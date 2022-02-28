U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

ContCentric and TridhyaTech Announces Merger

·2 min read

The combined company with an extended portfolio provides the perfect complement to serve global customers more effectively.

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ContCentric and TridhyaTech announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will propel more innovation and accelerate the business to serve the customers worldwide. The alliance will be able to innovate and implement solutions leveraging AI, IoT, Automation, Cloud, Mobile Applications, ECM & Portal.

ContCentric Merges With TridhyaTech
ContCentric Merges With TridhyaTech

"With this merger, we embark on a new and exceptional journey towards growth. We will be able to serve the customers more efficiently with an enhanced combined team in synergy by leveraging technological capabilities like AI, Mobile Applications, IoT, Cloud, ECM & Portal. This merger also gives us an opportunity to set foot in geographies like Europe & Australia to add value to the customers. We firmly believe that together we stand strong," said Gaurav Barot, CEO and Cofounder, ContCentric.

"An opportunity for us to leverage the technological capabilities of ECM & Portal development in order to participate in its accelerating market share. Also, to offer effective solutions to our customers with the new combined force. We see exponential overall growth with this merger taking us to newer heights in the near future. I am excited about the journey," said Ramesh Marand, CEO and Founder, TridhyaTech.

About ContCentric

ContCentric is an Enterprise solution-focused company. With strong ethical values instilled and the brand promise "On time. Within budget", it has been successfully delivering excellence to the customers globally.

ContCentric is a Liferay Gold partner and takes pride in serving digital innovators across the globe. It offers solutions for numerous industry sectors including but not limited to Automotive, Energy, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government. It has been successfully excelling with the vision of becoming the customers' preferred implementation partner.

About TridhyaTech

Established in 2018 with the mission to be the industry's premier service provider company, TridhyaTech is a recognized IT organization focused on delivering solutions for Mobile Applications, Web, IoT & AI to customers, globally.

Since its inception, TridhyaTech is bringing the top and finest engineers to develop specialized, unique, and technologically advanced solutions for the world's leading brands, enterprises, startups, and businesses. With offices in India, UK, and Germany TridhyaTech has grown at an exponential pace with customers across the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contcentric-and-tridhyatech-announces-merger-301491398.html

SOURCE ContCentric IT Services Pvt Ltd

