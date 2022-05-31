U.S. markets closed

Content Delivery Network Security Market Size to Grow by USD 5.69 Bn at a CAGR of 29.47% | Media and entertainment segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Content Delivery Network Security Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.69 billion with a YOY growth of 27.13% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of online content is notably driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Content Delivery Network Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Content Delivery Network Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.

This market research report extensively covers Content Delivery Network Security Market segmentations by the following:

  • End-user - media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecommunication, public sector, and others

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Content Delivery Network Security Market Dynamics

Market Driver
The increased consumption of online content is one of the primary factors driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market. OTT service providers such as Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon.com, Inc. offer country-specific content (Amazon Prime Video). They provide a CDN for data transmission in a certain region and block content distribution owing to government regulations and a language barrier. CDN security is also crucial for assuring authorized content access. As a result, the global OTT market's rapid growth implies that CDN security solutions have a sizable market.

Market Trend
Another factor driving the growth of the content delivery network (CDN) security market in the forecast period is the proliferation of mobile applications. News, music, entertainment, and sports applications are used by two-thirds of the global smartphone audience. A CDN handles the data delivery for these mobile applications. Customers are targeted by vendors based on the mobile apps they download. Because of the rise of mobile applications, OTT providers are looking for CDN security solutions.

Market Challenge
System integration and interoperability difficulties will be a major challenge for the content delivery network (CDN) security industry. A range of businesses, including BFSI, telecommunications, transportation, media and entertainment, and public sector organizations, are increasingly adopting innovative technology. Because of technical faults during operations, businesses can incur substantial expenditures and lose operational efficiency.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.47%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 5.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Symantec Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Content Delivery Network Security Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Retail

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Public Sector

  • Others

  • Geographic Landscape

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • North America

  • South America

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Content Delivery Network Security Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • CenturyLink Inc.

  • Imperva Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Symantec Corp.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Content Delivery Network Security Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Product Insights and News

Akamai Technologies Inc.- The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SSL and TLS certificate options with complete certificate life cycle management as well as systems, tools, and expertise to meet the needs of end user businesses.

Alphabet Inc. - The solution uses Googles globally distributed edge points of presence to cache HTTP load balanced content close to users.

Amazon.com Inc.- It is a CDN service that securely delivers videos, applications, data, and APIs to customers across the globe with high transfer speeds and a low latency within a developer-friendly environment.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Software-Defined Storage Market- The surge in cloud adoption is notably driving the software-defined storage market growth, Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Hyperscale Data Center Market - The rising demand for data center colocation facilities is notably driving the hyperscale data center market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.7 CenturyLink Inc.

  • 10.8 Fastly Inc.

  • 10.9 Imperva Inc.

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-delivery-network-security-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-69-bn-at-a-cagr-of-29-47--media-and-entertainment-segment-is-expected-to-witness-lucrative-growth--technavio-301556627.html

SOURCE Technavio

