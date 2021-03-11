U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.50
    +24.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,375.00
    +96.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,956.75
    +207.50 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,306.20
    +20.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.37
    +0.93 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.18 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -1.74 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5400
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,070.62
    +1,582.95 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,138.00
    +61.89 (+5.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,727.72
    +2.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     
JOBS:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 6

The results were less than expected and a 4-month low

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast Unveils Seventh Episode - Featuring In-Depth Interviews with Founder and Director of the Black Butterfly Project, Dr. Lawrence T. Brown, and Co-Founder of National Collaborative for Health Equity, Dr. Brian Smedley, Entitled "A New American Apartheid"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Listen Now Here

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB:B2I) announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has released the seventh episode of the "Contakt World: Truth in Health" podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts.

"It's impossible to ignore the breadth of racial disparities that the pandemic has uncovered during the past year," said Catherine Delcin, co-host of the podcast. "The first half of this episode dives into the policies and practices - both intentional and unintentional - that have prevented the most marginalized communities from receiving the proper healthcare they need."

"The second part of our episode puts a spotlight on the health consequences of racism," added Deepti Pahwa, Chief Innovation Officer at Contakt World and co-host of the podcast. "America's history with race makes it difficult for communities of color to trust government officials with it comes to science and public health. We're grateful to have Dr. Brian Smedley bring forth important insights into why we all need to address these systemic issues to make sure a health crisis like this never happens again."

A description of the seventh episode can be found below.

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast

Episode 7: A New American Apartheid

"What if segregation didn't actually end? And instead, American cities have become drawn along racial lines - exacerbating economic issues AND fueling the COVID pandemic? Join our hosts Justin Beck, Catherine Delcin, and Deepti Pahwa as they speak with Dr. Lawrence T. Brown, founder, and director of the Black Butterfly Project. As a group, they'll discuss the policies, practices, systems, and budgets discussed in his new book, "The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America." We'll also hear from Dr. Brian Smedley, an advocate of health equity, whose work is creating opportunities for people of color and undoing the health consequences of racism. As always, we'll talk about how to help our local health departments - and encourage innovation and technology integration - all while remaining empathetic, plus keeping an eye toward health equity for all."

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and also available on Apple and Spotify. For video previews, highlights, and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* No content within or related to this podcast has been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

Tracker Ventures Contact
Geoff Balderson
CEO and Director
Direct: 604-602-0001

Media Contact
Kevin Harrington
Account Director - 5WPR
contaktPR@5wpr.com

Investor Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President - MZ North America
Direct: 949-259-4987
contakt@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: TKR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634834/Contakt-World-Truth-in-Health-Podcast-Unveils-Seventh-Episode--Featuring-In-Depth-Interviews-with-Founder-and-Director-of-the-Black-Butterfly-Project-Dr-Lawrence-T-Brown-and-Co-Founder-of-National-Collaborative-for-Health-Equity-Dr-Brian-Smedley

Recommended Stories

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • ECB signals faster money-printing to combat rise in yields

    The European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs but stopped short of adding firepower to its already aggressive pandemic-fighting package. Concerned that a rise in bond yields could derail a recovery across the 19 countries that share the euro, the ECB said it would use its 1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. "The Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year," the ECB said in a statement after its regular policy meeting.

