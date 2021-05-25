U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.00
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,442.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,706.50
    +71.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.30
    +7.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.48
    -0.57 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.18 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.29
    -1.86 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4184
    +0.0029 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7700
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,211.76
    +1,752.04 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.72
    +114.08 (+13.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.86
    -1.73 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Content Intelligence Market to hit USD 5981.7 Million by 2028 - Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 Impact, New Product Launch, Expansion Plans, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·3 min read

North America is a mature market in the Content Intelligence Organization Sizes, owing to the presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise

Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Content Intelligence Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises & Cloud), Organization Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality and others), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/907

The global Content Intelligence Market is expected to have a market size of USD 5981.7 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 32.2% in the forecast period. The evolution of using advanced and intelligent content to businesses has led the organization in adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Machine Learning to have structured content such as documents, images, and communication.

With the increase in demand in business intelligence across different companies, the demand for content intelligence has increased. The structured content is used for different purposes such as growth, strategy, and decision making. The innovation in content management has led the companies to innovate and experiment. Presence of various verticals of business that are managed by industry has led to market growth.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/content-intelligence-market

The demand for market intelligence and demand from the audience are the factors that have influenced the growth market. Various vendors offer content intelligence which is in the form of PaaS, on-premises, and or cloud. Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Big Data are some of the technologies offered by content intelligence.

The Content Intelligence Market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is said to be a saturated market and will have the highest market size. The US and Canada contribute the maximum to the growth of the Content Intelligence Market.

The major players of Customer Experience Management are Adobe, M-Files, OpenText, Curata, Scoop.it, Social Bakers, Atomic Reach, OneSpot, Vennli, and Idio, and many others. The Content Intelligence Market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/907

Major Points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
Chapter 4 Market Outlook
Chapter 5 Content Intelligence Market by Component
Chapter 6 Content Intelligence Market by Deployment Mode
Chapter 7 Content Intelligence Market by Organization Size
Chapter 8 Content Intelligence Market by Vertical
Chapter 9 Content Intelligence Market by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Huawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June

