U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.25
    +23.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,266.00
    +213.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,250.50
    +74.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.40
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.40
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2500
    +0.5200 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,874.48
    +292.25 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.88
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,534.99
    -33.04 (-0.12%)
     

Container xChange launches 'xChange Insights'; makes container trading and leasing data accessible for better decision making

·3 min read

  • Container xChange launches xChange Insights, a data-driven solution that enables companies to access container prices, one-way leasing rates and their development across 130 global locations; helps in analysing opportunities to make data-informed business decisions

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Container xChange, the leading online container logistics platform, has launched "xChange Insights", a data-based tool for container traders, freight forwarders, shippers, and NVOCCs. The product provides real-time transparency and visibility into container prices for leasing and trading across 130 global locations and the company plans to extensively expand to more locations in the year 2023.

Container_xChange_launches_xChange_Insights
Container_xChange_launches_xChange_Insights

To understand the market pain points better, Container xChange polled over 250 container traders, freight forwarders, and NVOCCs and found that more than half (57%) of those surveyed spend over two hours every day finding real-time data on container prices and leasing rates. The poll also found that 44% of the shipping and container trading companies research and then analyse the procured data daily. This increases the manual workload on the professionals in the industry. Insights will solve this problem by giving access to real-time data and automate the process.

"Data driven decision making is still a struggle when it comes to operational management in container logistics. Especially during these times where there are many factors changing the demand and supply dynamics in supply chains across global economies. With a mission to simplify the logistics of global trade, Container xChange aims to solve the day-to-day struggles of container logistics professionals when it comes to sourcing market prices of containers for trading and leasing." said Dr. Johannes Schlingmeier, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange.

"Most freight forwarders and container traders rely on their own experience or advice coming from established partnerships when judging business opportunities or exploring a new market. We are making the container trading and leasing data accessible so industry participants can combine industry experience with the latest facts and forecasts to make better business decisions." Further added Schlingmeier.

xChange Insights enables logistics companies to see and compare current container prices and SOC leasing rates in 130 locations around the globe, learn about price development for up to 2 years and make data-informed decisions. For example, whether it's a good time to buy, sell or lease containers and what are the most lucrative cities for trading and leasing deals. The platform also highlights the latest trends, relevant news, and provides guidance on main markets.

"'To address the container logistics market transparency issue and provide objective market data, we collect and analyse data from various sources: Container xChange marketplaces, container sellers and shipping lines. We then process this information and share it in a much more simplified form with our customers. We also plan to integrate even more data types and sources to further support our clients in their day to day operations." adds Dr. Schlingmeier.

Welcor Containers, a global container trading company based in Uruguay, South America was able to create market opportunities using xChange Insights for its business. Talking about this, Bruno Kent, Head of Logistics, Welcor Containers said, "xChange Insights help us to enter the European trading market with confidence. We use Insights every day to check container prices and supply availability across Europe!"

Join Bruno and other first adopters of the xChange Insights and get a free 7-day trial.

Click on the link for more information: https://www.container-xchange.com/insights/

About Container xChange

Container xChange is a technology company that offers a container trading and leasing platform, payment infrastructure and efficient operating systems to container logistic companies worldwide. Covering the entire transaction process of shipping containers starting with finding new partners to tracking containers and managing payments, xChange makes using 3rd party equipment as easy as booking a hotel. We are on a mission to simplify the logistics of global trade.

Being one of the top ten logistics tech companies globally, xChange is fundamentally transforming thousands of processes involved in moving containers globally. xChange is trusted by more than 1000 container logistics companies including Kuehne+Nagel, Seaco or Sarjak that use our neutral online platform to remove friction and create economic opportunity.

Media Contact  
Ritika Kapoor, rka@container-xchange.com
M: +91 9887389982

xChange_Logo
xChange_Logo

 

SOURCE Container xChange

Recommended Stories

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Ou

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Palantir Could Be Worth $120 Billion by 2030

    Why Palantir is my favorite stock in the technology industry

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Keep Going Down

    In early afternoon Tuesday trading, shares of marijuana stocks are taking another tumble -- their second day in a row of negative returns. Less visible, OTC-listed stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are suffering a bit less, down 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. All three stocks, however, have just one catalyst to blame for their troubles: Congress.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.