  • A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gorging on sanctioned Iranian oil -- with imports forecast to more than double this month from February -- as other countries hold off purchases for fear of incurring the wrath of the U.S.Iranian shipments to the province of Shandong, home to a quarter of China’s refining capacity, have surged so much this month they’re causing congestion at ports and filling up storage tanks, traders and analysts said.See also: China Oil Demand Growth Gains Pace on Swift Factory ReboundOil from the Persian Gulf nation is heavily discounted due to the American sanctions that were first imposed in mid-2018. In China, it usually goes for $3 to $5 barrel less than benchmark Brent crude, according to traders, who say that’s prompting some local companies to stock up as global prices rise and economic activity picks up following the Lunar New Year holidays.Chinese imports of Iranian crude will rise to 856,000 barrels a day in March, the most in almost two years and up 129% from last month, according to Kevin Wright, a Singapore-based analyst with Kpler. His estimates include oil that’s undergone ship-to-ship transfers in the Middle East or in waters off Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to obscure their origin.Most refiners and traders are reluctant to purchase Iranian crude for fear of repercussions that can include being cut off from the American banking system and having cargoes seized. Tehran has used aggressive marketing as it tries to raise export income and boost an economy reeling from the sanctions.“The surge is related to lower costs but also, politically, to a sense that this might be an interim period between the outgoing administration and the Biden administration figuring out its position on Iran,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Iran is certainly part of the downside risks to oil prices, alongside Libya and shale to a certain degree.”Relations between Washington and Tehran took a nosedive when former president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran. The country’s official oil exports have plunged to almost nothing from around 2.5 million barrels a day before the American sanctions. Iran still produces roughly 2 million barrels daily, however.Tensions have remained high since Joe Biden came to power, although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week his country was ready to revert to full or partial compliance with the nuclear deal if the U.S. did the same. Tehran has said Washington should lift the sanctions before the two sides start talks.Powerful RallyOil prices have leapt from less than $40 a barrel at the end of October as major economies rolled out coronavirus vaccines and OPEC+ kept supply in check. Brent briefly topped $71 this week after a drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil export terminal, which the kingdom blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Chinese fuel consumption had already recovered to pre-virus levels last year, but dipped over the last few months amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country. It’s now growing on the back of strong factory activity and infrastructure building that left Beijing blanketed in smog this week.See also: China’s Oil Reserves Are Close to Reaching Storage CapacityThe waiting time for tankers looking to offload in Shandong was estimated at 12 days last week, compared with eight the week before, according to Kpler. Oil inventories at ports in the province climbed to a one-year high last month, data from industry researcher SCI99 showed.China’s imports of crude oil climbed to an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January and February, up more than 20% from December, according to Bloomberg calculations.Iran-origin crude purchased by China is sometimes labeled Omani or Middle Eastern oil, or Malaysian Blend. China imported more than 12 million metric tons of crude from Malaysia in 2020 and 2019, around twice as much as in 2017 before the U.S. sanctions were imposed, customs data show.(Updates with analsyst comment in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

    A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets. The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic recovery. Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen last year.

  • China’s $1.3 Trillion Stock Rout Tests Limit of Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- A world-beating rally in Chinese stocks has turned into the biggest rout globally, shocking investors with the severity of its reversal and evading state efforts to slow the pace of losses.In just 14 trading days, the nation’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has plummeted 14% from a 13-year high. That compares with a 2.2% drop by the MSCI All-Country World Index. The plunge has wiped out more than $1.3 trillion of value and hammered the holdings of retail investors who piled in at the peak, betting that the new lunar year of the Ox, or bull, would be auspicious. State intervention on Tuesday briefly arrested the tumble, before losses resumed.The CSI 300 rose 1.2% on Wednesday.The question on traders’ minds now is how far the slump will go, given the CSI 300 is only a couple of bad days away from entering its first bear market in two years, and whether authorities will do more to calm sentiment. The hand of the state has become less obvious since 2018, when the government reportedly liquidated a handful of mutual funds it had formed three years earlier to purchase stocks during a crash.But the government has long acted to ensure China’s financial markets are stable, especially around key events. The ongoing National People’s Congress, a closely watched political pageant used to unveil major policy priorities, is one such occasion. To see such turmoil in markets while the NPC is in session is highly unusual. The last time the CSI 300 lost more than 1% during the annual event was in 2014, and the current pace of losses would be the biggest since 2008.State-backed funds, known as China’s “national team,” stepped in on Tuesday in order to ensure stability during the NPC, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The efforts were initially successful: the CSI 300 erased a 3.2% drop to gain 0.3% in just over an hour in morning trade. Yet the gauge renewed its decline in the afternoon to close down 2.2% at its lowest level since December, a move that stood out against an upbeat day in global shares. The yuan swung between gains and losses amid the ructions in the stock market before rising 0.2% against the greenback as of 6 p.m. There was no significant impact on China’s local credit market, traders said.The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves. Large insurers in Beijing and Shanghai bought stocks on Tuesday as the market tumbled, according to a Shanghai Securities News report.To be sure, authorities had in some ways encouraged the recent correction. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Their comments came as signs of speculative activity increased: Liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co., for instance, had surged 30% in just over a month to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.Yet, in a country where the government is paranoid about control, the stock market is a tough beast to harness. Rallies tend to morph into manias, and declines have a habit of spiraling out of control. That suggests that more measures will be taken to prevent the rout turning into a panic in a year where the Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary.(Updates figures throughout, adds Wednesday’s market move in third paragraph, local media report on insurers in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq Leads U.S. Equity Futures as Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures rallied, with Nasdaq 100 contracts pointing to the return of tech outperformance as Treasury yields stabilize.Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. climbed in premarket trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. jumped 5% after posting a smaller-than-expected loss. GameStop Corp. sank 5% following a wild day of volatility. Roblox Corp. soared 8% as Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management disclosed a stake in the digital games company.Elsewhere in markets, German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index extended gains after the European Central Bank indicated it will step up the pace of bond purchases. Copper climbed above $9,000 a ton in London, oil advanced and the dollar weakened.Market sentiment is getting a boost from Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected report on U.S. consumer prices, which eased concern about broader inflationary pressures. Ten-year Treasury yields have steadied around 1.5% in recent days, helping breathe life back into technology stocks that were pummeled over the past month.Another bullish catalyst for the U.S. market is the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, which cleared its final congressional hurdle and will be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday. Most Americans will be receiving direct payments of $1,400, with the money starting to go out within days.“It is one of the most far-reaching federal relief efforts to ever pass Congress and another reason to be confident of the outlook for U.S. equities,” said Willem Sels, chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management. “We think that the bond market has sold off too much.”Meanwhile, the ECB pledged to ramp up its buying of government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery. While policy makers are now committing to front load purchases, they still kept the overall size of the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program unchanged. ECB Pledges to Ramp up Buying Speed to Contain Bond-Yield ImpactIn Asia, the CSI 300 Index surged 2.5% on Thursday, its biggest daily gain in two months, on the last day of the National People’s Congress. Here are some key events to watch:The U.S. government auctions 30-year Treasuries Thursday.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to hold a policy briefing Thursday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.4% as of 12:57 p.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.9%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.2% to 1,139.39.The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1951.The British pound gained 0.2% to $1.3956.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.52 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.48%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to -0.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8% to $65.23 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.6% to $1,736.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures extend gains after Dow reaches record high, House passes $1.9T stimulus bill