    China's Huawei Technologies said it will launch its new Harmony operating system for smartphones on June 2, its biggest move yet aimed at recovering from the damage done by U.S. sanctions to its mobile phone business. U.S. sanctions banned Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based. The new HarmonyOS will only go some way to mitigating the impact of the 2019 sanctions that also barred Huawei from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Boom in China Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped more than 30% from its high that month.Waiting OnHello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 38% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen more than 8% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.Apart from Hello and the two other firms that are said to delay IPO plans after kicking off their pre-marketing process, Chinese road freight transport platform ForU Worldwide Inc., which filed for a U.S. offering on May 13, and online education company Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed on May 19, are waiting in the wings though they have yet to pass the two-week hallmark.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.(Updates prices throughout, adds more details in the second-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s Richest Property Family Warns of Cooling Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Singapore government may step in to introduce property curbs if home prices keep rising, according to the city-state’s richest property family, marking the first time a developer has waded in on the issue.City Developments Ltd. Chairman Kwek Leng Beng “noted that the residential market has been performing well though he cautioned that if property prices continue to rise, there may be a time that further cooling measures could be introduced to control the prices,” records from the company’s annual shareholder meeting show. The gathering was held on April 30, with the notes filed at the Singapore Exchange on Monday.Singapore’s property market has rebounded sharply in recent months, making the sector a bright spot as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Prices of properties ranging from public apartments to private units and luxury bungalows have been rising, with some hitting records.That has prompted growing speculation that authorities may take steps to calm the market and prevent it from running ahead of the economy. But a recent Covid-19 outbreak may test the market’s resilience as the city-state returns to lockdown-like conditions last imposed a year ago.At the shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek expressed optimism about the prospects of CDL’s residential projects and office properties in Singapore.The number of home units sold in the city-state has recovered to a healthy level despite the pandemic, said Kwek, who is the chairman’s son. Transaction volume last year equaled that of 2019, with close to 10,000 units sold for the entire market. And there’s still pent-up demand, especially among buyers who are upgrading from public to private apartments, he said.“While there is uncertainty surrounding whether the government would implement new cooling measures, the overall residential market remains very stable,” the notes said, citing the CEO’s comments.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Gupta Plans to Sell U.K. Plants Amid Credit Suisse Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- GFG Alliance is putting seven of its U.K. plants up for sale as it seeks to reach an agreement with Credit Suisse Group AG to stave off insolvencies of some of its units.Owner Sanjeev Gupta made “significant progress” in weekend talks with the Swiss lender’s asset-management arm to resolve GFG’s exposure with Credit Suisse, the metals group said in an emailed statement Monday.GFG has been seeking to raise new financing to replace some of the $5 billion of loans provided by Greensill Capital since the London-based financial firm collapsed in March. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse, which is trying to recover claims on loans it had made via Greensill, has sought to wind up some of GFG’s British and Australian businesses in court.As part of a restructuring plan for its U.K. operations, GFG will look to sell its Liberty Steel aerospace and special alloys business in Stocksbridge, which supplies customers including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, as well as the Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units. Alvarez & Marsal will run the sale processes, according to the statement.Liberty also said it’s in “advanced discussions” with Credit Suisse to reach a debt standstill for its Australian primary metals unit ahead of a refinancing that would repay the Swiss bank in full.A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.Read more: Credit Suisse Seeks Insolvency for Gupta Trading Unit GFG had been in negotiations to obtain new funding from investment fund White Oak Global Advisors, which said last week it was continuing efforts to refinance the Australian primary metals business “subject to financial due diligence and acceptable governance.”Read more: Gupta Loan Effort Ongoing Despite SFO Probe, White Oak SaysU.K PlantsGupta’s British plants that are being put up for sale employ about 1,500 people. The fate of the plants has been closely watched by politicians, suppliers and unions since funding to GFG dried up earlier this year.“Stocksbridge and its downstream plants are strategically important businesses vital to our country’s defense, energy and aerospace sectors,” union representatives for the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said in a statement. “The trade unions will hold Sanjeev Gupta to his promise that none of our steel plants will close on his watch.”Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving customers exposed if they shut down, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.A spokesperson for aerospace trade body ADS said the industry was monitoring the situation and that “a successful sale that secures continuity of supply would be a positive outcome.”Pressure on Gupta was dialed up further this month after the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating GFG for possible fraud and money laundering, including its Greensill financing.The Bank of England revealed on Monday that it had notified the National Crime Agency and the SFO more than a year ago about its concerns over Wyelands Bank, Gupta’s banking arm in the U.K.Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told a parliamentary committee that the banking regulator had first identified problems in late 2018 or early 2019 relating to “a lack of transparency particularly around connected lending in the context of the ultimate beneficial owner, who was Mr. Gupta.”He said that “further concerns” came to light in October-November 2019, triggering a new phase of investigations and leading to the regulator setting out its concerns to the SFO in February 2020.A spokesman for GFG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Wyelands Bank said this month it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer.(Updates with details on U.K. plants, union and trade body comments; BOE comments at the bottom.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. It was the first time China's cabinet has targeted virtual currency mining, a sizable business in the world's second-biggest economy that some estimates say accounts for as much as 70% of the global crypto supply. Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi on Monday suspended both crypto-mining and some trading services to new clients from mainland China, adding it will instead focus on overseas businesses.

