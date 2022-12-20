Content marketing market size to grow by USD 584.02 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global content marketing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global content marketing market size is estimated to increase by USD 584.02 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 16.37%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027

Global content marketing market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers content marketing services, which include creation, publishing, and channel delivery.

Brafton Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as strategy development, content creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion.

Contently Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as expert content strategy, enterprise content marketing platform, and global talent network.

Contentoo B.V. - The company offers content marketing services such as content localization, content creation, editing, content strategy, and design.

Vendor landscape

The global content marketing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contenting in the market are Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. and others.

The market offers various growth opportunities owing to an increase in spending in the retail and financial service sectors. With the growing popularity of social media, enterprises are opting for content marketing, which will encourage vendors to launch new products. However, many new vendors are entering the market, which might intensify competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Global content marketing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global content marketing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (retail, automotive, financial services, telecom, and others), objective (lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership, and others), and platform (blogging, videos, infographics, case studies, and others).

The lead generation segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Lead generation is one of the main objectives for implementing content marketing strategies. Content marketing requires market research and appropriate media to generate leads. Content marketing helps enterprises attract qualified business leads. Some of the effective content marketing strategies include offering free webinars and releasing independent research. These factors will increase the demand for content marketing solutions among enterprises during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global content marketing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global content marketing market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for content marketing is expected to grow in the region due to the increasing demand from sectors such as automotive, financial services, consumer electronics, and health. Content marketing helps dealers and manufacturers expand their reach. In addition, the expenditure on the health sector is expected to grow due to the increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and China. Social media also presents significant growth potential for content marketing, as various users access social media through mobile devices in the region. These factors will drive the market's growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global content marketing market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rise in the number of social media users is driving the content marketing market growth. The increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has driven the use of social media, which is encouraging enterprises to approach their target audience. Social media platforms enable individuals or organizations to advertise their websites on a large scale. Regular updates on social media enhance brand visibility, help acquire new customers, and increase familiarity among existing customers. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global content marketing market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The use of live videos for content marketing is a key trend in the content marketing market. Live videos have become powerful tools for content marketing. Enterprises can use live videos to build relationships with customers by answering customer queries, giving product demonstrations, hosting interviews with experts, and more. They can provide customers with important information and highlight partners, fans, employees, and new technologies. For instance, Ultimate Fighting Championship uses live videos to stream press conferences and live Q&A sessions. Hence, the use of live videos for content marketing is expected to support the global content marketing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Increased benefits of outdoor advertisement over content marketing are challenging the content marketing market growth. Outdoor advertisements have a wide reach and can effectively target potential customers cost-effectively. Marketers can easily plan campaigns and target the desired audience. Outdoor advertisements have round-the-clock exposure, which increases the chances of them being noticed. As a result, they enable a faster return on investment (ROI) than content marketing advertisements, which is increasing their adoption. Hence, the benefits of outdoor advertisements will negatively impact the demand for content marketing during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this content marketing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the content marketing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the content marketing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the content marketing market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 203 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 584.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

