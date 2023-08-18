Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN) Has Announced A Dividend Of NZ$0.2418

The board of Contact Energy Limited (NZSE:CEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of September, with investors receiving NZ$0.2418 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.2%.

Contact Energy Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 134.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 111%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Contact Energy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.25 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.35. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, Contact Energy's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. With such low earnings growth, paying out more than double what it is earning is setting up Contact Energy to have to cut earnings in the future.

Contact Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Contact Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is Contact Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