  • Secretive Hedge Fund Ends Long Silence to Take On Japan Icon

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the rarest of public appearances. At Toshiba Corp.’s extraordinary general meeting in March, a lawyer, who didn’t give his name, talked for four minutes about why shareholders’ rights should never be infringed.He was speaking on behalf of Effissimo Capital Management Pte, a secretive hedge fund that had avoided the spotlight for almost 15 years. Now it was coming out into the open, if only slightly, to spearhead a campaign to bring change at the conglomerate and by extension corporate Japan.Effissimo’s victory over Toshiba’s management in that March 18 shareholder vote was a landmark moment -- both for Japan Inc. and the hedge fund whose guarded actions have long been the subject of intrigue.It preceded the resignation of Toshiba’s chief executive officer, turned the iconic manufacturer into a takeover target and caused a surge in the value of Effissimo’s $1.9 billion stake. It may also herald a new era of corporate accountability in Japan, one that international investors say is needed to unleash the potential of the world’s third-largest economy and its more than $6 trillion stock market.“A public campaign puts a lot of burden on the investor behind it,” said Emi Onozuka, chief operating officer of Japan Catalyst Inc., a unit of the brokerage Monex Inc. that advises an activist fund. But it has won “acknowledgment for Effissimo’s position and legitimacy.”The hedge fund has come a long way since it was born amid a scandal in 2006. Back then its founders Takashi Kousaka and Yoichiro Imai were young fund managers in their 20s working for Yoshiaki Murakami, the controversial father of activist investing in Japan.Imai, the son of a senior official at Japan’s powerful trade ministry, joined Murakami’s firm after working at Japanese investment house Nikko Asset Management Co. Kousaka, a U.S. citizen, arrived via a more circuitous route through several tech startups and a U.S. investment fund.Murakami, himself a former elite trade ministry bureaucrat, aggressively pushed for change at Japanese companies before they were ready to listen, ruffling many feathers. But in June 2006, Murakami was arrested for insider trading, a development that would force him to close his multibillion-dollar fund.That same month, Kousaka and Imai set up Effissimo in low-tax Singapore. The firm was seeded by a U.S. university that remained one of its top-five investors as of 2018, according to a memo that year from Aksia, an advisory firm that provided observations on the hedge fund to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.By February 2007, Kousaka and Imai had brought on board Hisaaki Sato, who was a former chief financial officer for Murakami’s company Mac Asset Management.The new fund was secretive from the start, refraining from giving interviews. Into that vacuum, media reports over the years almost always highlighted Effissimo’s ties to Murakami.But despite the recent spat with Toshiba, Effissimo’s investment approach was never as confrontational as Murakami’s. For the most part, the fund took big positions in a small number of Japanese companies that it considered to be undervalued and held them for the long term, sometimes making suggestions to executives on how to do things better.Effissimo’s management style is “long only, value,” a 2018 report on the website of Japan’s trade ministry said. The hedge fund has a five to 10-year investment horizon, it said.“When there is need for improvement in management, they communicate through documents or in-person meetings,” the report said. “When that doesn’t work, they opt for shareholder proposals or lawsuits as a last resort.”Effissimo’s leaders make reasonable suggestions to companies that aren’t taking obvious steps to improve, according to one executive who dealt with the fund and asked to remain anonymous discussing private information.“The image of a typical activist would be making a quick investment, raising an issue and swiftly exiting when the share price rises,” said Masakazu Hosomizu, a partner and portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management, which conducts activist campaigns at Japanese companies. “Effissimo is far from that kind of activist.”The fund has been an investment manager for a broad range of institutions, including retirement funds in Michigan, Vermont and North Carolina, public filings show. It was also a manager for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as well as CERN, the European science body that runs the Large Hadron Collider. It also received investment from Harvard University’s endowment, Reuters has reported. Harvard told Bloomberg it doesn’t comment on individual investments.Effissimo held more than $10 billion of gross assets, almost all of which was in the firm’s master fund, according to a March regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gross assets include leverage and capital commitments, among other things.At the Murakami fund’s peak in March 2006, it managed $3.8 billion, according to Aksia. Representatives for Effissimo and Murakami, whose prison sentence was suspended on appeal, didn’t respond to requests for comment.Effissimo’s two largest investments are Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., one of Japan’s biggest insurers, and Toshiba, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The hedge fund is the top shareholder in both companies, with each stake worth at least $1.9 billion. Both stocks trade above the levels when Effissimo first disclosed a position.From 2006 through 2018, Effissimo delivered net annualized returns of 12.9%, according to the May 2018 investment memo published by the Pennsylvania retirement fund for teachers and other school staff, well above the 2% of the MSCI Japan Index. Its returns after that couldn’t be confirmed.The fund’s big investments fit its strategy of seeking improvements at companies, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.