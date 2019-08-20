Conte Resigns as Italian Premier and Points a Finger at Salvini

(Bloomberg) -- Giuseppe Conte has had enough of Matteo Salvini.

Just over a year after agreeing to front Italy’s oddball coalition, the former academic will hand his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella Tuesday night, leaving his brief political career up in the air.

Conte has declared that the coalition featuring Salvini’s anti-immigration party, the League, is dead. But Conte could still return at the head of another majority if Mattarella judges it could offer some stability to the country. The president could begin consultations on a possible alternative government as soon as Wednesday.

Salvini, 46, pulled his support from the governing alliance with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement this month, seeking to cash in on strong poll ratings and wrong-footing the political establishment with a mid-summer power grab while parliament was in recess.

Bond investors welcomed the fact that an alternative coalition is still on the table and the chance of snap elections in the fall diminished somewhat. But any anti-Salvini alliance is likely to be a fragile administration that only delays the moment when Italy’s mountain of public debt -- a chronic concern for both European officials and international investors -- comes under the control of a right-wing ideologue set on confrontation with Brussels.

Yields on 10-year Italian bonds touched 1.31%, the lowest level since 2016, while the spread over German bonds -- a key gauge of risk in the nation -- dropped to 200 basis points for the first time in nearly two weeks.

If Conte’s fiery appearance in the Senate earlier in the day does prove to be his final act as premier, he left no one in any doubt as to who he blames for his demise.

Conte charged that the League leader’s demand for a snap election was self-interested and irresponsible. With Salvini sitting alongside him on the government benches, he took his nemesis to task for his non-stop campaigning, saying it isn’t in Italy’s interest to hold elections every year. The premier also accused his deputy of not properly responding to allegations in the so-called Russiagate case and said he had overstepped his role as minister.

The current government’s life “terminates here,” Conte said. The League leader “assumed a big responsibility” in precipitating the crisis, Conte said.

While the premier’s remarks were interrupted several times by shouts from lawmakers, Salvini remained impassive, occasionally shaking his head. But the combative deputy premier didn’t pull any punches when his turn came to speak.

The unruly coalition, which lasted just over a year, wasn’t brought down by him but by the fictitious “Signore No” that Salvini likes to invoke to demonstrate inactivity and inertia among his political enemies.

“I’d do it all over again if I had another chance,” Salvini told Senators.

Already gearing up for a potential election, Salvini claimed the League is ready with a 50 billion-euro ($55 billion) budget plan that will allow for tax cuts and more spending, and ridiculed Five Star for considering an alliance with the establishment Democratic Party, or PD -- a group they’ve spent years attacking.

“I’m not afraid of a PD-Five Star alliance,” Salvini said.

Five Star and the PD have already been holding unofficial talks to gauge the chances that they can form a government, but more structured negotiations will only start after President Mattarella kicks off consultations with parties, according to PD officials who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters.

Chances remain slim that the two parties will be able to put together a new parliamentary majority, but the possibility remains, the officials said.

