Contact Center Software Market to Register CAGR of 14.45 during 2022-2029; Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. Collaborates with Microsoft Corporation to Bolster Business Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™
Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact center software market size was USD 26.93 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 30.74 billion in 2022 to USD 78.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Contact Center Software Market, 2022-2029.”
According to our research analysts, developing technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, predictive analysis, as well as machine learning, among other, are estimated to refine contact center competences. The rising alertness of civil privileges has led to the growth of customer inquiries across industries.
COVID-19 Impact
Demand for Support Services to Hasten Acceptance of Contact Centers amid Pandemic
To tackle the global crisis of coronavirus pandemic and satisfy social distancing resolutions, businesses all around the globe are implementing work-from-home guidelines in elevated numbers.
This tactic has a substantial influence on the demand for contact center services in different sectors. Additionally, owing to pandemic difficulties, businesses are witnessing unanticipated behavioral fluctuations among their client base.
Segmentation
Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Region are studied for the Market
On the basis of components, the market is classified into solutions and services.
By deployment, the Contact Center Software Market is segmented into the cloud and on-premises.
In terms of enterprise size, the market is categorized as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.
On the basis of industry, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, media and entertainment, ITES, healthcare, travel and hospitality, consumer goods and retail, and others. The healthcare is estimated to grow promptly as a result of augmented customer inquiries across the industry.
Geographically, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Report Coverage
The Contact Center Software Market report offers valuable insights obtained by a thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the contact center software market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels are obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.
Drivers and Restraints
Elevated Application of Omni channel Services to Safeguard Customer Contentment
Customers interact with the organization via digital communication channels comprising emails, SMS, phone calls, social media, video, live chats, and more, with the assistance of Omni channel solution. It delivers tailored communication with customers, which amplifies customer satisfaction.
The contact center solution decreases customer service prices while surging the enhanced number of customer criticisms. This is expected to drive the contact center software market growth during the projected period.
Regional Insights
North America is predicted to hold the largest contact center software market share. The U.S. is estimated to observe elevated growth because of augmented incorporation and invention in technologies such as cloud computing, big data as well as AI.
Europe is projected to grow progressively during the forecast period, owing to the increasing service-based industries in this region. Germany and the U.K. are predicted to dominate the regional market.
Asia Pacific is probable to grow promptly during the forecast period owing to the existence of considerable number of IT as well as ITES companies in this region.
Competitive Landscape
Procurements Initiated by Crucial Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth
The frontrunners present in the Contact Center Software Market incessantly root for proficient tactics to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of contact center software with least possible hurdles. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the companies.
Industry Development
January 2020: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. declared its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation to run its customer experience solution, Genesys Engage on Microsoft Azure. The companies are concentrating on delivering the paramount cloud services and a protected environment to aid companies to incorporate AI with its customer service.
Companies Covered in the Contact Center Software Market Report
Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
Bright Pattern, Inc. (U.S.)
Enghouse Interactive Inc. (U.S.)
Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Five9 (U.S.)
8x8, Inc. (U.S.)
NICE Ltd. (Israel)
3CLogic (U.S.)
