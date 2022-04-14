U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Content Delivery Network Market by Component, Content Type, Provider Type, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Delivery Network Market by Component (Solutions (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security) and Services), Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Provider Type, Application Area, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Content Delivery Network Market is forecast to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The solutions to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the content delivery network market by component, the solutions is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. Nowadays, the maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations.

The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks. Moreover, the availability of low-cost bandwidth has made the internet accessible to every individual, dramatically changing the data consumption trend. Furthermore, social media and mobile apps have extensively added to the overall data consumption. Organizations leverage social media to post their videos and non-video content and publish ads and banners on third-party sites. Organizations use an appropriate CDN solution to deliver their content to the target customers with a better QoE.

Dynamic content is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

By Content type, dynamic content is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Dynamic content can also be termed streaming media. This content changes on a real-time basis and can be live, such as live sports, news broadcast, concerts, and on-demand, wherein the encoded data is stored in a streaming media server and is made available on request from the client. Different content types can be requested in on-demand content, such as audio, video, and music clips. Dynamic content majorly refers to web content that changes based on the user's behavior, preferences, and interests.

P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Provider Type, P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate. The P2P CDN solution comprises large numbers of ad-hoc connections that connect the delivery nodes of digital content. Unlike the traditional CDN segment, the P2P CDN segment consumes more bandwidth and develops diverse connectivity between servers in a network. The P2P CDN solution is deployed at the end of the delivery chain, at the client's side. The P2P CDN also uses the peer's bandwidth, which reduces the network cost for content providers. If the content is not available on the peer's computer, the cache server is expected to deliver the content.

Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Application Areas, Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate. The healthcare services application area is one of the lucrative application areas in the CDN domain. This segment faces various technological challenges, such as a rising number of regulations and cybersecurity and changing customer medical service demands.

The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that require real-time data and instructions, which the mobile and system connectivity has made possible. CDN is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large scale due to the high adoption of the telemedicine trend. Healthcare enterprises collaborate across locations for drug and medicine development and diagnostics. Physicians use portals to get in touch with their patients to follow up on their prescriptions. Health records are also hosted online, and even clinics use web-based applications to capture data from the research bodies.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies. With emerging countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the region is expected to witness high growth in the CDN market. The fastest growth rate of the Asia Pacific CDN market can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of content in these emerging countries. Moreover, the market is experiencing disruptive growth due to its growing number of internet subscribers and increasing internet consumption through smartphones and other portable devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Content Delivery Network Market
4.2 Content Type Market, 2022
4.3 North American Market, 2022
4.4 Asia-Pacific Market, 2022
4.5 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Effective Solutions to Enable Live and Uninterrupted Content Delivery Over a High-Speed Data Network
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced QoE and QoS
5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites
5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience
5.2.1.5 Exponential Increase in the Consumption of Online Video Content is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market
5.2.1.6 Increasing Internet Penetration and Adoption of Mobile Devices Leading to Rising Opportunities for Mobile CDN
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complex Architecture and Concern About QoS
5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties in Live Video Streaming
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services
5.2.3.3 Growing Interest of Consumers in OTT Platforms and VoD for Entertainment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.2.4.2 Variations in Website Monetization and Applications
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
5.3.2 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.3.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.3.4 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.3.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.3.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.3.5 Technology Analysis
5.3.5.1 Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
5.3.5.2 Internet of Things
5.3.5.3 Analytics
5.3.5.4 Cloud
5.3.5.5 Edge Computing
5.3.5.6 Blockchain
5.3.6 Trends/ Disruptions Impacting Customers Business
5.3.7 Patent Analysis
5.3.8 Pricing Analysis
5.3.8.1 Average Selling Price Trends
5.3.9 Use Case Analysis
5.3.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.3.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

6 Content Delivery Network Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.2.2 Web Performance Optimization
6.2.2.1 Web Performance Optimization: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers
6.2.3 Media Delivery
6.2.3.1 Media Delivery: Market Drivers
6.2.4 Cloud Security
6.2.4.1 Cloud Security: Market Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Content Delivery Network Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.2 Designing and Consulting Services
6.3.2.1 Designing and Consulting Services: Market Drivers
6.3.3 Storage Services
6.3.3.1 Storage Services: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers
6.3.4 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services
6.3.4.1 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services: Market Drivers
6.3.5 Website and API Management Services
6.3.5.1 Website and API Management Services: Market Drivers
6.3.6 Network Optimization Services
6.3.6.1 Network Optimization Services: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers
6.3.7 Support and Maintenance
6.3.7.1 Support and Maintenance: Market Drivers
6.3.8 Digital Rights Management
6.3.8.1 Digital Rights Management: Market Drivers
6.3.9 Transparent Caching
6.3.9.1 Transparent Caching: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers
6.3.10 Other Services

7 Content Delivery Network Market, by Content Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Static Content
7.2.1 Static Content: Market Drivers
7.3 Dynamic Content
7.3.1 Dynamic Content: Market Drivers

8 Content Delivery Network Market, by Provider Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Provider Type: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Traditional CDN
8.2.1 Traditional CDN: Market Drivers
8.3 Telco CDN
8.3.1 Telco CDN: Market Drivers
8.4 Cloud CDN
8.4.1 Cloud CDN: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers
8.5 Peer-To-Peer CDN
8.5.1 P2P CDN: Market Drivers
8.6 Other Provider Types

9 Content Delivery Network Market, by Application Area
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Application Areas: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Media and Entertainment
9.3.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Video Streaming
9.3.3 OTT Platforms
9.4 Online Gaming
9.4.1 Online Gaming: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers
9.5 Retail and e-Commerce
9.5.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers
9.6 e-Learning
9.6.1 e-Learning: Market Drivers
9.7 Healthcare
9.7.1 Healthcare: Work Market Drivers
9.8 Enterprises
9.8.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.8.3 Large Enterprises
9.8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10 Content Delivery Network Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.4 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
11.4.1 Product Launches
11.4.2 Deals
11.4.3 Others
11.5 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
11.6 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
11.8 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.8.1 Star
11.8.2 Emerging Leaders
11.8.3 Pervasive
11.8.4 Participants
11.9 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.10 Company Market Ranking Analysis
11.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.11.1 Progressive Companies
11.11.2 Responsive Companies
11.11.3 Dynamic Companies
11.11.4 Starting Blocks
11.12 Competitive Benchmarking for SME/Startup

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Vendors
12.1.1 Akamai
12.1.2 Microsoft
12.1.3 IBM
12.1.4 Limelight Networks
12.1.5 Google
12.1.6 Amazon Web Services
12.1.7 AT&T
12.1.8 Cloudflare
12.1.9 Lumen Technologies
12.1.10 Duetsche Telekom
12.1.11 Fastly
12.1.12 Citrix Systems
12.1.13 NTT Communications
12.1.14 Comcast
12.1.15 Rackspace Technology
12.1.16 CDNetworks
12.1.17 Tata Communications
12.1.18 Imperva
12.1.19 Tencent Cloud
12.1.20 Kingsoft Cloud
12.2 SME/Start-Ups
12.2.1 Broadpeak
12.2.2 QUANTIL
12.2.3 StackPath
12.2.4 G-Core Labs
12.2.5 OnApp Limited
12.2.6 Edgecast
12.2.7 Bunny.net
12.2.8 Baishan Cloud Technology

13 Adjacent/Related Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t4p0t

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


