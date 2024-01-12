Container Store Group Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To US$1.77

Insiders who bought US$400.5k worth of The Container Store Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TCS) stock at an average buy price of US$2.38 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 27% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$297.6k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Container Store Group

The CEO, President & Director Satish Malhotra made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$76k worth of shares at a price of US$2.61 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.77). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Container Store Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Container Store Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Container Store Group. CEO, President & Director Satish Malhotra bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Container Store Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Container Store Group insiders own about US$4.7m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Container Store Group Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Container Store Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Container Store Group. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Container Store Group has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

