Contact Energy Limited (NZSE:CEN) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

Contact Energy's (NZSE:CEN) stock up by 2.5% over the past month. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Specifically, we decided to study Contact Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Contact Energy is:

1.5% = NZ$41m ÷ NZ$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Contact Energy's Earnings Growth And 1.5% ROE

As you can see, Contact Energy's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.4%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Contact Energy was still able to see a decent net income growth of 5.4% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Contact Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 5.4% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Contact Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Contact Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 185% for Contact Energy suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Contact Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Contact Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 124% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 9.8%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Contact Energy can be open to many interpretations. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

