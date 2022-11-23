U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.00
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,150.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,758.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.21 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.40
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    -0.71 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4640
    +0.2870 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,597.87
    +847.27 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.18
    +19.62 (+5.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.82
    +35.98 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Web Content Filtering Global Market to Surpass $10.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Content Filtering Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Favorable government regulations promoting tightened web security has been identified as the major factor driving adoption of web content filtering solutions among end-users. In addition, growing desire to better manage the network bandwidth consumption and defy cyber threats have further fueled market momentum.

These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022 - 2030. However, implementing web content filtering solutions, sometimes, may limit the use of Internet for educational purpose. In addition, issues including high cost, installation complexities, and violation of rights have posed a significant challenge to the market growth. The web content filtering market is expected to cross US$ 10.8 Bn by 2030.

Growing corporate concerns over data privacy, employee productivity, and legal liabilities have collectively fueled adoption of web security solutions among business organizations. Their capability to offer network security by restricting access to virus prone or malicious content loaded websites have further ensured greater adoption of web content filtering solutions among enterprise users.

As such, web content filtering solutions have become an integral component of business organizations. In 2021, business organization segment was the largest contributor to the web content filtering market, accounting for over 35% of the global market revenue. Although the segment is expected to remain the major end-use market, schools and institution segment is poised to witness maximum growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In order to confine students from getting access to non-curriculum related information and better manage the designated bandwidth consumption, schools and institutions across the globe are increasingly deploying web content filtering solutions on a wider scale.

In 2021, URL filtering was the major web content filtering technique employed by business organizations and federal agencies, accounting for around one third of the global web content filtering market. With large amount of content being added every day to the World Wide Web, the resulting increase in the number of URLs is making list based filtering (URL Filtering) unsustainable. Over the forecast period, keyword and file type filtering are expected to witness healthy adoption. The growth in file type filtering technique can be attributed to the growing demand from business organizations, schools, and federal agencies. Owing to technical complexities involved and less security offered, Internet Protocol (IP) filtering and DNS (Domain Name System) filtering techniques are expected to exhibit slower growth over the forecast period 2022& 2030.

Although North America is expected to remain the largest web content filtering market throughout the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness healthy growth, outpacing North America and Europe to grow at a CAGR of 15.1%. The anticipated growth in the region is expected to be spurred by the expansion of enterprise networking, improved investments for developing sophisticated IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of web based technologies. India and China are collectively expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

With the advent of technology, web filtering solutions have advanced to become more flexible and scalable solutions capable of addressing sophisticated security issues of the networked business world. Today, web content filters provide finer grained classification and more secured architecture. In addition, web content filters have become superior at evaluating the content and offer easy installation. Security solution providers across the globe are focusing on developing multi-featured solutions that besides web content filtering function can also function as firewalls, intrusion prevention solutions, and antivirus solutions among others. In addition, functionalities including logging, auditing, proxy, and data loss protection are slowly finding their way into web-security solutions.

 Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Web Content Filtering Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Web Content Filtering Market: By Filtering Technique, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Web Content Filtering Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Coat Systems Inc.

  • Websense Inc. (Forcepoint LLC)

  • McAfee Inc.

  • Symantec Corporation

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Trend Micro Inc.

  • ContentKeeper Technologies Pty Ltd.

  • Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • Bloxx Ltd.

  • Zscaler Inc.

  • Kaspersky Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6y39l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web-content-filtering-global-market-to-surpass-10-8-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-13-9-301685988.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Google is preparing to layoff 10,000 ‘poor performing’ employees, report says

    Managers asked to categorise six per cent of Alphabet’s workforce as poor performers

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • iPhone Factory Workers Clash With Police at Covid-Hit Plant in China

    Workers at the plant said protests started around an accommodation area for employees after they learned bonus payments they expected to get would be delayed.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Reuters China To Reportedly Impose Over $1B Fine On Jack Ma's Ant Group Ending 2-Year Long Regulatory Overhaul Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine. Warren Bu

  • Oil Fluctuates With Price-Cap Plan and China Demand in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders waited on the potential approval on a plan to cap Russian crude prices and weighed the demand outlook in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, F

  • Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on U.S. crude stock drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday as data showing a larger-than-expected U.S. crude drawdown last week outweighed concerns about lower demand from China. Brent crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.17%, to $89.39 a barrel at 0941 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.06%, to $81.81 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories fell by about 4.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 18, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed, according to market sources.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • As Elon Musk Cuts Costs at Twitter, Some Bills Are Going Unpaid

    SAN FRANCISCO — Before Elon Musk bought Twitter last month, the company’s executives had racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel invoices that the social media service planned to pay. But once Musk took over the company, he refused to reimburse travel vendors for those bills, current and former Twitter employees said. Musk’s staff said the services were authorized by the company’s former management and not by him. His staff have since avoided the calls of the travel vendors, the peo

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes T