Container Fleet Market to Record 5.69 Mn TEU Growth | A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., and CMA CGM Group emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Container fleet Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Container Fleet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Container Fleet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (dry containers, reefer containers, and tank containers)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Container Fleet Market Size is expected to increase by 5.69 million TEU million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 46% of the global market share. China is the key market for container fleets in APAC. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.

for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The container fleet market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors offering differentiated services. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Some vendors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their capabilities and expand their presence.

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS: The company offers a variety of container fleet services such as Less than Container Load (LCL), Maersk ECO Delivery, and others.

COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd.: The company offers shipping industrial clusters, ports industrial clusters, logistics industrial clusters, and others.

CMA CGM Group: The company offers a variety of container fleets such as AKNOUL, CARLA-LIV, and PROSRICH.

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.: The company offers a variety of container fleets such as L (CSBC), NU, S-series, and others.

Hapag-Lloyd AG: The company offers a variety of container fleets such as Dry Cargo Containers, Special Cargo Containers, and Reefer Cargo Containers.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

The container fleet market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing production of horticulture products such as fruits and vegetables in China and India is driving the container fleet market growth in APAC. Also, the emergence of China as the global manufacturing hub for electronics and other commodities will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Container Fleet Market Driver:

Intermodal transportation involves the use of different modes of transportation for the transportation of goods. This reduces the cost of transportation and also makes tracking of products easier. Hence, manufacturers across industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and heavy vehicles are increasing their reliance on intermodal transportation for the shipment of products. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

  • Container Fleet Market Challenge:

The oversupply of vessels and low bunk prices have resulted in a decline in the freight rates globally. The industry is currently facing the problem of oversupply and the exceeding number of containers have led to pricing issues, which is making it difficult to predict the demand for container fleets. This is forcing vendors to reduce the prices on the basis of cost per ton or cost per container, which, in turn, is increasing the operational costs. Thus, the declining cost of freight rates is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Intermediate Bulk Container Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Container Fleet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

5.69 million teu

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.96

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South
America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, US, UAE, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd.,
CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan)
Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine
(Europe) Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui
O.S.K. Lines Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping
Company S.A., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast
period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/container-fleet-market-to-record-5-69-mn-teu-growth--ap-moller---maersk-as-cosco-shipping-co-ltd-and-cma-cgm-group-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301455363.html

SOURCE Technavio

