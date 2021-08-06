U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.15
    +5.05 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,188.81
    +124.56 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,839.74
    -55.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +5.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -40.20 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.95 (-3.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    +0.0680 (+5.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3450
    +0.5920 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,793.68
    +2,289.11 (+5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.11
    +11.47 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.33
    +1.90 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Containerboard Market Size to Reach USD 198430 Million by 2027 at CAGR 4.1% - Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Containerboard Market is Segmented by Type (Linerboard, Corrugating Medium), by Application (Food & Beverage, Electronics & Home Appliance, Consumer Good, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Industry, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Business & Industrial Category.

Valuates Reports
Valuates Reports

The global Containerboard market size is projected to reach USD 198430 Million by 2027, from USD 155920 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the containerboard market are:

The containerboard market would benefit from the rising demand for lightweight packaging materials to improve supply chain efficiency by reducing shipping costs and providing adequate safety for products.

The rapid development of the e-commerce industry is also boosting growth, owing to the use of corrugated boxes in specific products to protect items from external stress. These sheets are used to make cardboards that are used in the packaging of medications, food, chemicals, and engineering goods.

Since containerboard is made from recyclable material, it contributes to a lower carbon footprint and helps in meeting sustainable development goals.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-27T4032/Global_Containerboard_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CONTAINERBOARD MARKET

Increasing e-commerce and export activity across the globe is expected to drive the containerboard market. The containerboard is stackable, can withstand top and side pressure, and is crush resistant. It is resistant to impact, drop, and vibration damage and can be customized for added security. Such a feature makes it the preferred packaging material for shipping everything from electronics to fragile glassware to perishable goods for industrial and residential.

Increasing emphasis on reducing shipping costs is expected to further propel the Containerboard market. Containerboard is relatively lightweight and can be broken down for easy transport. This allows for reducing shipping and transportation costs which decrease overall packaging and carriage cost.

Cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other sectors are all seeing an increase in the demand for sustainable packaging. This is a significant contributor to the containerboard market's expansion. Containerboard is made from a renewable resource – recovered paper and trees that are replanted to ensure a sustainable supply.

The growing popularity of ready-to-eat frozen meals and convenience foods will boost the food and beverage industry's productivity, necessitating the use of more container boards for packaging and shipping. This in turn will fuel the containerboard market.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-27T4032/global-containerboard

CONTAINERBOARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During 2017, the recycled containerboard market segment held the greatest proportion of the global market. According to this corrugated cardboard market research study, there will be a high demand for recycled packaging materials during the forecast period, and as a result, this sector will continue to dominate the market in the coming years.

The food and beverage industry is expected to be the most lucrative. The food and beverage industry requires corrugated boxes built from container boards for transportation and storage. This is due to features like hardness, stacking and vibration resistance, and the capacity to withstand crushing.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The United States is a major exporter of containerboard, particularly corrugated containers around the world. In comparison to other regions, the cost of materials and manufacturing in the country is lower. The country's concern for sustainable development is also a factor for high containerboard manufacturing.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-27T4032/Global_Containerboard_Market

Major Key Players in the Containerboard Market

  • International Paper

  • Mondi

  • SCA

  • Westrock

  • Stora Enso

  • Sonoco Products

  • PCA

  • SAICA

  • Georgia-Pacific

  • DS Smith

  • Smurfit Kappa Group

  • Klabin

  • Heinzel Group

  • Greif

  • Daio Paper

  • Oji Holdings

  • Rengo

  • Nippon Paper

  • BillerudKorsnas

  • Pratt Industries

  • Cascades

  • Kruger Inc

  • Hamburger Containerboard

  • New Indy Containerboard

  • Grupo Zucamor

  • Nine Dragons Paper

  • Yuen Foong Yu Group

Containerboard Market Production by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • China

  • Japan

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-27T4032&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-27T4032&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Paperboard market size is projected to reach USD 471520 Million by 2027, from USD 406350 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 224740 Million by 2027, from USD 189320 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Corrugated Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 250330 Million by 2027, from USD 220980 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Corrugated Board market size is projected to reach USD 4801.7 Million by 2026, from USD 3974 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

- Corrugated Electronics Packaging Market By Type (Folding Cartons, Corrugated Boxes, Carton Clamshells, Corrugated Trays, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Others)

- Customized e-commerce packaging Market - Customized e-commerce packaging is conducive to improving production efficiency, reducing labor costs, and reducing integration of RFID technology and data insights to optimize supply chain traceability, improve efficiency, and closer relationships with customers, optimize counterweight services, and optimize warehousing And transportation capacity.

- The global Edible Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027, from USD 473.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Sterile Medical Packaging market size was USD 27300 Million and it is expected to reach USD 41780 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- Thermal Insulation Packaging Market By Type (PUR Insulation Packaging, Metallised Insulation Packaging, EPS Insulation Packaging, VIP Insulation Packaging, Others), By Application (Meal Kits, Seafood, Others (Beverages, etc.))

- The Europe fresh food packaging market size was valued at USD 3,718.2 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4,890.6 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. The vegetable segment leads in terms of Europe fresh food packaging market share and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

- Global Packaging Containerboard Market Report 2021

- Global Recycled Containerboard Market Report 2021

To see the full list of related reports on the Containerboard

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/containerboard-market-size-to-reach-usd-198430-million-by-2027-at-cagr-4-1---valuates-reports-301350238.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    PLUG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • Should Crashing Lumber Prices Change Your Mind on Home Depot Stock?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has experienced a sales surge since the pandemic's onset. Lumber prices are crashing. The sharp increase in demand for materials used in home improvement caused lumber prices to skyrocket.

  • Qurate Retail Posts Another Solid Quarter

    Outgoing CEO Mike George makes a case for why Qurate's healthy second-quarter results indicate the company is "positioned to continue to win."

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Moderna CEO on importance of FDA approval: It's 'the credibility of our vaccine'

    Moderna posted earnings that beat expectations. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 6th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $41,000 levels would support the pack, however.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- The tone in global commodity markets in the coming days will be set in large part by China’s battle to tame its fast-spreading delta coronavrius outbreak, with much at stake for oil to agriculture markets as the world’s top raw materials buyer struggles to get the flare-up under control.Fears over the more infectious variant helped drive U.S. crude below $70 a barrel this week, as investors track efforts by Beijing, and other Asian governments, to halt serious outbreaks. In China,

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.