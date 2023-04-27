The Container Store, Big Lots to accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for a limited time

A Bed Bath & Beyond customer enters a store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 9, 2012.

You might regret tossing all your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in the trash after the retailer announced Sunday it was filing for bankruptcy protection and preparing to close all of its retail locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond informed customers it would stop accepting the store's iconic blue coupons as of Wednesday as part of the wind down process. The company's website says coupons are no longer redeemable.

Bed Bath & Beyond coupons all have expiration dates on them, but they never seem to expire.

However, new life was breathed into the coupons when competitor The Container Store announced in a news release Wednesday that it would accept the coupons for a limited time.

The Container Store will give customers a 20% discount off any single item if they bring a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon to any store location, according to the release. Coupons will be accepted through May 31 and the retailer said its terms and conditions apply to the offer.

"Considering recently announced retailer closings, The Container Store will offer a 20% discount off any single item through May 31, 2023, for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location," according to the release.

So. Much. NEW. Bring in a blue coupon 😉 to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college. Terms and conditions apply. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. #TheContainerStore pic.twitter.com/o8kp8csZC8 — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 26, 2023

Big Lots jumped on the coupon bandwagon Thursday, announcing it would exchange all expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for 20% off a purchase of $50 or more. The coupons will be accepted at Big Lots stores now through May 7 for new and existing BIG Rewards members. The offer is a one-time use promotion.

Story continues

Bed Bath & Beyond customers were known to hoard coupons because the retailer would accept them in stores after expiration and would take multiple on a single transaction, so there should still be plenty floating around to use at the other retailers.

Dig deeper:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bed Bath & Beyond coupons can be used at The Container Store, Big Lots