U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.00
    +15.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,395.00
    +128.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,068.00
    +62.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.00
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.48
    +5.07 (+4.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3309
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,272.11
    +970.43 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +20.97 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,371.40
    -473.32 (-1.76%)
     

Contact Center Software Market to Register CAGR of 14.45 during 2022-2029; Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. Collaborates with Microsoft Corporation to Bolster Business Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in the Contact Center Software Market Report: Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Bright Pattern, Inc. (U.S.), Enghouse Interactive Inc. (U.S.), Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Five9 (U.S.), 8x8, Inc. (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), 3CLogic (U.S.)

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact center software market size was USD 26.93 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 30.74 billion in 2022 to USD 78.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Contact Center Software Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our research analysts, developing technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, predictive analysis, as well as machine learning, among other, are estimated to refine contact center competences. The rising alertness of civil privileges has led to the growth of customer inquiries across industries.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-software-market-100840

COVID-19 Impact

Demand for Support Services to Hasten Acceptance of Contact Centers amid Pandemic

To tackle the global crisis of coronavirus pandemic and satisfy social distancing resolutions, businesses all around the globe are implementing work-from-home guidelines in elevated numbers.

This tactic has a substantial influence on the demand for contact center services in different sectors. Additionally, owing to pandemic difficulties, businesses are witnessing unanticipated behavioral fluctuations among their client base.

Segmentation

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of components, the market is classified into solutions and services.

By deployment, the Contact Center Software Market is segmented into the cloud and on-premises.

In terms of enterprise size, the market is categorized as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

On the basis of industry, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, media and entertainment, ITES, healthcare, travel and hospitality, consumer goods and retail, and others. The healthcare is estimated to grow promptly as a result of augmented customer inquiries across the industry.

Geographically, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Contact Center Software Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contact-center-software-market-100840

Report Coverage

The Contact Center Software Market report offers valuable insights obtained by a thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the contact center software market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels are obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Drivers and Restraints

Elevated Application of Omni channel Services to Safeguard Customer Contentment

Customers interact with the organization via digital communication channels comprising emails, SMS, phone calls, social media, video, live chats, and more, with the assistance of Omni channel solution. It delivers tailored communication with customers, which amplifies customer satisfaction.

The contact center solution decreases customer service prices while surging the enhanced number of customer criticisms. This is expected to drive the contact center software market growth during the projected period.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contact-center-software-market-100840

Regional Insights

North America is predicted to hold the largest contact center software market share. The U.S. is estimated to observe elevated growth because of augmented incorporation and invention in technologies such as cloud computing, big data as well as AI.

Europe is projected to grow progressively during the forecast period, owing to the increasing service-based industries in this region. Germany and the U.K. are predicted to dominate the regional market.

Asia Pacific is probable to grow promptly during the forecast period owing to the existence of considerable number of IT as well as ITES companies in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Initiated by Crucial Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth

The frontrunners present in the Contact Center Software Market incessantly root for proficient tactics to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of contact center software with least possible hurdles. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the companies.

Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contact-center-software-market-100840

Industry Development

January 2020: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. declared its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation to run its customer experience solution, Genesys Engage on Microsoft Azure. The companies are concentrating on delivering the paramount cloud services and a protected environment to aid companies to incorporate AI with its customer service.

Companies Covered in the Contact Center Software Market Report

  • Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France)

  • NEC Corporation (Japan)

  • Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

  • Bright Pattern, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Enghouse Interactive Inc. (U.S.)

  • Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Five9 (U.S.)

  • 8x8, Inc. (U.S.)

  • NICE Ltd. (Israel)

  • 3CLogic (U.S.)

Buy Now - Contact Center Software Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100840

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Contact Center Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Contact Center Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

        • Automatic Call Distribution

        • Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

        • Call Recording

        • Reporting and Analytics

        • Dialer

        • Workforce Optimization

        • Customer Collaboration

        • Others

      • Services

        • Professional Services

          • Consulting

          • Training

          • Support & Maintenance

        • Managed Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small & Medium Size Enterprise

      • Large Enterprise

    • By Industry (USD)

      • BFSI

      • ITES

      • IT & Telecom

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Consumer Goods and Retail

      • Travel and Hospitality

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Everything as a service (XaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Security as a service (SECaaS), Device as a service (DaaS), Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS), Storage as a service, Technology as a service , and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Size, Large Enterprise), By End-user (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Disaster Management and Risk Reduction, Public Safety and Medicine Delivery, Surveying, Climate Change Adaptation, and Others), By End-User (Defense and Internal Security, Retail & Logistics, Government, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Urban Development, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solutions, Services), By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Food Safety Management, Customer Data Management Identity Management, Compliance Management, Billing Transaction Processing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Heads Up Display, Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Smart Glasses, Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Access Control Server, Merchant Plug-in, Others) By Application (Merchant and Payment Processors, Banks), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Rivian raises EV prices by 20%, inviting customer ire, taunt from Musk

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it has increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs, angering some customers. The price increase also invited caustic comments from Elon Musk, chief executive of rival Tesla Inc, who tweeted that Rivian's "negative gross margin will be staggering" and it is "near impossible" for other firms to make affordable electric pickup trucks. Rivian, in which Amazon.com Inc holds a 20% stake, said the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks has gone up by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.