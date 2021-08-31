U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,455.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,673.50
    +76.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.70
    +10.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,079.61
    -879.74 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.47
    -15.39 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025|Demand for Daily Disposable Contact Lenses to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

<p><b> Contact Lenses Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry -Advanced Vision Technologies Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and BenQ Materials Corp. will emerge as major contact lenses market participants during 2021-2025</b></p>

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contact lenses market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contact Lenses Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contact Lenses Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand the driving forces behind Contact Lenses Market and target Potential Customers Here.

Fetch a Free Sample Report !

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the contact lenses market is expected to have negative growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Similar Reports:

Eyewear Market Report -The eyewear market has the potential to grow by USD 55.86 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%. Download a free sample report now!

Cufflinks Market Report -The cufflinks market has the potential to grow by USD 1.35 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%.Download a free sample report now!

Major Three Contact Lenses Market Participants:

  • Advanced Vision Technologies Ltd. - The company offers customizable scleral lenses on the basis of cornea style, design type, and lens parameter.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers contact lens, optical products, pharmaceutical products, and surgical products.

  • BenQ Materials Corp. - The company offers Hydrophilic Silicone contact lenses.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/contact-lenses-market-industry-analysis

Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The contact lenses market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The contact lenses market is driven by the rising adoption of daily disposable contact lenses. In addition, other factors such as increasing focus on enhancing aesthetics are expected to trigger the contact lenses market.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40679

The report will cover -

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Challenges

  • Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-lenses-market-2021-2025demand-for-daily-disposable-contact-lenses-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301365681.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

    Why are Amazon shares up so much? To find out, let's go back in time to Friday afternoon, when buy now, pay later (BNPL) stock Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) announced that Amazon will begin allowing customers to choose its service as a payment option during checkout. Now, this is obviously bigger news for Affirm than for Amazon.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • 10 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.

  • Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Climb; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed along with U.S. and European equity futures Tuesday after another record Wall Street close, weathering signs of weaker economic activity in China.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index hit a more than two-week high. Chinese shares lagged the broader benchmark, in part on data signaling that an outbreak of the delta virus variant led to a contraction in the service sector. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. Treasuries hel