Contemporary height-adjustable desk market size to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contemporary height-adjustable desk market size is projected to grow by USD 3,632.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2022 to 2027. By region, the global contemporary height-adjustable desk market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in corporate activities will facilitate the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: The growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks drives the growth
One of the key factors driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth is the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks. The demand for modern height-adjustable desks has grown significantly around the world due to the expansion of the global economy and the increasing significance of workstation aesthetics. It is estimated that developing nations like China and India will contribute to this market growth due to their expanding economy and a growing number of technology and innovation hubs. The rise of the international market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is being further aided by the focus on aesthetics.
Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: multifunctional height-adjustable desks are the key trend
The increasing demand for multifunctional height-adjustable desks among working professionals is one of the key trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Real estate prices have been rising sharply over the past ten years due to population growth, particularly in urban regions. Consequently, the amount of land that can be used to build residences has significantly decreased. Therefore, there is a great demand for small and portable furniture options that satisfy furnishing needs.
Contemporary height-adjustable desk market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the contemporary height-adjustable desk market by application (office and home), type (manual height-adjustable desk and electrically height-adjustable desk), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Modern height-adjustable desk sales have surged as business and technology parks have grown in number. One of the main causes driving the increase in office space and small and mid-sized firms is the rising demand for office space from the information technology (IT), banking and insurance, manufacturing, and consulting service industries in both established and emerging countries (SMBs).
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,632.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Adapt Europe Ltd., ASSMANN BÜROMÖBEL GMBH & CO. KG, Fellowes Inc., Gispen Nederland BV, Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Houzz Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., PALMBERG Büroeinrichtungen + Service GmbH, Schiavello International, Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Virtual Expo Group, Watson Commercial, Workrite Ergonomics, and Herman Miller Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global contemporary height-adjustable desk market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Home - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Adapt Europe Ltd.
12.4 ASSMANN BUROMOBEL GMBH and CO. KG
12.5 Fellowes Inc.
12.6 Gispen Nederland BV
12.7 Haworth Inc.
12.8 Herman Miller Inc.
12.9 HNI Corp.
12.10 Inter IKEA Holding BV
12.11 Kimball International Inc.
12.12 Knoll Inc.
12.13 KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
12.14 Okamura Corp.
12.15 PALMBERG Buroeinrichtungen Service GmbH
12.16 Steelcase Inc.
12.17 Teknion Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
