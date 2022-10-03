U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,849.00
    +48.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,997.00
    -38.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,673.60
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +2.63 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.30
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.19 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8100
    +0.0810 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.93
    -168.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.61
    -7.82 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,111.54
    +174.33 (+0.67%)
     

Contemporary Good Design Award 2022 Calls for Entries Worldwide

·2 min read

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Red Dot, Contemporary Good Design Award (abbreviated as CGD) aims to select good designs for contemporary society and aspires to provide the highest quality of package to its winners.

As the main backing of CGD, Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen tries the best to ensure Contemporary Good Design Award winners receive winner benefits such as license to use the winner label, invitation of exhibitions, resource match making, and etc., so that winners will gain international reputation as well as huge market promotion opportunities.

Contemporary Good Design Award 2022 Calls for Entries Worldwide
Contemporary Good Design Award 2022 Calls for Entries Worldwide

The Contemporary Good Design Award was jointly initiated by Red Dot GmbH & Co. KG and Xiamen Culture Media Group in 2015. With over 60 years of experience and expertise in operating a world-leading design award, together with its access to world-class design resources, Red Dot is in charge of the full judging process, including finding international jury and the judging of entries to ensure the professionalism, fairness and authority of the Contemporary Good Design Award. CGD also builds a bridge between good design, enterprises and global businesses, helps Chinese brands toward the national market and the international stage, and links the Chinese market for foreign enterprises.

The Contemporary Good Design Award has been held for seven consecutive years and has received many outstanding products from over 30 countries and regions around the world, including China, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and so on. Thousands of those entries have won distinctions, including entries from some of the world's leading firms including Audi, BMW, Baidu, Dell, Lenovo, SIEMENS, PHILIPS and TCL, as well as Chinese emerging brands driven by design innovation such as Intretech and Roidmi.

New Meta Category"Smart Products"

Contemporary Good Design covers the traditional category, including home furniture, lamps and lighting, leisure and entertainment, medical equipment and packaging. In 2022, a new meta category - "Smart Products" is added as well. Internet and digital products related to data collection, data processing, integrated system networking and interactive design can compete in this meta category.

Additional benefits to provide more opportunities to winners

In response to the challenges faced by winners as they work to draw worldwide attention for their works, the CGD 2022 will provide winners with additional tailored benefits, including an exhibition tour, networking opportunities for designs, marketing campaigns and sales channel support with the aim of meeting winners' needs to promote their products and brands, increase sales and match with industry expectations. The new level of support will also help accelerate the transformation of consumption patterns and industry sectors.

Entries can be submitted up until 11:59 PM Beijing Time on October 14, 2022. For more information, please visit http://www.cgdaward.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contemporary-good-design-award-2022-calls-for-entries-worldwide-301637527.html

SOURCE Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen

Recommended Stories

  • Companies Like Superior Resources (ASX:SPQ) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Is AXP Energy Limited's (ASX:AXP) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    Most readers would already be aware that AXP Energy's (ASX:AXP) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past...

  • Sony Betting Big on Next VR Headset With Increased Production Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. plans to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset by March next year, people familiar with the matter said, setting an ambitious outlook that defies the global economic malaise.Mass production of the virtual reality goggles began in September and hasn’t yet faced supply chain constraints, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The production figure could be adjusted depending on the device’s sales momentum once i

  • Sumitomo Offers to Buy All of Myovant in Deal Worth $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A fully-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. offered to buy the remaining outstanding shares of pharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences Ltd., seeking to bolster the development of drugs for women’s health and prostate cancer. Sumitomo Chemical Co., the parent of Sumitomo Pharma, owns 52% of Myovant, according to filings compiled by Bloomberg. The Japanese company is offering $22.75 a share in cash for Myovant, 27% higher than the drugmaker’s closing price on Sept. 30, through f

  • EU Aims to Exempt Maritime Pilot Services From Russia Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed to guide vessels through narrow choke points, was proposed to bolster maritime safety, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because negotiations on the sanctions are o

  • Chinese Property Stocks Watched as Banks Urged to Offer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks and bonds rallied after a report that the nation’s financial regulators told the biggest state-owned banks to provide financing worth at least $85 billion to the battered property sector.A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of real estate stocks jumped as much as 2.5%, led by KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Agile Group Holdings Ltd., each up more than 9% in Hong Kong. Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. also gained more than 6%. Meanwhile, higher-rated developer d

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets. To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, is considering an output cut of more than 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Asia’s Factories Paint Uneven Recovery Picture in September

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s factories displayed a split track of recovery in September, with manufacturing powerhouses in the north turning weak and key supply chain hubs in the south showing resilience amid China’s growth slowdown. Purchasing managers indexes for much of Southeast Asia showed improvement, with Indonesia at 53.7 matching its January reading for the best this year. Thailand’s reading was a record high in data back to 2016, and the Philippines also edged up in September. Malaysia was a

  • Demand for Aluminum Slows in Another Sign of Troubled Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm clouds are forming in the North American aluminum market as makers of everything from automobiles to beverage cans to kitchen appliances are holding off booking next year’s raw material orders.Producers, recyclers and product makers of the metal gathered at a conference in Washington this week to discuss government policy and end markets with a muted mood, especially compared to a year ago when the industry was amid its best stretch in a decade. The so-called mating season,

  • The Next Big Battle Between Google and Apple Is for the Soul of Your Car

    In the future, your choice of smartphone ecosystem—Android or iPhone—could determine which make and model of car you choose.

  • A Railroad Megamerger Could Be A Boon To Canada’s Dirty Oil Industry

    Rail is never oil producers’ first choice, but a new transcontinental line could become the most attractive backup option when pipelines fail.

  • Which of These Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks Is a Hotter Buy?

    With more folks dining out, one of these American restaurant chains is better positioned for recovery.

  • National Grid in urgent bid to import more gas – after exporting record amount

    National Grid is racing to bolster gas reserves ahead of winter, amid concerns Britain will not be able to import enough from Europe as Russia’s war in Ukraine rattles markets.

  • Lundin Mining Reports Contractor Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to report a fatality at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal late in the evening local time Friday, September 30, 2022. In an isolated incident underground, the employee of a materials handling contractor was fatally injured while operating a piece of mobile equipment.

  • Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place

    Jeff Bezos, the former richest man in the world, on Sept. 16 lost his title as the second richest man in the world to Indian businessman Gautam Adani. The duo formed by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, and Bezos at the top of these rankings has become a form of routine for those who love them. The founder and executive chairman of tech and online-retail giant Amazon on Sept. 16 had dropped to No. 3, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Your Sunday Briefing: Picking Up the Pieces After Ian

    (Bloomberg) -- Hello again.Here’s a few stories to help get you prepped for what's sure to be another busy week.The big recovery: Ian may no longer be a massive storm, but it leaves behind an estimated $70-$120 billion in economic damage — as well as countless untold human tragedy. While that makes Ian one of the top-10 costliest storms in the US, the fact that it skirted a key fertilizer-production area means the broader economy was spared the worst.The big stat: The jobs report due Friday is p

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.