Contact Center Software Market worth $93.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read



Chicago, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact Center Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 35.2 billion in 2022 to USD 93.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising adoption of work from home culture, advancements in virtual and cloud-based contact center technologies and solutions are a few factors driving the growth of the Contact Center Software Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257044641

Browse in-depth TOC on "Contact Center Software Market
300 – Tables
56 – Figures
337 – Pages

Services help organizations in effective integration and implementation of Contact Center Software with the existing in-house infrastructure

The services segment of Contact Center Software is expected to have a promising future due to various integration of contact center solutions. Services help organizations in building successful customer relationships by continuously supporting them through their business tenure. The growing need for integrating Contact Center Software with other enterprise business applications to drive the growth of Contact Center Software services. These services offered by vendors help users select the best Contact Center Software software, which is appropriate to their business needs.

The Cloud-based Contact Center Software solutions help reduce the overall costs and provide highly flexible and scalable access to solutions through the IT infrastructure hosted by the cloud service provider.

The rising shift from on-premises to cloud infrastructure is increasing the demand for Contact Center Software solutions which is mainly due to various benefits of the cloud that include 24x7 data accessibility, rapid implementation, reduced setup, and operational cost, which is Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expense (OPEX), less maintenance cost, scalability, and ease of use for a company with limited IT staff and budget. The adoption of cloud deployment has increased over the five years, especially in SMEs.

The SMEs have started adopting contact center solutions to reduce the CAPEX and OPEX associated with maintaining contact centers and their performance

The increasing implementation of customer care solutions by SMEs across the globe is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Small and medium-sized enterprises are adopting the contact center solutions in-order to ease the burdens of carrying out their routine tasks while allowing agents to focus on organizational development.

The growing focus on improving customer experience is driving the demand for omnichannel routing, which is driving the demand for Contact Center Software solutions

The retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The retail and consumer goods industry is highly customer-centric, and companies are adopting various penetration strategies and allowing technologies to enhance customer experiences and improve customer retention. These contact center solutions are helping businesses and retailers in striking personalized interactions with customers and building strong customer relationships.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257044641

North America to dominate the Contact Center Software Market in 2022

North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. The adoption of the Contact Center Software solution is expected to be the highest in North America compared to other regions. Moreover, organizations in North American countries are investing on a large scale in emerging technologies, such as big data, analytics, and cloud platforms. The emphasis is on increasing efficiency by enhancing various outbound and inbound operations has also been growing among both large as well as small and medium-sized enterprises in the region. The omnichannel approach to sales, which has been gaining popularity, coupled with the fast growing e-commerce industry is further expected to increase the regional market growth.

Market Players

The major Players for Contact Center Software Market includes Some of the major vendors offering contact center solutions across the globe include IBM (US), Genesys (US), AWS (US), Five9 (US), Twilio (US), Mitel (Canada), Cisco (US), BT (UK), Verizon (US), Avaya (US), Vonage (US), 8x8 (US), Atos (France), Talkdesk (US), NICE (Israel), Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France) and more.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=257044641

Browse Adjacent Market: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Industry (BFSI, Telecommunications, and Retail and Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Primary Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and Archiving), Deployment Type (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


