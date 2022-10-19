U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is all set to breach US$ 84.1 Bn mark by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 20%. Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Easy Accessibility to High-speed Data Networks Driving CDN Market Growth in North America. China is a major, fast-growing market for content delivery networks. Increasing online users, rising interest of consumers in OTT platforms, and growing demand from the online gaming industry are driving CDN market growth

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content delivery network (CDN) market stands at US$ 19.6 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 84.1 Bn by the year 2030 at a stellar CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2030.

Content delivery networks are inevitable in media and entertainment vertical. Online streaming, along with website content solutions, are giving impetus. It’s interesting to know that content delivery networks contributed for 27.5% of the overall network services market in the year 2021.

Content delivery networks deliver data on internet to users at a faster rate. Also, there are numerous e-Commerce vendors present in the market, which would accelerate the content delivery network (CDN) market in the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1286

Additionally, the services and solutions are revolving around cloud computing, which helping the key market participants to transfer as well as retrieve their data, that too, at a reasonable rate.

Also, the ongoing trend of consumers’ showing inclination towards consumption of audio and video content on internet is expected to keep the cash registers ringing for content delivery network (CDN) market going forward.

The millennials are more into VOD (video-on-demand) and OTT platforms, as far as entertainment is concerned. The e-Learning vertical is also in continuous need of upgradations regarding content. Software-as-a-Service content delivery network offerings are likely to translate into higher demand for CDN. These factors would continue to keep the hopes high for content delivery network (CDN) market in the years to come.

NFV (Network Function Virtualization) and SDN (Software-defined Networking), which claim to render higher performance without the need of complexities in infrastructure, are expected to keep up the momentum with respect to content delivery network (CDN) market.

Online gaming is another sector gaining popularity in the present scenario. They are heavily investing in content delivery networks for ascertaining better users’ experience. CDN thus makes it easy to locate necessary patches and files, thereby enhancing pre-gaming process. This could also avoid server crashes.

It has been observed that companies are not able to have a smooth ride owing to network allotment and bandwidth, especially in the far-flung areas. The biggest roadblock in these areas is that of debt payments. With CDN in place, this roadblock could subside.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1286

Hybrid content delivery network is in the offing; through which one could access content from anywhere, any device, that too, with an exceptional content loading speed. It should be noted that disbursed nodes with hybrid strategy do well irrespective of placement of internet server. Several organizations are into deployment of content delivery network of their own, thereby doing away with third-party CDN services.

At the same time, the fact that peer-to-peer CDN’s instability could hamper the CDN market can’t be ignored. A full-fledged decentralized protocol is needed, which helps in monitoring and preventing algorithm from errors. It’s actually tough to have such a protocol. Besides, misuse of data/information could expose the content to cyber-attacks and viral attacks. Future Market Insights has, through its market study entitled “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market”, has entailed these facts with insights.

Key Takeaways from Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

  • North America holds more than 30% of the market share due to an ever-increasing popularity of 4K videos in the US.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the content delivery network (CDN) market with China being the torchbearer.

  • With various organizations preferring to share live or recorded videos through their web pages for widening their reach, the scope for content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to increase manifold in the forecast period.

“With more number of organizations and consumers opting for hybrid work model, there is an ample of scope for the growth of content delivery network (CDN) market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/content-delivery-network-market

Competitive Snapshot

  • CloudFlare Inc., of late, announced partnership with Internet Archive with the objective of enhancing the RI (reliability index) of website operations of the publishers, which would consist of even the users not availing CloudFlare services.

  • Limelight Networks, Inc., in December 2021, did announce that GraphQL functionality was available for Layer0 via Limelight web application CDN. This functionality has broadened Limelight’s presence in web application content delivery network market, for web builders, in particular.

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the content delivery network (CDN) market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2030.

  • The research study is based on service (designing, testing, and deployment, software-as-a-service (bundled suites, individual modules (digital rights management, CDN delivery, CDN analytics & monitoring, transparent caching, and likewise), managed services, and consulting services), by application (media distribution/delivery, software distribution/delivery, website caching, and likewise), by vertical (media & entertainment, e-Commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, advertisement, and likewise), and by service provider (telecom CDNs, conventional CDNs, and others).

Content Delivery Network Industry Survey By Category

Content Delivery Network Market by Service:

  • Designing, Testing, and Deployment

  • Software-as-a-Service

    • Bundled Suites

    • Individual Modules

      • Digital Rights Management

      • CDN Delivery

      • CDN Analytics & Monitoring

      • Transparent Caching

      • Others

  • Managed Services

  • Consulting Services

Content Delivery Network Market by Application:

  • Media Distribution/Delivery

  • Software Distribution/Delivery

  • Website Caching

  • Others

Content Delivery Network Market by Vertical:

  • Media & Entertainment

  • e-Commerce

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Advertisement

  • Others

Content Delivery Network Market by Service Provider:

  • Telecom CDNs

  • Conventional CDNs

  • Others

Content Delivery Network Market by Region:

  • North America Content Delivery Network Market

  • Latin America Content Delivery Network Market

  • Europe Content Delivery Network Market

  • East Asia Content Delivery Network Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Content Delivery Network Market

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Content Delivery Network Market

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1286

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Component Content Management Systems Market Size: Sales of the component content management systems are expected to register a CAGR of 9% and garner revenue worth US$ 7.3 Billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Content Delivery Network Security Market Share: The Content Delivery Network Security systems market, is expected to witness heavy double digit CAGR in the near future

Content Analytics Discovery and Cognitive Software Market Trends: The global content analytics discovery and cognitive software market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,238.3 Million in 2022

Content Automation AI Tools Market Analysis: This Content Automation Ai Tools market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape

Delivery Management Software Market Outlook: Transforming business operations and the increasing preferences of customers for online shopping are driving the global delivery management software market

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


