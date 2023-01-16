U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    -0.78 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.30
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0824
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4600
    +0.6260 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,812.98
    +93.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.65
    +42.58 (+9.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.93
    +8.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Contact Lenses Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of USD 15.2 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the contact lenses market is valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture

Consumer Demand for Advanced Variants with High-Efficiency Drive Market Growth

Visual impairments such as myopia are on the rise impacting both children and adult populations alike. According to WHO's latest analysis, almost 2 billion people are globally affected by vision impairment, of which around one billion are undiagnosed. Such refractive errors, if untreated could lead to the need for an advanced product with high prescription strength.

With contact lenses, that are as effective as traditional spectacles, the market growth could steadily improve. Due to aesthetic and functionality factors, contact lenses are preferred by many over traditional lenses. In developing markets such as China and South Korea, advanced lens technology is aiding to expand the consumer base. The rising adoption of these advanced devices has created key growth opportunities for existing market players.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10714

Side Effects Could Lead Consumers to Prefer Alternatives

Undesirable side effects of contact lenses continue to plague the market. These include eye irritation, disability, and even loss of vision in extreme cases. Many prefer not to have a foreign object inserted in the eyes, that could trigger superficial keratitis, corneal vascularization, and corneal edema

Hence, several consumers are opting for alternative refractive correction treatments. These include LASIK surgery and other surgical procedures. With rising disposable income and affordability of such treatments, it is gaining popularity among lens and spectacle users. Alternatively, deterred by the side effects of contact lenses, many are also opting to go back to using traditional spectacles.

Key Players Invest in Research & Development as the Ultimate Growth Strategy

Currently, heavy investments are pouring into optometry-centric research and development activities. Consumers are seeking contact lenses, that provide comfort and efficiency. Hence, issues such as contact lens-induced eye dryness, aren't factors impacting advanced product variants. For instance, the latest technology has led to the launch of soft contact lenses, that are long-wear safe and prioritize consumer comfort.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

  • Between 2017 and 2022, the contact lenses market progressed at a CAGR of 4.3%.

  • The contact lenses market was valued at US$ 9.2 billion in 2022.

  • The United States market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to attain a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion by 2033.

  • In terms of wear type, the disposable segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033

  • The design type segment is dominated by spherical contact lenses, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10714

Key Market Developments:

  • In April 2022, Alcon launched a highly efficient, disposable contact lens for Astigmatism. It is known as Precision and is a silicone hydrogel contact lens.

  • In August 2020, Bausch + Lomb launched a new silicone hydrogel contact lens. It is a variant of daily disposable contact lenses. It is crafted with advanced material, embedded with the Rebalance Technology. This aids in reducing side effects such as lens dryness.

  • MojoVision is a United States-based startup integrating ultra-modern technologies with traditional contact lenses. With their product, one might soon be able to check notifications, without even looking down at a screen.

Key Players:

  • CooperVision, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

  • Hoya Vision Care Company

  • Alcon (Division of Novartis AG)

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • BenQ Materials Corporation

  • ZEISS International

  • SEED Co. Ltd.

  • Essilor International S.A.

  • Menicon Co. Ltd.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10714

Global Contact Lenses Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Soft Lenses

  • Daily wear

  • Extended Wear

  • Gas Permeable

By Design Type:

  • Spherical Contact Lenses

  • Toric Contact Lenses

  • Multifocal Contact Lenses

  • Others

By Wear Type:

  • Disposable Contact Lenses

  • Reusable Contact Lenses

By Sales Channel:

  • Online

    • E-commerce Portal

    • Company Owned Portal

  • Offline

    • Exclusive Stores

    • Multi-brand Stores

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/contact-lenses-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product

Glass Tableware Market Outlook: The global glass tableware market is estimated at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 12.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2032

Pet Market Forecast: The global pet market (purchasing of pets) size is estimated at US$ 16,607.2 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 34,140.7 Million by 2032

Pet Water Dispenser Market Share: The pet water dispenser market is estimated to reach US$ 151.2 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 258.4 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032

Airport Retailing Market Size: The global airport retailing market is valued at US$ 26837.8 Million. The market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 79706.8 Million by 2032, by witnessing an impressive CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032

Bed Linen Market Sales: The global bed linen market is likely to garner a revenue of about US$ 35,445.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 20,365.1 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735349/Contact-Lenses-Market-is-Projected-to-Reach-a-Valuation-of-USD-152-Billion-by-2033-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Dow Jones Futures: U.S. Markets Closed For MLK Holiday; Tesla's Big Transition

    Futures fell, with U.S. markets closed for the Martin Luther King Holiday. Time to act, carefully, as the rally clears resistance. Tesla faces a big transition.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Ready for Takeoff

    After years of delays, Virgin Galactic's spacecraft is due to hit the skies in the second quarter of 2023.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    During the previous long bull market, dividends were an afterthought for many investors. More investors now realize just how important dividends can be. There are lots of great dividend stocks out there.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Are Soaring as Tech Clampdown Eases

    There is sweeping optimism that Beijing's crackdown on the technology sector that has also hit Tencent and JD.com, is thawing as companies address issues such as market dominance and data sharing.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • Do You Expect Further Growth in Netflix (NFLX)?

    Ensemble Capital Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, the fund returned -29.33% compared to a total return of -14.61% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index for the same period. In addition, please check the […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly higher in its second trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Corus Entertainment, Sinclair Broadcasting, and ExxonMobil -- plunged 18%, rose 5%, and climbed 2%, respectively, averaging out to a 3.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Right now could be the best time to buy growth stocks in years. The sector plunged last year as rising interest rates led investors to rotate away from growth stocks in favor of more defensive sectors like consumer staples and bonds. The Vanguard Growth ETF plunged 34% last year, but there are signs that growth stocks could start rebounding.

  • 3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market

    There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on Wall Street, but these tech stocks have what it takes to generate serious returns.

  • 20 Biggest Ohio Companies and Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 biggest Ohio companies and stocks. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Ohio companies and stocks. The seventh most populous state in the U.S., Ohio has a GDP of over $656 billion. If it was a […]

  • The 10 golden rules of investing

    Anyone can make money when the market is rising. But when the market gets choppy, investors who succeed and thrive are those who have a long-term plan that works.

  • 2 Stocks Down More Than 25% to Buy Right Now

    Two healthcare stocks in particular have caught the attention of Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights. Keith Speights (Intuitive Surgical): I have bad news, good news, and great news with respect to Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Intuitive Surgical was also negatively affected by COVID-related lockdowns in China.

  • European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global equities faltered after its best start to a year in a generation as investors assessed whether the rally has gone too far given the outlook for inflation, growth and earnings. European stocks rose modestly.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe MSCI ACW

  • 3 Roku Stock Predictions for 2023

    For a time, it seemed Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was invincible. Here are three predictions about what to expect from Roku in 2023. Like many companies in the streaming video business, Roku spent 2022 with a pandemic-related headache.

  • Credit Suisse, Just Eat, Alibaba, and More Market Movers

    Global stocks and U.S. stock-index futures drifted on Monday as investors remain optimistic that inflation is cooling.