contact centers have presented an incomparable growth in the general volume of calls from consumers throughout the world.

Segments:

Rising number of SMEs in the IT & Telecommunication Sector to Drive Market

On the basis of function, the market is segregated into multichannel, interactive voice response (IVR), computer telephony integration (CTI), automatic call distribution, reporting and analytics, customer collaboration, workforce optimization, and others. The interactive voice response (IVR) segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period.

The global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises in terms of enterprise size.

In terms of industry, the market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare, consumer goods and retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and others.

The market has been branched across five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this CCaaS Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-market-104160

Report Coverage:

We offer reports that are piloted with a wide-ranging examination approach that principally highlights offering accurate study material. Our scholars have applied a data-gathering method, which further assists our analysts in supplying reliant estimations and reviewing the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have gained admission to numerous international as well as locally sponsored registers for offering up-to-date information so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in vital zones.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Implementation of Application Programming Interface (API) grounded Contact Center to Assist Market Growth

An elevation in the acceptance of AI-driven chatbot and cloud-based software as services have boosted the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market growth. The increasing unveiling of API-based contact centers solutions by prime companies is navigating the demand for market growth during the forecast period. The API-based contact center service provides online customer service by handling phone calls, SMS, emails, messages, live chat, texts, as well as support tickets for corporations.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-market-104160

Regional Insights:

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

North America held the largest contact center as a service (CCaaS) market share during the forecast period. The rising investment in cloud-based software and numerous dominating players situated in the U.S. have powered the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the biggest CAGR during the forecast period. China and Japan are probable to dominate Asia Pacific and are among the quickest-developing region in the market.

Europe is projected to hold the second-largest position in the market owing to the augmentation in the embracement of cloud technology coupled with government backing and capitalization in the manufacturing and healthcare sector for shortening the business courses.

Competitive Landscape:

Significance of Presenting Novel Payment Platforms to Steer Market Growth

The essential companies present in the market are financing the development of exclusive mobile device payment solutions. Several network operators and mobile payment suppliers are collaborating to make an impressive appearance in the market. Crucial players throughout the industries are utilizing these payment solutions to offer value-added services and to boost the customer experience.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-market-104160

Industry Developments:

  • April 2021: 8x8, Inc. declared a distribution deal with Westcon Group, Inc. This collaboration provides upgraded cloud communication and contact center solution while also offering UCaaS and CCaaS public cloud services to Westcon's partners on a wholesale foundation.

Companies Mentioned in the CCaaS Market Report:

  • Anywhere365 Enterprise Dialogue Management (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

  • Computer Talk Technology Inc. (Toronto, Canada)

  • 8x8, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Content Guru Limited (Bracknell, U.K.)

  • Enghouse Interactive (Phoenix, U.S.)

  • Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • NICE Systems Ltd. (Ra’anana, Israel)

  • Talkdesk Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

  • Luware AG. (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • Evolve IP, LLC (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Buy Now - CCaaS Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104160

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global CCaaS Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in Public Cloud domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Function (USD)

        • Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

        • Multichannel

        • Automatic Call Distribution

        • Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

        • Reporting and Analytics

        • Workforce Optimization

        • Customer Collaboration

        • Others (Recording, Dialer, etc.)

      • Enterprise Size (USD)

        • SMEs

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Industry (USD)

        • BFSI

        • IT and Telecommunications

        • Government

        • Healthcare

        • Consumer Goods and Retail

        • Travel and Hospitality

        • Media and Entertainment

        • Others

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Everything as a service (XaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Security as a service (SECaaS), Device as a service (DaaS), Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS), Storage as a service, Technology as a service , and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Size, Large Enterprise), By End-user (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Disaster Management and Risk Reduction, Public Safety and Medicine Delivery, Surveying, Climate Change Adaptation, and Others), By End-User (Defense and Internal Security, Retail & Logistics, Government, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Urban Development, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solutions, Services), By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Food Safety Management, Customer Data Management Identity Management, Compliance Management, Billing Transaction Processing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Heads Up Display, Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Smart Glasses, Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Access Control Server, Merchant Plug-in, Others) By Application (Merchant and Payment Processors, Banks), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


