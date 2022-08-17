Content Marketing Market Size to Grow by USD 487.24 billion with 38% of the growth from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Marketing Market by End-user, Platform, Market Sizing, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the content marketing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 487.24 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global content marketing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the content marketing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rise in the number of users on social media is one of the most critical factors anticipated to drive market growth. Social media is becoming an essential part of the Internet, and it is accessed by more than a billion people worldwide. In addition, the increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has driven the use of social media among users. The growing use of social media among consumers is encouraging enterprises to use this platform to approach their target audience.

Market Challenge: The fraud related to digital advertisements is one of the key factors likely to limit the market growth. Content advertisements through digital platforms are commonly considered as a form of advertisement that is done through the Internet to market products or services to consumers. With time, the term digital advertisements have expanded its dimensions. The lack of maturity in the digital advertisement space helped in creating a favorable environment for digital advertisement fraud. Hence, fraud related to digital advertisements will impact the revenue generated by enterprises, thus impacting the market growth.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The content marketing market report is segmented by End-user (Retail, Automotive, Financial services, Telecom, and Others), Platform (blogging, videos, infographics, case studies, and others), Market Sizing (lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for content marketing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The increasing demand from sectors such as automotive, financial service, consumer electronics, and health and pharma will facilitate the content marketing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The content marketing market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The retail industry is growing rapidly, which will drive the demand for content marketing. The use of smartphones, along with the Internet, has made it simple for consumers to search for products and compare them. This is encouraging retailers to opt for content marketing to stay connected with existing customers as well as to reach out to potential customers. Such factors are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 487.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC., Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Infusion Software Inc., NewsCred Inc., Rock Content, Salesforce.com Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

