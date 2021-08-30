U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,293.44
    -646.32 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

CONTEC Is a Korean Startup That Is Gearing Up to Transform Space Tech

·3 min read

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTEC, a Korean startup gearing up to transform the space sector, is working towards providing holistic solutions required for downstream data transmitted by satellites. Launched in 2015, the space tech company aims to capitalize on the emerging 'New Space' era.

The startup is a spin-off company from Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), offering Space Ground Station Services, Satellite Image Processing and Application Services, and a whole ground integration solution. The company utilizes AI-based detection and change detection methods to provide satellite image analysis and application services.

CONTEC provides Ground Station (GS) service with its own ground stations. It currently services major EO satellites with its first station in Jeju (Korea), with a few other stations being constructed by the end of this year. The company plans to have 12 GSs beyond Korea, including Alaska, Chile, South East Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa by 2024.

Customers may freely schedule satellite passes and download its data from a web-based customer interface CONTEC ONE, which enables pass reservation in one click. As long as users have a secured internet connection, they can use CONTEC's ground stations registered from any corner on the earth's surface.

CONTEC's Satellite Imagery (SI) service, CONTEC INSIGHT is a web-based SI application service. The platform includes object detection and change detection by utilizing satellite images that can be useful to observe changes in SMART Cities, monitor disasters, and assist in stopping unlicensed constructions.

Sejong City, the world's first ISO-certified smart city in the world, in Korea, has already signed a contract with CONTEC to receive its satellite image application service.

Global offices and future expansion plans

CONTEC launched in Korea in 2015 and and in Luxembourg in 2019, and the two offices boast around 58 engineers. CEO Sunghee Lee with his 16 years of experience working for KARI in the launch and satellite operational mission, got the idea of launching a GS (Ground Station) in Korea while working at Jeju tracking station for the launch vehicle mission of KARI.

The startup has raised $11 million in Series B from Atinum Investment as a lead investor with four other major VC investors in Korea, including Korean Development Bank, Industrial Banks of Korea, Korean Investment Partners, and Intellian Tech. The funding is to be used for constructing more ground stations as well as developing new technologies including space-to-ground FSO communication.

CONTEC plans to be an end-to-end service provider by providing turn-key solutions for space operators. The company plans to launch its EO satellites to get its own SI (Satellite Image) data and provide various application services with satellite image data. The startup also commenced to develop a LCT module and FSO Ground Station for the future communication technology and delivery of high data for satellite image.

PR Contact: Vallabh Rao, TopPRWire, vallabh@topprwire.com

Related Images

contec.jpg
CONTEC
CONTEC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contec-is-a-korean-startup-that-is-gearing-up-to-transform-space-tech-301365515.html

SOURCE CONTEC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared on Monday after a respected analyst posited that the satellite services provider could partner with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Globalstar's stock price was up more than 60%. Apple's newest iPhones, due out in September, will support satellite communications, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • iPhone 13 leaks claim satellite feature will allow calls and texts – even with no cell signal

    Low-Earth orbit satellite communication technology could also feature on Apple AR headset

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Would Bring sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels to draw in sidelined investors.

  • Facebook Workrooms brings the worst of in-person office life to virtual reality

    At this point in the pandemic, I would happily sit through a meeting that could have been an email if it meant being in the same room with a bunch of work friends. Only two other people at my office own, or will admit to owning, an Oculus Quest 2 headset, the $300 headset required to experience Workrooms in VR. Together we created a tiny focus group: This would be the first time we’d try to connect with others’ avatars in a virtual workspace.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s late recovery, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Despite A Weaker U.S Dollar, Ethereum Bulls Lose Steam

    Despite a weakening dollar, the top altcoin was unable to clear above the $3,300 resistance. The price of ether needs to remain above $3,140 in the near future to prevent further downsides.

  • T-Mobile stock gets a downgrade amid competitive concerns

    T-Mobile US Inc. faces stiff competition in the wireless market that could further slow its share gains, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel. He downgraded T-Mobile's stock to sector weight from overweight Sunday, in a note titled "Just Another Carrier." In Nispel's view, the cable industry could be the biggest share gainer in the wireless market, and he expects cable operators to continue winning share. As for T-Mobile, he worries that "the postpaid to prepaid migration

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive days in the red, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.29 levels to avoid making it a third…

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Astra Space Plunges After First Commercial Launch Attempt Fails

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch. ASTR stock plunged.

  • Computer chips are getting so advanced, companies are using artificial intelligence to make them

    Technological advancement seems unstoppable. With every new device, be it a smartphone, laptop or entertainment system in a vehicle, the limits of what’s possible are pushed, in both performance and energy efficiency. At the heart of it all is a chip — a set of electronic circuits on a small, flat piece of semiconductor material, usually silicon.

  • Apple's iPhone 13 to feature satellite connectivity

    The smartphone will reportedly feature satellite connectivity, allowing users to make calls or send texts in areas without cell coverage

  • Apple, Google Mobile Dominance Faces Tough Test in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expected to become the first country to pass a law ending Apple and Google’s domination of payments on their mobile platforms, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative app store operations everywhere from India to the U.S.Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the effective duopoly controlling most of the world’s smartphones, face a raft of legislative measures in the U.S. rebuking their “gatekeeper control” and urging a curb on their power to dic

  • Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module

    Russian cosmonauts have discovered new cracks in a segment of the International Space Station that could widen, a senior space official said on Monday, the latest in a series of setbacks. "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, told RIA news agency. The space official has said previously that much of the International Space Station's equipment is starting to age and has warned there could be an "avalanche" of broken equipment after 2025.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Shop Amazon deals on a security camera, cookware set, iPad case, solar power bank and digital picture frame—learn more!

  • China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week

    China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector. Minors in China can only play games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays starting Sept. 1, according to a notice from the National Press and Publication Administration. The new regulation affects some of China’s largest technology companies, including gaming giant Tencent, whose Honor of Kings online multiplayer game is hugely popular globally, as well as gaming company NetEase.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • Twitter’s India Clash Buoys Local Rival Koo to 10 Million Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Koo, India’s alternative to Twitter Inc., has surged past 10 million users to narrow the gap with the U.S. microblogging site after its repeated clashes with the local government over the past few months. The 16-month-old app, which allows users to send tweet-like posts in English and seven Indian languages such as Hindi and Kannada, has seen about 85% of its users join since February, when Twitter’s disputes with the Modi administration escalated. Government ministers, opposition