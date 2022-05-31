Content Delivery Network Security Market Size to Grow by USD 5.69 Bn at a CAGR of 29.47% | Media and entertainment segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Content Delivery Network Security Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.69 billion with a YOY growth of 27.13% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of online content is notably driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Content Delivery Network Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This market research report extensively covers Content Delivery Network Security Market segmentations by the following:

End-user - media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecommunication, public sector, and others

Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Content Delivery Network Security Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The increased consumption of online content is one of the primary factors driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market. OTT service providers such as Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon.com, Inc. offer country-specific content (Amazon Prime Video). They provide a CDN for data transmission in a certain region and block content distribution owing to government regulations and a language barrier. CDN security is also crucial for assuring authorized content access. As a result, the global OTT market's rapid growth implies that CDN security solutions have a sizable market.

Market Trend

Another factor driving the growth of the content delivery network (CDN) security market in the forecast period is the proliferation of mobile applications. News, music, entertainment, and sports applications are used by two-thirds of the global smartphone audience. A CDN handles the data delivery for these mobile applications. Customers are targeted by vendors based on the mobile apps they download. Because of the rise of mobile applications, OTT providers are looking for CDN security solutions.

Market Challenge

System integration and interoperability difficulties will be a major challenge for the content delivery network (CDN) security industry. A range of businesses, including BFSI, telecommunications, transportation, media and entertainment, and public sector organizations, are increasingly adopting innovative technology. Because of technical faults during operations, businesses can incur substantial expenditures and lose operational efficiency.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.47% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 5.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Symantec Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Content Delivery Network Security Market Segmentation

End-user

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Public Sector

Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Content Delivery Network Security Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Symantec Corp.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Product Insights and News

Akamai Technologies Inc.- The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SSL and TLS certificate options with complete certificate life cycle management as well as systems, tools, and expertise to meet the needs of end user businesses.

Alphabet Inc. - The solution uses Googles globally distributed edge points of presence to cache HTTP load balanced content close to users.

Amazon.com Inc.- It is a CDN service that securely delivers videos, applications, data, and APIs to customers across the globe with high transfer speeds and a low latency within a developer-friendly environment.

