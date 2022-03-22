U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Contactless Couplers Market to Reach US$ 803 Mn Amid Rising Application in Industrial Automation

·6 min read

FORJ Contactless Couplers to Contribute Over 50.9% of Overall Contactless Coupler Sales

In the latest market report, Fact.MR comprehensively provided key trends and opportunities affecting the global contactless coupler market between 2022 and 2032. It also covers the major growth drivers influencing the growth in the market through leading segments including product type, use case, end-use industry, sales channel, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global contactless coupler market is projected to reach US$ 471 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032. The overall sales in the contactless coupler market are projected to reach US$ 803 Mn by 2032.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

Increasing application of contactless power transmission in diverse industries including defense, automobile, aerospace, and others is set to bode well for the market. Additionally, rising demand for contactless coupler in telecommunication industry and need for automation in industrial sector is projected to drive the market.

Moreover, growing application of coupler in manufacturing industries, especially across emerging economies including South Korea, China, and Japan will boost the market.

Rising need to curb carbon emission and meet the energy demands is projected to increase the usage of wind turbines. This, in turn, is likely to surge the use of contactless coupler to improve their efficiency of power generation, thereby bolstering the growth in the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7156

Likewise, the application of couplers in the defense machinery for torque coupling, disk coupling, hysteresis coupling, and magnetic couplings are estimated to create remunerative opportunities for the market.

Additionally, the growing demand for contactless couplers to advance industrial automation using data transmission machinery and efficient power supply in the U.S. will boost the market over the next few years.

As per Fact.MR, the demand for fibre optic rotary joints (FORJ) is increasing due to the growing application of Ethernet connections in aerospace and manufacturing sector. In response to this, the supply & demand of contactless couplers is also expected to rise in the coming years.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 450.1 Mn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 471 Mn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 803 Mn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 5.4%

Key Takeaways:

  • The contactless coupler market is estimated to hold nearly 5% of demand share in the global coupler market.

  • Based on application, the industrial automation segment is anticipated to account for US$ 171 Mn by the end of 2032.

  • In terms of product type, the fiber optic rotary joints segment is estimated register growth at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

  • China contactless coupler market is expected to account for almost 58.3% share owing to the demand for efficient machineries.

  • The U.S. contactless coupler market is projected to surpass US$ 127 Mn owing to the rapid advancements in industrial automation, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Growth Drivers:

  • Decentralization of industrial manufacturing coupled with technological advancements is projected to create immense growth opportunities for the market.

  • Rising demand for wireless slip rings for industrial robots in various industries will further increase the sales of contactless coupler.

  • Restraints:

  • High installation cost of contactless couplers is one of the primary factors likely to inhibit the sales in the market.

  • Lack of awareness regarding contactless coupler among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries will hamper the growth in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Contactless Coupler Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7156

Competitive Landscape:

The global contactless coupler market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of tier-1 players including Cobham France SAS, PHOENIX CONTACT, Moog, NSD Corporation, Spinner, and Schleifring GmbH. Top 5 players in the contactless coupler market will account for nearly 35% share.

Key players are focusing on strengthening their global footprint by adopting business strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and others. Furthermore, some of the players are also advancing their production processes and updating their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge.

For instance,

  • In April 2021, PHOENIX CONTACT recently developed CONTACTRON Speed Starter to bridge the gap between motor starters and variable frequency drives. This device without any complexities performs critical functions common in a variable frequency drive (VFD).

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Balluff Inc

  • Cobham France SAS

  • LTN SERVOTECHNIK GMBH

  • Turck Inc.

  • BGB

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • PHOENIX CONTACT

  • Schleifring GmbH

  • Radiall

  • SMITEC S.p.A.

  • Spinner

  • Weidmüller

  • Conductix-Wampfler

  • Mercotac Inc.

  • SMW Electronics

  • Kubler Moflon

  • Panlink

  • Moog

  • NSD Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Contactless Coupler Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global contactless coupler market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the key growth factors affecting the sales in the contactless coupler market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

  • FORJ Contactless Couplers

  • Inductive Couplers

  • Capacitive Couplers

  • Others

By Use Case:

  • Data Transmission

  • Power Transmission

  • Hybrid

By End-use Industry:

  • Telecommunications

  • Energy & Utility

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Healthcare & Medical Devices

  • Industrial Automation

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Marine

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Sales Channel:

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7156

Key Questions Covered in the Contactless Coupler Market Report

  • At what rate will the global contactless controller market grow during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

  • Which are the factors impeding the growth of the global contactless controller market?

  • Who are the dominating players in the contactless controller market?

  • What was the revenue share of the contactless controller market in 2021?

  • Which region will lead the global contactless controller market?

  • What is the estimated revenue share of the IoT microcontroller market in 2022?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Mechanical Power Transmission Market Trends: Growing demand for changing the rotational energy to linear energy in the manufacturing industries is projected to boost the mechanical power transmission market. Furthermore, increasing specifications in the high-power electric vehicles is likely to create growth opportunities for high-torque mechanical power transmission systems.

Zero Speed Switch Market Growth: The global zero speed switch market is estimated to exhibit tremendous growth owing to the rising demand for maintenance of industrial and mechanical equipment. Also, the growing demand to protect costly electronic things and gear from fluctuating power will surge the sales of zero speed switch in the coming years.

Voltage Tester Market Analysis: Demand for observation of microprocessor reset, battery voltage, brownout protection, battery back-up in the construction, electrical & electronics, and automobile sector is likely to drive the market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding maintaining a safe and secure working environment will increase the sales of voltage testers.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contactless-couplers-market-to-reach-us-803-mn-amid-rising-application-in-industrial-automation-301507378.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