    Stock futures pointed to another session of advances, with contracts on the Dow extending the index's record-setting gain after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Holding $1711.70 Sets Up Rally into $1739.10 – $1744.30

    If April Comex gold futures can hold $1711.70 then look for a surge into $1739.10, followed closely by the short-term 50% level at $1744.30.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan’s New Crypto Bond ‘Not for the Faint of Heart,’ Former Star Analyst Hintz Says

    Brad Hintz, a former star Sanford Bernstein analyst, Morgan Stanley treasurer and Lehman Brothers CFO, explains the risks in the fine print.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound, Nasdaq jumps by most since November

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Finding Way Out of Its Budget Distress Without a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Oman is getting a shot at redemption with investors without recourse to a bailout from wealthier neighbors.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory and its government discussed the possibility of financial aid from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it’s following through on a turnaround plan that enables it to go it alone, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“This time around it’s not about GCC support,” Hani Deaibes, the U.S. bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a phone interview from Dubai. “It’s about Oman’s own strategy and the implementation” of its fiscal adjustment plan known as Tawazun, he said.The sultanate has signaled a resolve to improve fiscal discipline with plans to start taxing incomes of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- introducing a delayed value-added tax in April and paring state subsidies on water and electricity.The International Monetary Fund now expects authorities to run a budget deficit of only 5.4% of gross domestic product this year, less than a third its shortfall in 2020. The IMF’s outlook, published last month, pencils in a deficit near zero already in 2024, a view more optimistic than even the government’s own projections.For JPMorgan, which has advised and worked with the government on its fiscal measures, the key difference in Oman -- long a laggard in overhauling its public finances to adapt to lower oil prices -- is that it’s now “committed to implementing its reform plan.”“The strong performance of its debt is reflective of the turnaround plan,” Deaibes said.Since the sultan’s approval of fiscal consolidation measures in late October, and with oil prices on the rise, Oman’s debt has returned an average of about 12%, ranking in the top tier of 80 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. Prior to the decision, the nation’s bonds had a negative return of around 3.5% last year.The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC may need to borrow about $4.2 billion to cover its fiscal shortfall this year under a plan based on a crude price of $45 per barrel. Oman sold $3.25 billion in a three-part debt offering in January.Less DebtJPMorgan, one of the biggest arrangers of Middle East and North Africa bond deals, expects sales across the region to slip in 2021 from last year’s record of near $140 billion.“2020 was an exceptional year and people were happy to over-fund because of the uncertainty in the market,” Deaibes said. “We have higher oil prices, better growth prospects, an improved geopolitical backdrop and rates are volatile but still low and spreads are tight.”The year kicked off with bond sales that included Saudi Arabia raising funds in dollars and euros, alongside deals by other Middle Eastern governments including lower-rated Bahrain.But the momentum has eased as emerging-market assets fell out of favor on expectations of tighter global monetary policy and as a revival of inflation reduced the relative appeal for risky assets.“So rates volatility aside, we are in a goldilocks situation where it is conductive for issuers to take advantage of the market,” Deaibes said. “Our focus is to leverage the situation so we can de-risk our issuers and create more optionality later in the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Prices Dip After Hitting $70

