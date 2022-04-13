Containerboard Market Worth USD 198430 million by 2028 | Industry Size, Shares, Demand, Growth, Sales | Top Key Players, Key Regions, Business Statistics and Research Methodology

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Leading Players - International Paper, Mondi, SCA, Westrock, Stora Enso

Pune, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Containerboard Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Containerboard. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Containerboard market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Containerboard (CCM or corrugated case material) is a type of paperboard specially manufactured for the production of corrugated board. It includes both linerboard and corrugating medium (or fluting), the two types of paper that make up corrugated board. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Containerboard market size is estimated to be worth USD 155920 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 198430 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Containerboard market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

International Paper

Mondi

SCA

Westrock

Stora Enso

Sonoco Products

PCA

SAICA

Georgia-Pacific

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Klabin

Heinzel Group

Greif

Daio Paper

Oji Holdings

Rengo

Nippon Paper

BillerudKorsnas

Pratt Industries

Cascades

Kruger Inc

Hamburger Containerboard

New Indy Containerboard

Grupo Zucamor

Nine Dragons Paper

Yuen Foong Yu Group

Market Segmentation:

Containerboard market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Containerboard report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Linerboard

Corrugating Medium

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Home Appliance

Consumer Good

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Industry

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Containerboard Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Containerboard Product Introduction

1.2 Global Containerboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Containerboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Containerboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Containerboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Containerboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Containerboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Containerboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Containerboard in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Containerboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Containerboard Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Containerboard Industry Trends

1.5.2 Containerboard Market Drivers

1.5.3 Containerboard Market Challenges

1.5.4 Containerboard Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Containerboard Market Segment by Type

2.2 Global Containerboard Market Size by Type

2.3 United States Containerboard Market Size by Type

3 Market by Application

3.1 Containerboard Market Segment by Application

3.2 Global Containerboard Market Size by Application

3.3 United States Containerboard Market Size by Application

4 Global Containerboard Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Containerboard Market Size by Company

4.2 Global Containerboard Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Containerboard Market Size by Company

5 Global Containerboard Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Containerboard Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Containerboard Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Containerboard Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Containerboard Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Containerboard Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Containerboard Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Containerboard Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

….continued.