“Size matters,” Tang said. Anyone holding a small stake “can write Mickey Mouse letters to the board demanding for change,” he said. “But when a guy holding 10% talks, everyone listens.”Still, owning such large stakes can have its own problems.Questions remain over how Effissimo will be able to exit its giant position in the shipping line Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The fund owns 39% of the company, and put an Effissimo executive, Ryuhei Uchida, on the board in 2019. The stock is up 14% since Effissimo first disclosed a stake in September 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Selling the shares “could be a problem,” said Nga Pham, a research fellow at Monash Centre for Financial Studies who has written on shareholder activism in Japan.With Toshiba, there are few such concerns.When Effissimo first disclosed a position in 2017, it was unclear whether Toshiba could avoid delisting. The company had overstated profits and disclosed multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit that pushed it close to insolvency.Toshiba escaped that fate and its stock has more than doubled. It’s up 59% this year alone, as many investors expected a bidding war to break out for the company. Its unit Kioxia Holdings Corp. is also mulling one of Japan’s largest-ever listings.But Toshiba may have even greater significance for Effissimo. The hedge fund surprised many observers when it stepped into the spotlight to submit a shareholder proposal at the company. It called for the appointment of three people to investigate vote tabulation and alleged pressure on stock owners in relation to Toshiba’s 2020 annual general meeting.Even though Toshiba’s board opposed the motion, a majority of shareholders voted for Effissimo’s proposal. For decades, shareholders in Japan had almost unfailingly sided with management.It was an “eminently reasonable” proposal, said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “All Toshiba had to do was agree to an independent investigation,” he said. “But for some reason, they refused.”The action may come to define Effissimo. With the Toshiba case the hedge fund finds itself on the right side of a major issue, at least judging by investor support. By stepping out of the shadows after almost 15 years, Kousaka and Imai may have finally developed their own identity.Effissimo and Murakami “have the same root,” Tang said. But “the similarities end there.”(Updates numbers throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • Korea Consumer Confidence Hits 3-Year High as Recovery Quickens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s consumer confidence strengthened to a high of almost three years in May, fueling optimism that the economy is on track for a strong recovery from the pandemic slump.The consumer sentiment index rose for a fifth straight month to reach 105.2, the highest since June 2018, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Tuesday. A reading above 100 indicates optimism outweighs pessimism.The improvement was driven by stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, a positive exports performance, progress in vaccinations and better jobs data, according to the central bank.Alongside a 53% surge in exports so far this month, the stronger sentiment reading will likely figure among recent data the BOK board will review Thursday for its rate decision and growth projections. All economists surveyed see the BOK keeping its main rate on hold. Most of them also expect a significant upgrade to the current forecast for a 3% expansion this year.Korea has so far staged an export-led recovery, but rising confidence bodes well for private consumption amid signs of an uptick.Among the components of the headline index, households’ assessment of the current economy contributed most to the increase, followed by their views on the economy and spending going forward.Households’ inflation expectations for the next 12 months edged up to 2.2%, a two-year high. Their outlook for interest rates reached 118, the strongest since early 2019, indicating that more people expect rates to go up than down.The survey of 2,298 households was conducted May 10-14.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive-China launches antitrust probe into Tencent-backed property broker KE -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's market regulator has begun an investigation into suspected anti-competitive practices by KE Holdings, the country's biggest housing broker whose top backer is Tencent Holdings, two people who know of the matter said. The investigation is the latest into China's big so-called "platform" companies that match sellers and buyers, several of which have been accused by regulators of exploiting consumers. KE Holdings, which operates housing platforms Lianjia and Beike in China, was warned last month by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), along with dozens of internet companies, against any abuse of market dominance and told to conduct self-inspections.

  • Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • Of Course China Is Anti-Bitcoin: Look What Happened to Jack Ma

    China's assault on Bitcoin is part of a broader struggle to foster innovation while maintaining control, says our columnist.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher, extending gains as tech stocks rebounded

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening following a rally during the regular trading day, with technology stocks outperforming as concerns over rising inflation were at least temporarily pushed to the side.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Nightmare Decade Is Gone, But Not Yet Forgotten

    (Bloomberg) -- On the day before one of the biggest margin calls in history, Deutsche Bank AG chief Christian Sewing joined an urgent meeting with a not-unfamiliar message: there was a problem, and billions of dollars were at stake.But as executives on the late-March call briefed him on the bank’s exposure to Archegos Capital Management, this time it wasn’t all bad news. Risk managers had been concerned by the family office’s rapid growth for some time, and had been collecting additional collateral. And the firm’s traders stood ready to quickly offload the slumping assets.So as Archegos’s collapse slammed rivals with more than $10 billion of losses, Deutsche Bank walked away without a scratch, reporting its highest profit in seven years. It was enough to stun longtime observers of the firm, which has spent the past decade-and-a-half stumbling from one crisis to the next. The escape added to a growing sense that Sewing may finally be moving Germany’s largest bank past its dysfunction of the last decade.“What they pulled off is quite impressive in the last couple of years,” said Matthew Fine, a portfolio manager at Third Avenue Management who started investing in Deutsche Bank shares after Sewing was appointed CEO in 2018. “After several failures and years of incredible underperformance and substantial capital raisings, at some point you really have to rip the band aid off, and Sewing seems to have done that.”Halfway through the CEO’s radical four-year restructuring, the perennial sick man of European finance appears to be on the mend. Its shares have more than doubled from a record low, when the pandemic revived old fears whether Germany’s largest lender was strong enough to survive another crisis. Instead of collapsing under bad loans, Deutsche Bank successfully rode a trading wave that’s buoyed investment banks globally. After years of gloom, some executives inside the Frankfurt headquarters are now even considering deals as they seek to profit from the recent stumbles of rivals.To be sure, for a bank that lost money in five of the past six years and whose shares remain 87% below their peak, the bar to success is low and blunders remain an ever-present possibility. The stock is still trading at one of the steepest discounts to book value among European lenders. Sewing’s efforts have gotten a boost from factors outside his control, such as the global market rally and extensive government guarantees that kept defaults at bay during the pandemic. But the CEO, who had initially planned to focus more on corporate banking and cut back trading even more, was quick to adapt when markets moved against him just weeks after he announced his plan. At home, he’s confronted the reality that in order to make money in an overbanked country with negative interest rates, he needs to raise fees and slash jobs, even at the risk of upsetting clients and unions.Above all, however, the former risk manager has made progress dealing with internal issues that had undermined his predecessors. He ended the divisional infighting that Sewing once called “Deutsche Bank’s disease,” and he addressed risk lapses that had caused the bank, over and over again, to shoot itself in the foot.Archegos wasn’t the first blowup that Deutsche Bank sidestepped under Sewing. The bank last year avoided taking a potentially damaging financial and reputational hit from the collapse of payments firm Wirecard AG, having cut its exposure as doubts about the company’s business grew. It also hasn’t taken a direct hit from Greensill Capital, the supply-chain finance firm whose demise forced Credit Suisse Group AG to liquidate a $10 billion group of funds.Read more: Deutsche Bank Cut Wirecard Ties as Its Fund Managers Went All InOf all those pitfalls, Archegos had by far the biggest potential to do lasting damage to the green shoots of Sewing’s turnaround. Deutsche Bank had joined several other investment banks in dealing with the family office of Bill Hwang, who was barred from the investment advisory industry after pleading guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his shuttered hedge fund in 2012. Many firms had been willing to accept more risk in return for the hefty fees Archegos provided. Credit Suisse, for instance, allowed it to borrow up to ten times the value of its collateral. The Swiss bank ended up with some $5.5 billion in losses, the most of any firm.Its lost decade stood out even in a post-crisis period that was tough for many European lendersDeutsche Bank had run up an exposure worth several billions of dollars, according to people familiar with the matter. But it hadn’t lent as aggressively and its arrangement with Archegos allowed it to ask for more collateral to back up what looked like an increasingly imbalanced house of cards.The German bank had decided