U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,960.95
    +177.01 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Content Marketing Market to grow by USD 417.85 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & Contently, Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of AI with social media management software is one of the major trends supporting the content marketing market. The digital transformation of businesses is an effort aimed at creating connected platforms and industry revenue streams. Consequently, several industries are opting for real-time solutions besides spending on IT infrastructure and analytical solutions to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Modern businesses are marked by an increase in the need for advanced business intelligence (BI). Artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled content marketing with significant technological advances. AI provides a centralized view of all business activities and associated information. The content marketing market is expected to grow by USD 417.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 16% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the content marketing market - View a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Content Marketing Market Analysis Report by End-user (Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/content-marketing-market-industry-analysis

Content marketing market - Driver
The key factor driving growth in the content marketing market is the rise in the number of users on social media. Social media is becoming an essential part of the Internet, and it is accessed by more than a billion people worldwide. In addition, the increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has driven the use of social media among users. The growing use of social media among consumers is encouraging enterprises to use this platform to approach their target audience. As the number of users is continuously increasing, enterprises are using social media platforms for content marketing, which helps them to manage their large target audience more effectively. Thus, with the increase in the use of social media among consumers.

Content marketing market - Challenge
The fraud related to digital advertisements will be a major challenge for the content marketing market. Content advertisements through digital platforms are commonly considered as a form of advertisement that is done through the Internet to market products or services to consumers. With time, the term digital advertisements have expanded its dimensions. Furthermore, due to an increase in fraud-related digital advertisements, it is now treated as one of the major concerns for industry players. Fraud related to digital advertisements includes actions such as launching advertisements outside of a user's view and creating fake advertisement traffic by using content scraping websites.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Contenting Players:
The content marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Contently, Inc.

  • CoSchedule LLC

  • HubSpot Inc.

  • Influence and Co.

  • NewsCred, Inc.

  • Scripted Inc.

  • Seismic Software, Inc.

  • Sprinklr Inc.

  • Upland Software, Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Content Marketing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Retail - Size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Financial services - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Telecom - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Content Marketing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:
Visual Content Market -The visual content market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

CMO Market in Pharmaceutical Industry -The CMO market share in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase by USD 46.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. Download a free sample now!

Content Marketing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 417.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.43

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-marketing-market-to-grow-by-usd-417-85-billion-from-2020-to-2025--evolving-opportunities-with-adobe-inc--contently-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301460326.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysS

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of [retirement] money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023, Elon Musk begins accepting dogecoin for some merchandise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla's Cybertruck delay until 2023 and how dogecoin is surging after Elon Musk begins accepting the crypto for some merchandise.

  • European Power Prices Soar on Setbacks at French Nuclear Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- French and German electricity prices jumped after Electricite de France SA revised down the production forecast for its nuclear fleet that’s vital to keep the lights on in Europe. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Ma

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Las Vegas Sands Soars as Investors See What's in the Cards for Macau

    Macau, the world's largest gambling center, announced Friday that it was keeping its casino licenses limited to six companies and cut their duration. Let's check out the charts of Las Vegas Sands , which gapped higher Friday, on the news. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some improvement from the middle of December.

  • Oil Buyers Unfazed by China’s Plan to Release Oil Reserves

    Several banks have forecast oil prices of $100 a barrel this year, with demand expected to outstrip supply.

  • Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

    Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020 choked shipments from Asia, producer of about 80% of the world's medical masks and protective gear, OSF and some other hospital groups started investing in U.S. production of key supplies including masks, gowns and critical pharmaceuticals. The goal: Avoid a repeat of the early pandemic's life-threatening shortages of essential protective gear - an effort that has become vitally important as schools, employers, consumers and the federal government are snapping up high-quality N95s and other masks to shield against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

  • Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive

    Global banks have had to come up with perks like higher pay and bonuses to attract and retain talent as the economy recovers and people look to shift around. "Hiring has been very competitive across the business," Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a call with reporters. "We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent," said Mason.

  • Block is officially building an 'open Bitcoin mining system,' says founder Jack Dorsey

    Dorsey first announced in October last year that the digital payments provider, then known as Square, was considering working on the project.

  • Retail analyst details 'the No.1 theme that's played out over the pandemic'

    The popularity of casual clothing may outlast the pandemic.

  • Walgreens, CVS shut some stores as Omicron variant complicates staffing issues

    CVS said the store closures on one or both days of the weekend are temporary and in response to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant as well as a nationwide staffing shortage. "The adjusted operating hours in these stores are temporary," CVS said in an emailed statement. U.S. department stores and drugstore chains, including Walmart and Macy's Inc, have been forced to cut working hours or shut stores amid the spike in infections due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • PayPal faces lawsuit for freezing customer accounts and funds

    Three PayPal users who've allegedly had their accounts frozen and funds taken by the company without explanation are proposing a class-action lawsuit.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • German Slowdown Sends Global Warning Signs on Supply Chains, China

    Germany’s economy hit the brakes at the end of last year as the export powerhouse was slammed by global supply-chain bottlenecks, surging material prices and weakness in its biggest trading partner, China.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Google's loss to Sonos settles it: Big Tech has an IP piracy problem

    The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on January 6 that Google infringed Sonos’ patented innovations in wireless speaker technology. Years ago, Big Tech companies like Google decided that they profit more by stealing smaller companies’ intellectual property than buying or licensing it. Google, Apple, Samsung and others -- with cash reserves in the tens, even hundreds, of billions of dollars -- do not sweat legal fees, court costs or even damages they might have to pay for this theft.