    Oil prices fell back after a huge rally last week, with analysts still seeing upside for prices despite high prices threatening demand

  • Chevron Revives Million-Barrel Permian Target After Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. revived aspirations to pump 1 million barrels a day in the Permian Basin after drastic budget and job cuts trimmed operating costs.Chevron plans to ramp up investment in North America’s biggest oil field through 2025, reversing the pandemic-driven production decline, the company said in an investor presentation Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth surprised investors by restoring the million-barrel Permian target only a year after it disappeared from the company’s guidance as Covid-19 crashed energy markets.The California oil titan expects its Permian wells to generate $3 billion in free cash flow by the middle of the decade, assuming international crude prices average $50 a barrel. The region straddling West Texas and New Mexico incurred the deepest spending cuts in last year’s pullback amid the oil market’s unprecedented collapse.Chevron plans to double returns on capital employed and expand free cash flow by 10% a year, more than twice the cash-flow growth rate promised by Exxon Mobil Corp. last week. Chevron’s dividend isn’t imperiled even if crude falls to $40.“This, in our view, confirms CVX’s superior investment case relative to XOM,” Giacomo Romeo, an analyst at Jefferies International Ltd., said in a note to clients.Take a deep dive into Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG offerings here.The London-traded worldwide benchmark traded at $67.83 a barrel at 10:23 a.m. in New York.The main question for investors monitoring the virtual presentation on Tuesday is what Wirth plans to do with the windfall from this year’s rally in oil prices. The company has a lower debt burden than its Big Oil rivals and has shown an unwillingness to take on major growth projects. Still, Chevron has bought back shares in recent years and pursued takeovers such as the $5 billion purchase of Noble Energy last year.“We’re investing in only our best projects, funding those that meet our high-return expectations,” Wirth told analysts. “This improvement is anchored in self help. We’re not betting on higher prices to bail us out.”Demand RecoveryChevron was little changed at $109.52 at 10:24 a.m. in New York. The stock has climbed about 20% in the past month, buoyed by surging crude prices and prospects for a recovery in energy demand to pre-pandemic levels.Though Chevron may be in a better place than its peers, the trauma of 2020 will be evident for some time to come. The company’s debt increased by 64% to $44.3 billion due to the double blow from low oil prices and weakening refining margins.Chevron also announced:New targets to lower carbon intensity 35% by 2028 and eliminate routing flaring by 2030Cost savings from the Noble deal to double to $600 millionU.S. Gulf of Mexico will have two final investments decisions by 2022Anchor development expected to begin pumping oil in 2024Chevron sees an extra 1-2 billion cubic feet per day “export potential” from its Israeli gas fieldsThe Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on Big Oil, accelerating the push by some down a path away from fossil fuels, while others rowed back on long-term growth plans. Chevron was in the latter camp, pledging to spend about 27% less than pre-pandemic levels all the way through 2025.Despite the new carbon intensity goals, Chevron has yet to follow its largest European rivals in announcing a long-term net zero target. Like Exxon, the California-based oil giant is focusing on reducing emissions from its own operations and small-scale joint ventures in novel technologies.Chevron has committed to spend about $300 million on such investments this year, or 2% of its annual budget. Wirth has sounded caution on soaring valuations of clean-energy startups in recent months.(Adds CEO’s comments in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Stands Pat on Stimulus Amid Job-Market Slack

