Contemporary-design block-O Worthington home hits the market after top-to-bottom overhaul
Todd Anderson has renovated central Ohio homes for 24 years, but never one quite like the Worthington home he recently completed.
The 2,973-square-foot home, on Clayton Drive near Antrim Lake, stands high on a lot, its jutting angles and irregular shape looking more like a giant brick Lego set than the surrounding homes.
"When I first saw it from the outside, I thought, 'This is amazing, this is really a cool house,'" said Anderson, owner of Buckeye Custom Woodworking in Upper Arlington. "But I also thought, 'This is going to be a challenge' because of the way the home is designed and shaped around a courtyard. There's no way to add to the house. I needed to modernize it without expanding it."
More: Frank Lloyd Wright-style home in Worthington hits the market
But Anderson loved the possibilities, and after a year of work, and a few surprises, he made the modern home modern again. The result has been listed for $780,000 by Therese Potenzini with Keller Williams Capital Partners.
Built in 1971, the house had fallen into neglect by the time Anderson bought it at the end of 2022, he said.
The home's block-O shape prevented him from easily changing the footprint, but he was able to reconfigure some spaces. He opened the dining room to the kitchen and removed a hallway allowing him to expand the master suite.
More: Columbus-area home prices top record high for 2023
Anderson stripped the kitchen and added a 14-foot quartz-topped countertop, in addition to new appliances and cabinets. All four baths were updated after being taken to the studs. A soaker tub and cedar closet were added to the owner's bath.
Flooring and doors (except the refurbished entry door) were replaced throughout the house, and lighting was added.
"There were no lights at all in the house, so we had to put those in," Anderson said. "It was a unique flooring, birch plywood. I wanted to keep it but it was just too far gone in too many places."
The renovation also included a new roof, gutters, electrical system, water heater and drain lines to the street, something Anderson wasn't expecting.
"We ran into so many surprises with that house," he said. "When we got the house, the outside plumbing was clogged to the road, and the hot water tank didn’t work."
The walk-out lower level was finished to include a wet bar, wine fridge, fireplace, a fifth bedroom and a mudroom that connects through a tunnel to the garage. The garage has two doors, but is deep enough to hold four cars. A "labyrinth" of spaces can be found outside, including the enclosed courtyard featuring a koi pond.
Anderson is "more than pleased with the way it turned out," despite all the challenges.
"If I found another like it, I'd grab it in a heartbeat," he said.
jweiker@dispatch.com
@JimWeiker
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One-of-a-kind Worthington home listed after total renovation