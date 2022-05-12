Need to contact Instagram? Follow these steps to get support

It should come as little surprise that an app with a reported 2 billion monthly active users automates most of its support.

Instagram provides an extensive “Help Center” where users can search through a variety of help pages. Whatever you need help with will probably be addressed here. It includes help on everything from managing your privacy settings to explaining how your Instagram feed works. But if you find you still need help, getting through to a human at Instagram may not be totally impossible.

Here is how to find the Instagram Help Center, and, if necessary, contact Instagram.

Talking Tech newsletter: The week's biggest tech stories, delivered to your inbox

How to delete Instagram: Steps to take to delete or deactivate your Instagram account

Contacting the Instagram support number

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which also owns Facebook, maintains two customer support numbers (650-543-4800 and 650-308-7300) for users of its apps. But you won’t find much help here. You will simply be redirected to online support.

USA TODAY called both numbers and was met with the same pre-recorded message.

“Thanks for calling Instagram. We’re sorry we’re unable to answer your call at this time,” the message said. “For most situations, we are unable to provide phone support. Visit the Help Center at help.instagram.com."

How to access Instagram Help Centerin the app

Tap the menu icon in the top right corner of your profile page. Tap “Help." Tap “Help Center.”

This will prompt a search bar where you can find help for your issue.

How to access Instagram Help Center online

You don’t need to log in or have the Instagram app to access the Help Center. Just go to help.instagram.com in your browser.

How to contact Instagram

The truth is getting help from a real person will be hard. People have reported little success in getting a response after contacting the Instagram support email: support@instagram.com. Your best bet is to “Report a problem” within in the Instagram app:

Story continues

Tap the menu icon in the top right corner of your profile page. Tap “Help.” Tap “Report a problem.”

You can then explain your problem and submit it as a report to Instagram along with a screenshot.

A new feature provides a shortcut for reporting a problem on the app. Shaking your phone will prompt the “Report a problem” window and automatically load it with a screenshot from the moment you shook your phone. Depending on what you report, it’s possible it will come under a pair of human eyes. Still, this is a longshot.

Looking for Facebook tips

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to contact Instagram support: a step-by-step guide