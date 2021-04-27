U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Contact Center Software Market to Reach USD 29080 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.8% - Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Contact Center Software Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Enterprise Technology Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Contact Center Software market is projected to reach USD 29080 million by 2026, from USD 15960 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Contact center software provides strategic advantages to businesses in a variety of sectors by automating the outbound and inbound activities and providing a reliable customer engagement platform.

Major factors driving the growth of contact center software market are:

  • The surge in the use of contact center software among organizations to enhance customer experience through multiple channels, including voice, video, mobile, web, and social media

  • Rapid advancements in the field of customer relationship management and surge in need for personalized and streamlined customer interactions to achieve high customer satisfaction fuel the global contact center software market

  • Enhanced business agility, improved business continuity, and the growing acceptance of home-based work is driving the growth of the cloud-based contact center software market.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34V1592/global-contact-center-software

TRENDS INFLUENCING CONTACT CENTER SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE :

Customer interaction performance has always been measured by the accuracy and speed at which requests are addressed. Enterprises are increasingly in need of breaking free from outdated networks in order to create a more flexible approach to customer interaction. Contact center solution offers both flexibility and provides efficient request addressal at a quick time. This feature is expected to drive the growth of the Contact Center Software Market.

Rising Implementation of Omnichannel Services to Ensure Customer Satisfaction is expected to drive the growth of Contact Center Software Market. The omnichannel solution offered by contact centers allows customers to communicate with the organization by choosing any channels such as emails, social media, SMS, calls, video, live chats, and more. The contact center solution decreases customer care costs. The involvement of service providers across all available channels aids in the development of client trust. It also gives the agents working with real-time consumer insights into their clients through all platforms. This aids the agent in developing stronger client relationships and improving the customer experience. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Contact Center Software Market.

Contact centers around the world have recognized the advantages and potential of implementing Artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, cloud computing, and machine learning. As a result, they've begun to integrate these technologies into their programs. The adoption of these innovations has created lucrative opportunities for Contact Center Software Market vendors to provide an enhanced and reliable customer experience. With the growth in popularity of these innovations, businesses now have access to insights and data that enable them to make better business decisions.

Furthermore, the continuing trend of working from home (WFH) due to the pandemic drives the adoption of contact center technologies to ensure business continuity and efficiency, thereby driving the growth of the contact center software market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For Growth & Trends Analysis on Contact Center Software Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-34V1592/Global_Contact_Center_Software_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING CONTACT CENTER SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE:

Based on application, the large enterprise is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the Contact Center Software Market. As compared to SMEs, large businesses are more likely to use contact center solutions. This can be attributed to a variety of factors, including adequate budgets, the availability of a large number of contact center employees, high call volumes, and customer agent interactions, and affordability due to economies of scale, which allows companies to exploit contact center solutions.

Based on the region. North America is expected to be the most dominant region in the Contact Center Software Market. Companies in North America are turning to contact center solutions to meet rising consumer demands, resolve customer issues, and improve input from both digital and non-digital platforms.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-34V1592/Global_Contact_Center_Software_Market

Contact Center Software Market Breakdown Data by Type

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

Contact Center Software Market Breakdown Data by Application

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Top Major Players in the Contact Center Software Market

  • 8x8

  • Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

  • Ameyo (Drishti-Soft)

  • Avaya Inc.

  • Cisco

  • Enghouse Interactive Inc.

  • Five9

  • Genesys

  • Huawei Technologies.

  • Mitel Networks Corporation

  • Oracle

  • SAP

  • Unify

  • Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-34V1592&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-34V1592&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Contact Center Consulting Service market size is projected to reach USD 512.6 Million by 2027, from USD 331.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Contact Center Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 2707.6 million by 2026, from USD 1145.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026.

- Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market contains segmentation By Type (Equipment Installed on the Customer Premises, Equipment Installed in the PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network), Application Service Provider (ASP) / hosted IVR) By Application (Bank and stock account balances and transfers, Surveys and polls, Office call routing, Call center forwarding, Simple order entry transactions, Selective information lookup (movie schedules, etc.) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Contact Center Intelligence Market contains segmentation By Type (Chatbot, Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)) By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Contact Center Outsourcing Market contains segmentation By Type (Email Support, Chat Support, Voice Over IP (VoIP), Website Support, Others) By Application (BFSI, Retail, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Defense Aerospace & Intelligence, Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Cloud Contact Center Market contains segmentation By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Website Support, Others) By Application BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES). Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Contact Center Workforce Software Market contains segmentation By Type (Cloud Based, Web Based), Website Support, Others) By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Contact Center AI Software Market contains segmentation By Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) By Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Healthcare Contact Center Solution Market contains segmentation By Type (Cloud-Based Type, On-Premise Type) By Application (Workforce Optimization, Customer Relationship Management, Interactive Voice Response, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the Contact Center Software

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-center-software-market-to-reach-usd-29080-million-by-2026-at-cagr-8-8---valuates-reports-301277999.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

