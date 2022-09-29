U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Contact Lens Solutions Market to Record a CAGR of 3.18%, Bausch Health Co Inc and CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact lens solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 398.57 million from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. The increased preference for contact lenses over spectacles is driving the contact lens solutions market growth. However, factors such as low awareness may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The retail stores segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Some of the leading vendors, such as Menicon, The Cooper Companies, Novartis, and Valeant, are selling products such as contact lens solutions through retail stores. They are also generating awareness about the products on online platforms. Retail stores have a wide range of contact lens solutions in dedicated sections, which enables individual buyers to compare different brands.

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the contact lens solutions market include Bausch Health Co Inc, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Bausch Health Co Inc - The company offers contact lenses under the brand of Clear Care Plus Solutions.

  • CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC - The company offers BioTrue eye solution, which is pH balanced to match healthy tears and 20-hour moisture retention under its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb India Ltd.

  • HOYA Corp. - The company offers Clear Conscience Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution, a sterile, isotonic solution for daily cleaning, rinsing, disinfecting, and removing protein.

  • Menicon Co. Ltd. - The company offers Eyeye Saline, which is an isotonic saline solution for use with soft, RGP, and Ortho-K contact lenses.

  • Oculus Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Simple One, which is a cleaning and preservation solution that can be used for cleaning, preservation, and protein removal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist contact lens solutions market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the contact lens solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the contact lens solutions market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact lens solutions market vendors

Related Reports

Eye Makeup Market by Distribution and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The eye makeup market share is expected to increase by USD 5.19 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Vision Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vision care market share is expected to increase by USD 13.96 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Contact Lens Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 398.57 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bausch Health Co Inc, CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC, Eye Care Solutions, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oculus Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Palmist Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alcon Inc.

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Co Inc

  • 10.5 CLEAR CONSCIENCE LLC

  • 10.6 Eye Care Solutions

  • 10.7 HOYA Corp.

  • 10.8 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.9 Menicon Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Novartis AG

  • 10.11 Oculus Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Contact Lens Solutions Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-lens-solutions-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-18-bausch-health-co-inc-and-clear-conscience-llc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301632953.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Da