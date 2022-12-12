U.S. markets closed

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market size to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contemporary height-adjustable desk market size is projected to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2022 to 2027. By region, the global contemporary height-adjustable desk market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in corporate activities will facilitate the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2023-2027

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: The growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks drives the growth

  • One of the key factors driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth is the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks. The demand for modern height-adjustable desks has grown significantly around the world due to the expansion of the global economy and the increasing significance of workstation aesthetics. It is estimated that developing nations like China and India will contribute to this market growth due to their expanding economy and a growing number of technology and innovation hubs. The rise of the international market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is being further aided by the focus on aesthetics.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: multifunctional height-adjustable desks are the key trend

  • The increasing demand for multifunctional height-adjustable desks among working professionals is one of the key trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Real estate prices have been rising sharply over the past ten years due to population growth, particularly in urban regions. Consequently, the amount of land that can be used to build residences has significantly decreased. Therefore, there is a great demand for small and portable furniture options that satisfy furnishing needs.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contemporary height-adjustable desk market by application (office and home), type (manual height-adjustable desk and electrically height-adjustable desk), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Homeware Market Growth by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (office and home), type (manual height-adjustable desk and electric height-adjustable desk), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,632.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adapt Europe Ltd., ASSMANN BÜROMÖBEL GMBH & CO. KG, Fellowes Inc., Gispen Nederland BV, Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Houzz Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., PALMBERG Büroeinrichtungen + Service GmbH, Schiavello International, Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Virtual Expo Group, Watson Commercial, Workrite Ergonomics, and Herman Miller Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global contemporary height-adjustable desk market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adapt Europe Ltd.

  • 12.4 ASSMANN BUROMOBEL GMBH and CO. KG

  • 12.5 Fellowes Inc.

  • 12.6 Gispen Nederland BV

  • 12.7 Haworth Inc.

  • 12.8 Herman Miller Inc.

  • 12.9 HNI Corp.

  • 12.10 Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • 12.11 Kimball International Inc.

  • 12.12 Knoll Inc.

  • 12.13 KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Okamura Corp.

  • 12.15 PALMBERG Buroeinrichtungen Service GmbH

  • 12.16 Steelcase Inc.

  • 12.17 Teknion Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contemporary-height-adjustable-desk-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-632-85-million-insights-on-the-key-drivers-and-trends---technavio-301699285.html

SOURCE Technavio

