U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9080
    -4.9560 (-3.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,913.48
    +482.10 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Content marketing market size to grow by USD 584.02 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·22 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global content marketing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global content marketing market size is estimated to increase by USD 584.02 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 16.37%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global content marketing market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings 

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers content marketing services, which include creation, publishing, and channel delivery.

  • Brafton Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as strategy development, content creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion.

  • Contently Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as expert content strategy, enterprise content marketing platform, and global talent network.

  • Contentoo B.V. - The company offers content marketing services such as content localization, content creation, editing, content strategy, and design.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape

The global content marketing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contenting in the market are Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. and others.

The market offers various growth opportunities owing to an increase in spending in the retail and financial service sectors. With the growing popularity of social media, enterprises are opting for content marketing, which will encourage vendors to launch new products. However, many new vendors are entering the market, which might intensify competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Global content marketing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global content marketing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (retail, automotive, financial services, telecom, and others), objective (lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership, and others), and platform (blogging, videos, infographics, case studies, and others).

  • The lead generation segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Lead generation is one of the main objectives for implementing content marketing strategies. Content marketing requires market research and appropriate media to generate leads. Content marketing helps enterprises attract qualified business leads. Some of the effective content marketing strategies include offering free webinars and releasing independent research. These factors will increase the demand for content marketing solutions among enterprises during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global content marketing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global content marketing market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for content marketing is expected to grow in the region due to the increasing demand from sectors such as automotive, financial services, consumer electronics, and health. Content marketing helps dealers and manufacturers expand their reach. In addition, the expenditure on the health sector is expected to grow due to the increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and China. Social media also presents significant growth potential for content marketing, as various users access social media through mobile devices in the region. These factors will drive the market's growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global content marketing market Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rise in the number of social media users is driving the content marketing market growth. The increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has driven the use of social media, which is encouraging enterprises to approach their target audience. Social media platforms enable individuals or organizations to advertise their websites on a large scale. Regular updates on social media enhance brand visibility, help acquire new customers, and increase familiarity among existing customers. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global content marketing market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The use of live videos for content marketing is a key trend in the content marketing market. Live videos have become powerful tools for content marketing. Enterprises can use live videos to build relationships with customers by answering customer queries, giving product demonstrations, hosting interviews with experts, and more. They can provide customers with important information and highlight partners, fans, employees, and new technologies. For instance, Ultimate Fighting Championship uses live videos to stream press conferences and live Q&A sessions. Hence, the use of live videos for content marketing is expected to support the global content marketing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Increased benefits of outdoor advertisement over content marketing are challenging the content marketing market growth. Outdoor advertisements have a wide reach and can effectively target potential customers cost-effectively. Marketers can easily plan campaigns and target the desired audience. Outdoor advertisements have round-the-clock exposure, which increases the chances of them being noticed. As a result, they enable a faster return on investment (ROI) than content marketing advertisements, which is increasing their adoption. Hence, the benefits of outdoor advertisements will negatively impact the demand for content marketing during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this content marketing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the content marketing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the content marketing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the content marketing market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The visual content market size is expected to increase by USD 1.4 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. This report extensively covers visual content market segmentation by product (stock images and stock video), application (editorial and commercial), license model (RF and RM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (smartphones, computers, smart TV, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Content Marketing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

203

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 584.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Content Marketing Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Objective Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Objective

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Objective

  • 6.3 Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Objective

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 7.3 Blogging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Videos - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Infographics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Case studies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 8.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.14 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 13.4 Brafton Inc.

  • 13.5 Content Adjacent, Inc.

  • 13.6 Contently Inc.

  • 13.7 Contentoo B.V.

  • 13.8 CoSchedule LLC

  • 13.9 Eucalypt LLC

  • 13.10 Hootsuite Inc

  • 13.11 HubSpot Inc.

  • 13.12 Influence and Co.

  • 13.13 Rock Content

  • 13.14 Seismic Software Inc.

  • 13.15 Skyword Inc.

  • 13.16 Sprinklr Inc.

  • 13.17 Upland Software Inc.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027
Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-marketing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-584-02-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706461.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • FedEx stock dips amid mixed Q2 earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down FedEx's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Arcus, Gilead Disappoint As Lung-Cancer Regimen Lags Rival Roche

    Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.

  • Lucid stock pops after the EV maker raised $1.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in Lucid stock following the EV maker’s $1.5 billion stock sale.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • U.S. EV adoption outlook fell by 30% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.