two years earlier to exit the business with hedge funds and family offices — known as prime brokerage — and was in the process of transferring its relationships to BNP Paribas SA. That gave Ashley Wilson, the head of the unit, and risk chief Stuart Lewis even more reason to keep things in check. The bank, which was conducting daily analyses of Archegos’s holdings, had noticed already in February that concentration risk was rising. In early March, it started to request more collateral, the people said, asking for anonymity discussing internal information.By Wednesday, March 24, when Lewis explained the situation to Sewing in that phone call, he told the CEO that the bank’s internal models were pointing to relatively minor potential losses. Still, that didn’t prevent some heightened nerves in the firm’s ranks over the next two days as Archegos was found in default and a standstill agreement that some lenders had tried to broker fell apart.When it became clear on Friday that rivals were cutting their lifelines and getting out, Lewis got on a 20-minute call with his team, and the bank decided to liquidate. The firm’s traders sold most of the positions that Friday to multiple buyers including Marshall Wace, one of Europe’s largest hedge fund managers. The bank used direct sales, aiming to avoid spooking the markets. Within a few days, it recovered all of its money and even had some collateral left.Read more: Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos With $4 Billion SaleNavigating minefields without a hit is a new experience at a lender that over the prior decades had developed a reputation for putting quick profits and bonuses before the interests of clients, let alone the broader public. When the world stepped up scrutiny of the industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Deutsche Bank ended up footing the biggest legal bill of any European bank, spending more than $19.4 billion on fines and settlements.Its lost decade stood out even in a post-crisis period that was tough for many European lenders. Among the 25 biggest banks in the world, it was the only one to have a net loss over the past 10 years, while many rivals racked up more than $100 billion of profits.“Reputation is something you build slowly but slips away quickly,” said Susanne Homoelle, a professor of banking and finance at the University of Rostock who started her career at Deutsche Bank in the 1980s. Back then, she said, “there was a pride among the staff that the bank was more sophisticated than peers. So much went wrong subsequently in terms of misconduct and compliance issues.”Inside the bank, many still worry that the next accident is just around the corner. Last month, a lawyer representing Citigroup Inc. in a case related to its mistaken transfer of $900 million revealed that another unnamed bank had recently made a similar mistake. Only three years earlier, Deutsche Bank had erroneously transferred a much bigger sum to an outside account. Now, the first thought for many at the German lender, according to one executive, was: “Was it us?” Still, the change is palpable in the twin towers in central Frankfurt that represent the beating heart of Deutsche Bank. An annual survey showed staff morale rising to the highest level in eight years. Bonuses for last year rose 29%, and by almost half for investment bankers, at a time when many rivals had to cut. Senior executives say doubts about Deutsche Bank’s strategy have ceased to be an issue during client meetings.Decision-making has gotten faster as well. Last year, it only took a few weeks in the midst of surging demand for government-subsidized loans during the pandemic to set up a digital solution for corporate clients to file applications. Several similar efforts over many years had failed because no one saw it through, a person familiar with the matter said. Kim Hammonds, who spent more than four years trying to streamline the bank’s dozens of technology systems, once called the firm “the most dysfunctional company” she’d ever worked for. Sewing ousted her in 2018.The CEO early in his tenure made it a top priority to rein in the conflicts between the various businesses — and their executives — to combat the internecine warfare that had plagued many of his predecessors. After inheriting a bank that had unceremoniously dumped former CEO John Cryan and seen open revolt across the management board, Sewing moved quickly to consolidate power. Out were those of questionable loyalty, often replaced by internal confidantes with whom he’d risen through the ranks.“The leadership team is committed and aligned to our strategy in a way it wasn’t at some times in the past,” said Fabrizio Campelli, a Deutsche Bank veteran whom Sewing recently appointed to oversee the investment bank and the corporate bank. “The dialog is now all about how units can help one another.” Avoiding self-inflicted distractions has allowed the bank to ride a broad trading rally that’s now well into its second year. For three quarters in a row, Deutsche Bank’s fixed-income unit has taken back market share from rivals, alleviating concern that the business had been too damaged by years of cutbacks. The investment bank also benefited from a surge in blank-check companies, a business where Deutsche Bank had a top position for years.Read more: Deutsche Bank Leans on Traders as Corporate Bank Outlook CutBut the trading boom — and its inevitable slowdown — also raises some awkward questions for Sewing’s restructuring plan and strategy in the future. At its heart, the original plan envisaged cutting thousands of jobs, scaling back the bank’s international ambitions, particularly in investment banking, where the CEO exited equities trading. Instead, Sewing planned to focus on the more stable lending operations, especially the transaction bank servicing big companies.Yet the units at the heart of his growth plans have repeatedly missed their targets after being hit hard by the European Central Bank’s negative interest rates, forcing Sewing to rely more on his traders. German government bonds have some of the lowest yields in Europe, with even long-term yields staying below zero until recently.