Contact lens market size in India to grow by USD 205.21 million between 2021 and 2026; Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

The " Contact Lens Market in India by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is estimated to grow by USD 205.21 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (frequent replacement lenses and daily disposable lenses) and distribution channel (online and offline). By product, the market will witness significant growth in the frequent replacement lenses segment during the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline distribution channel will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments toward the growth of the contact lens market in India.

Vendor Landscape

The contact lens market in India is fragmented, with the presence of several players. The vendors in the market are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge. Established vendors are launching products to maintain their market share. They are expected to acquire or enter into partnerships with small vendors to expand their product portfolios to enter emerging markets and increase their market shares. The vendor landscape of the contact lens market in India entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. – Through the segment Bausch + Lomb/International, the company offers pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical devices for vision care, eye surgery, and other ophthalmic products. It offers contact lenses under the brand name iconnect.

Carl Zeiss AG – The company offers devices under medical technology, microscopy, vision care, industrial metrology, semiconductor manufacturing technology, and others. It offers contact lenses under the brand name Lens Wipe.

Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd. – The company offers eyewear products such as spectacles and contact lenses. It offers contact lenses under the brand name Freshlook.

Essilor International SAS – The company offers different types of solutions, including correcting vision, mobility, low vision, and others. It offers customized contact lenses for adults and children.

HOYA Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Novartis AG

Purecon Lenses Pvt. Ltd.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Vision Express (UK) Ltd.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Driver

Major Drivers - The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the number of people with eye disorders, the rising popularity of contact lenses over spectacles, and the increasing focus on enhancing aesthetics.

The prevalence of eye disorders, such as refractive error, cataracts, and glaucoma, is increasing worldwide. Factors such as the increase in smoking and ultraviolet light exposure and the growing use of digital devices have increased the number of eye disorders. For instance, the percentage of the global population that require corrective lenses has increased from under 40% in 2010 to more than 63% as of 2021. In addition, the prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes has increased the risk of eye disorders. In 2021, more than 483 million adults aged above 20 years were affected by diabetes globally. All these factors have fostered the demand for contact lenses as well as the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor International SAS, HOYA Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Purecon Lenses Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Vision Express (UK) Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Contact Lens Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 205.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.71 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor International SAS, HOYA Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Purecon Lenses Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Vision Express (UK) Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

