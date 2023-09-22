Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Contact Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = NZ$285m ÷ (NZ$5.8b - NZ$780m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Contact Energy has an ROCE of 5.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Contact Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Contact Energy.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Contact Energy's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Contact Energy to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Contact Energy has been paying out 106% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Contact Energy isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 86% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Contact Energy does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