“The interest rate environment in Germany is perhaps the most challenging one globally,” said Alexander Hendricks, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “The starting point for German banks is also worse with one of the worst cost-to-income ratios, so it’s imperative that they focus on cost management.”Germany is one of the most competitive markets in an already fragmented European landscape, with some 1,679 banks battling for business. Many of them don’t face the same pressure to be profitable because they’re backed by municipalities, and so lenders have been slow to cut branches or charge for checking accounts and excess deposits, out of fear that clients could go to rivals.That restraint, however, appears to be changing, in part because of pressure from international investors. Seven years after the ECB introduced negative rates, both Deutsche Bank and its crosstown rival Commerzbank AG have embarked on aggressive cuts to their branch network and staff. Between the two lenders, some 650 locations and 28,000 jobs are being cut. Clients used to free checking and deposit accounts are increasingly being asked to pay, and take their business online.“The years since the financial crisis have really been a lost decade for investors in German banks,” said Florian von Hardenberg, a UBS Group AG banker who advises German lenders on acquisitions and other strategic questions. “But the new restructuring plans have more ambition than previous ones, and they’ve worked through their legacy issues. For the first time in a long time, they actually have a chance to achieve a healthy level of profitability.”Challenges still abound. Analysts remain skeptical that Deutsche Bank can meet its modest profitability target, an 8% return on tangible equity. Legal and regulatory issues continue to crop up. These include an internal probe into alleged misselling of securities in Spain, a penalty from Taiwan’s central bank for currency speculation, an expanded mandate for a BaFin-appointed anti-money laundering monitor, and a lawsuit from Malaysia’s investment fund 1MDB over $1.1 billion.Read also: Deutsche Bank’s Last-Ditch Plan to Save the Best of Its BusinessBut at least in the markets, Sewing’s success in avoiding unforced errors has helped restore some degree of confidence. Top investors including Cerberus Capital Management and Doug Braunstein’s Hudson Executive Capital are content with Deutsche Bank’s development, people familiar with their thinking said. Cerberus made a big bet on a rebound in German banking with stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank almost four years ago. Moody’s is reviewing Deutsche Bank’s credit ratings with a view toward raising them.In the stock market, Deutsche Bank’s gains have been accentuated by the stumbles of rivals. French investment banks including Societe Generale SA were thrown into turmoil last year when the complex equity derivatives in which they specialize suffered steep losses. Credit Suisse is going through its worst crisis in years after twin hits from Greensill and Archegos.The diverging fortunes have upended the balance of power in an industry that’s long been ripe for consolidation. Both Credit Suisse and SocGen, whose market value dwarfed that of Deutsche Bank just two years ago, are now worth less than the German lender.Sewing is a proponent of consolidation, though he has ruled out a transaction in which Deutsche Bank would be the junior partner. But after the bank’s share price recovered, transformational deals are becoming conceivable for top management, people familiar with the matter said. Credit Suisse has recently come up as one option in internal talks, they said.“We must create the conditions to be able to play an active part in cross-border European consolidation,” Sewing said in a speech prepared for the bank’s annual shareholder meeting this week. “And that will happen sooner or later.”Deutsche Bank could also revive merger talks with Commerzbank, especially if a bank from outside Germany were to set its sights on Commerzbank, some analysts and bankers say. The two held talks in 2019 at the urging of the government, but decided to focus on their respective restructurings instead.For Sewing, that decision has worked well so far. Finding a cure for Deutsche Bank’s disease has kept his turnaround plan on track. Ultimately, though, he’ll have to come up with one for the ills plaguing German — and, by extension, European — banking.“Deutsche Bank has managed a remarkable turnaround in the past quarters,” said Andreas Dombret, a former top official at the German central bank who used to supervise the lender. “Now it’s about making sure that is sustainable.’’More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Are Growth Stocks Ready To Blastoff

