Contemporary height-adjustable desk market size to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contemporary height-adjustable desk market size is projected to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2022 to 2027. By region, the global contemporary height-adjustable desk market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in corporate activities will facilitate the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: The growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks drives the growth

One of the key factors driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth is the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks. The demand for modern height-adjustable desks has grown significantly around the world due to the expansion of the global economy and the increasing significance of workstation aesthetics. It is estimated that developing nations like China and India will contribute to this market growth due to their expanding economy and a growing number of technology and innovation hubs. The rise of the international market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is being further aided by the focus on aesthetics.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: multifunctional height-adjustable desks are the key trend

The increasing demand for multifunctional height-adjustable desks among working professionals is one of the key trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Real estate prices have been rising sharply over the past ten years due to population growth, particularly in urban regions. Consequently, the amount of land that can be used to build residences has significantly decreased. Therefore, there is a great demand for small and portable furniture options that satisfy furnishing needs.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contemporary height-adjustable desk market by application (office and home), type (manual height-adjustable desk and electrically height-adjustable desk), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,632.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adapt Europe Ltd., ASSMANN BÜROMÖBEL GMBH & CO. KG, Fellowes Inc., Gispen Nederland BV, Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Houzz Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., PALMBERG Büroeinrichtungen + Service GmbH, Schiavello International, Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Virtual Expo Group, Watson Commercial, Workrite Ergonomics, and Herman Miller Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