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada left interest rates and its asset purchase program unchanged, in a decision that may dampen speculation of an imminent paring back of its stimulus campaign.In a statement Wednesday from Ottawa, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem held the bank’s overnight rate at 0.25% and reiterated a pledge to not raise borrowing costs before damage from the pandemic is fully repaired -- something the central bank doesn’t anticipate will happen until 2023. It emphasized the jobs market is “long way from recovery.”The bank also recommitted to buying Canadian government bonds worth at least C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) a week as part of those efforts, though it indicated it could curb such purchases once the recovery accelerates.The tone of the statement was more dovish than expected, with economists anticipating a bigger nod to a reduction of its asset purchases. Instead, officials highlighted that slack persists in the economy amid continued uncertainty in the evolution of the virus.“While economic prospects have improved, the Governing Council judges that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” the bank said in the statement.The Canadian dollar fell slightly after the statement, and was trading down 0.2% at C$1.266 per U.S. dollar at 11:26 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on five-year Canadian government bonds fell about two basis points after the decision to 0.937%.Next MoveA reduction in the central bank’s quantitative easing program is still in play for April, economists say, particularly if data continue pointing to a stronger-than expected rebound this year.For one, the format of Wednesday’s statement-only decision limits the central bank’s ability to make major changes, though a speech by Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday could provide more hints. The April 21 statement comes with a new set of quarterly forecasts along with a press conference from Macklem.“We still think they will taper purchases in April,” Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email.Much has changed since the Bank of Canada’s last decision on Jan. 20, when there was even speculation it could lower its policy rate further to counter a mini downturn.New lockdowns in winter were less disruptive than feared, and Canada’s vaccine program is rolling out faster than expected two months ago. A massive $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in the U.S. is also about to super-charge the economy of Canada’s largest trading partner.Economists have been raising their growth forecasts, with the latest estimates putting Canada’s expansion at 5.4% in 2021 versus a 4% projection by the central bank in January.The central bank said Wednesday the economy is “proving to be more resilient than anticipated” and that it now expects growth in the first quarter to be positive, versus a January forecast for a contraction to start the year. It also cited improving foreign demand and higher commodity prices that are brightening the outlook for exports.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The statement gives prominence to the fact that pandemic job losses have mainly been concentrated among low-wage workers, young people and women. This reinforces to us that it will take a near-full recovery in those subsets of workers to prod the BoC to lift the policy rate.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereAt the same time, there was an emphasis on slack in the labor market -- a factor that appears to have become an area of concern for Macklem. In a speech last month, the governor laid out a number of developments that will necessitate policy remain accommodative for a prolonged period.Another reason why officials aren’t showing more optimism could be that they are worried a more bullish narrative will drive the currency and government bond yields higher, which could slow the recovery.“This doesn’t sound like a bank that is going to withdraw stimulus as quickly and as suddenly as markets expect,” Simon Harvey, senior foreign exchange market analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. But by the April 21 decision, however, “we could see a faster vaccination program, better data and more fiscal support outlined, which would change that view.”The central bank reiterated its so-called forward guidance to maintain its 0.25% overnight policy interest rate before economic slack gets fully absorbed. It retained language that it’s latest forecasts don’t project that will happen until 2023, which is more conservative than consensus predictions for the so-called output gap to close as early as next year.(Updates with additional context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Through $55,000 as Risk Appetite Revives

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pared its rally this week after briefly climbing past $55,000 amid ongoing speculation about whether the largest cryptocurrency can test the record it set last month.The token fell as much as 2.1% and was trading at about $53,500 as of 12:01 p.m. in Hong Kong. It remains on track for a second straight weekly advance, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February.“It wouldn’t shock to see the price make an assault on the February high of $58,350,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note.Growing talk of institutional interest in Bitcoin and the possibility that U.S. stimulus checks will bolster flows into financial markets are combining to lift cryptocurrencies. The digital token has risen about 600% in the past year, splitting opinion on whether a precarious bubble or bigger bull run lies ahead.Bitcoin’s move higher this week has come as “the U.S. passed the stimulus bill, and on the back of MicroStrategy and Meitu purchasing Bitcoin,” said Annabelle Huang of crypto financial-services firm Amber Group.“We have seen an increase in interest levels from institutional players globally,” she added. “In China, a lot of high net worth individuals have been inquiring on how to add Bitcoin to their portfolio.”Recent trends signal digital tokens are stepping closer to mainstream finance.For instance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed to issue notes linked to a basket of crypto stocks like MicroStrategy Inc. and Nvidia Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.(Updates Bitcoin prices in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.