    It’s an annoying fact of life. I have some sobering news for you. According to a study, you’ll spend an average of 2 years of your life waiting in lines. You’ll also feel less anxious waiting in a single line as opposed to multiple lines.

  • Obese Pigs in China Are Fueling Relentless Slump in Pork Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Obese pigs in China are being blamed for worsening a sudden rout in the country’s pork prices.Farmers have been fattening hogs since late last year to almost double their normal weight -- roughly the size of a pygmy hippo or a female polar bear -- in the hope the animals will generate higher returns should prices rebound.Cao Tao, a pig trader in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, said many of the swine he’s buying weigh more than 200 kilograms, compared with their usual size of around 125 kilograms. “Some farmers are holding onto their larger pigs on hopes of a price rebound,” he said.Instead, Chinese wholesale pork prices have plunged more than 40% since mid-January amid sluggish demand, increased imports and panic selling by farmers after fresh outbreaks of African swine fever. Muyuan Foods Co., the country’s biggest pig breeder, said this week it’s expecting a continued drop in domestic hog prices, with the slump not bottoming out until next year or even 2023.Many farmers had fattened their pigs in anticipation of a recovery in pork prices, but the rout since February has triggered a sell-off of these large animals that may be delaying a rebound in prices, according to Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“When these farms sell together, the sell-off causes an explosive price slump,” he said. Farms in the southwest and south are still holding a large number of “cow-sized” pigs, which could be sold as the weather warms and push down prices for a while yet, Lin said.China’s hog herd was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while numbers have recovered since then, a recent resurgence has driven up pork imports. The agriculture ministry said in April that the country’s pig herd may recover to usual levels by June or July, although the number of hogs available for slaughter may take another four months to get back to normal.“Super-sized” pigs are partially to blame for the drop in pork prices, Qiu Huaji, the head of swine infectious diseases at Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, said at a conference last week. A price rebound had been expected in the third quarter due to the resurgence of African swine fever cutting herds by almost half in some areas, he said.See also: China’s Swine Fever Borders to Reshape $300 Billion IndustryThe impact of the obese hogs on pork prices is also being complicated by new rules that prohibit the transport of live pigs across the boundaries of five areas. The regulations -- aimed at combating the spread of African swine fever - are reshaping the market and leading to regional price differences.Qian Xiaoyun, a farmer in the northern city of Tianjin, said her family wouldn’t be breeding larger pigs after the price slump and had sold all of their animals that weighed more than 150 kilograms. “The falling pork prices and high corn prices give poor returns on those larger hogs as they eat more,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented fight over who should sit on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. is turning into a referendum on Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as a decades-long struggle by climate campaigners comes to a head.Activist investor Engine No. 1 LLC wants to replace one-third of Exxon’s board in an effort to force the Western world’s largest oil explorer to embrace a transition away from fossil fuels and end a decade of what it calls “value destruction.” Shareholders are set to gather — virtually — for their annual meeting on May 26.The stakes are high. Under Exxon’s bylaws, a victory for any dissident director would mean an incumbent must step down, equating to a zero-sum proxy contest: of 16 candidates, only 12 will prevail. Any dilution of Woods’s influence over the board could derail his long-term plans and force strategic and tactical changes he has previously rejected.Although Engine No. 1 hasn’t targeted Woods for removal, even a partial victory for the activist would be a serious, and perhaps fatal, blow to his leadership, according to Ceres, a coalition of environmentally active investors managing $37 trillion.“I don’t see how Darren Woods remains as CEO if one of the dissidents, let alone all four, are elected,” said Andrew Logan, director of oil and gas at Ceres. “It would be such a sign of fundamental dissatisfaction with the status quo that something would have to change. And that starts with the CEO.”Exxon's engagement with environmental activists was once characterized by a sense of bemusement — under former CEO Lee Raymond, Greenpeace protesters outside its annual meetings were offered donuts. But as worries about climate change have gone mainstream in the investment world, the clash has evolved into a confrontation over boardroom seats.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. DuPont de Nemours Inc. suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.Exxon’s meeting this year threatens to be one of the stormiest on the U.S. corporate calendar, made all the more remarkable for being instigated by a newly formed fund that only has a $54 million, or 0.02%, stake in the oil behemoth. Investor dissatisfaction with the company largely centers on two issues that are becoming more interlinked: climate change and profits. The oil giant envisages a profitable, long-term future for fossil fuels, but sees no point in investing in traditional renewable energy businesses. It also refuses to commit to a net-zero emissions target, unlike European rivals.Climate concerns are are resonating more deeply with investors at the same time that Exxon’s status as a financial powerhouse crumbles after multiple corporate missteps, some of which preceded Woods’s elevation to CEO in 2017. Returns on invested capital are a fraction of what they were in Exxon’s heyday a decade ago and debt ballooned 40% last year as Covid-19 paralyzed economies and energy demand around the world. Under mounting pressure and concerns over Exxon’s ability to pay the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend, the CEO slashed an ambitious $200 billion expansion program by a third late last year. It was a relief to some investors who had questioned both the cost and the need for such projects at a time when policymakers — and even rivals like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc — are planning for the twilight of the petroleum era.Still, Engine No. 1 says Exxon needs higher-quality directors who are willing to challenge management. Exxon missed key industry trends such as the shale revolution, “the shift to focusing on project returns over chasing production growth, and the need to gradually prepare for rather than ignore the energy transition,” according to the San Francisco-based activist.After receiving early backing from major state pension funds, Engine No. 1’s campaign gathered momentum this month as two prominent shareholder-advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., threw their partial support behind the activist’s efforts. ISS wrote a scathing rebuke of Exxon’s climate strategy, saying the company had only taken “incremental steps to prepare for the inevitable.”Top 20 shareholder Legal & General Investment Management, a previous critic of Exxon, is also backing Engine No. 1 and has pledged to vote against Woods. However, the voting intentions of some other major investors, such as Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp. aren’t clear — all three declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. Norway’s giant sovereign wealth fund said late last week that it would support the reelection of most Exxon directors, but not Woods, part of its long-standing push to separate the roles of CEO and chairman at Exxon.With such animosity brewing, the usual course of action would be for Exxon’s board to meet with the activists and hash out a compromise. But that has yet to happen, and both sides appear to be entrenched.Exxon said in a May 14 letter to shareholders its board “listens and responds to shareholder feedback,” but that Engine No. 1, founded only a few months ago, wasn’t interested in engaging and “is trying to replace four of our world-class directors with unqualified nominees.'' The company added that the activist fund's plans would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.”In another letter to shareholders on Sunday, Exxon said that over the next 12 months it plans to name two new directors, one with energy industry and one with climate experience.For its part, Engine No. 1 said Exxon refused to meet its nominees: Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor; environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala; private equity investor Alexander Karsner; and Anders Runevad, ex-CEO of power producer Vestas Wind Systems A/S.Exxon did talk with another investor, hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co., which built a stake in an effort to push for change. Those discussions led to the appointment of the new directors, including activist investor Jeff Ubben. The oil company has also announced new emissions targets, started a low-carbon business, and supported policies that will help technological innovations like carbon capture.In some respects Exxon is in a better position that it was at the start of 2021. Its stock has rallied more than 40% as oil prices rebounded and lockdowns are eased. Engine No. 1 points to its involvement as the turning point, while Exxon claims the market is rewarding prudent cost cutting and high-return investments made over the last couple of years. The forthcoming vote will help to determine which side of the debate other investors lean toward.“There’s a governance challenge at Exxon,” said John Hoeppner, head of U.S. sustainable investments at Legal & General. “How seriously is the current board questioning management’s business model? It’s important to add urgency to the debate.”(Updates with comments from letter to shareholder in 17th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.