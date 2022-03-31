U.S. markets closed

Content Moderation Solutions Market to Cross US$ 32 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

·5 min read

- Extremely high use of cellphones and smartphones for business processes, everyday functioning, and leisure that generates vast amount of content stokes demand for content moderation solutions

- Pressure of governments and public on small as well as major social media platforms to remove user-generated controversial content spells growth of the content moderation solutions market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The content moderation solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Incessant penetration of smartphones, social media, and Internet is driving the demand for content moderation solutions. Freedom for users to post anything on social sites has led to huge demand for secure social media platforms by initiating the use of advanced content moderation solutions and services.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The demand for content moderation solution services is growing across several end-use industries. Media & entertainment, healthcare, automotive, and telecom are some of the end-use industries that are integrating content moderation solutions to screen malicious content that can impact brand image.

North America held the dominant share of the content moderation solutions market in 2021 due to the extensive use of content moderation services. However, content moderation solutions market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is due to large volume of content generated each day in businesses, which is scrutinized in detail if it is suitable to be published or not.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64736

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Statistics of 2% of all user-generated content on social media sites to be fraudulent is compelling the integration of content moderation solutions for safety purpose. Content moderation solutions are specifically used to stop hate speech, targeted harassment, social bullying, and remove low-quality images to prevent users to switch from one website to another.

  • Characteristics of content management solutions to provide real-time services allow subscribers to easily detect spam and remove them permanently

  • Companies across business domains are rapidly adopting modernized infrastructure, which include rewriting, changing, or porting entire parts/systems to modern tools, platforms, libraries, or languages to reduce IT complexity, establish a data-driven culture, and increase operational efficiency. This is leading content moderation solution providers to integrate advanced technologies such as Blockchain, AI, and nanotechnologies and mark their presence in the content moderation solutions market.

  • Development of cost-effective and compact moderation solutions is the focus of key players in the content moderation solutions market

  • Providers of content moderation solutions with strong online presence are complying with different global guidelines and protecting their customers from potential threats and malicious content. This underscores demand for content moderation solutions that can detect and remove inappropriate content that can lead to loss of brand value, financial fraud, loss of consumer trust, and personal threat to audience. For instance, according to Scamwatch, reported financial loss due to digital scams in Australia increased from 16.9% in December 2019 from 7.8% in December 2018.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=64736

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Growth Drivers

  • Ceaseless adoption of digital devices and explosion of the Internet leading to the proliferation of digital technologies for business functioning drive the content moderation solutions market

  • Prospects of significant increase in annual sales growth of business enterprises with successful migration from legacy to modernized infrastructure technologies fuel the demand for content moderation solutions

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64736

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the content moderation solutions market are;

  • Accenture PLC

  • Appen Limited

  • Clarifai Inc.

  • Enhance Business Solutions

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Genpact

  • Concentrix Corporation

  • Sutherland Global Services Inc.

  • Alegion Inc.

  • Besedo

  • Cogito Tech LLC

  • Google Inc.

  • Open Access BPO

  • TaskUs Inc.

  • Teleperformnace SE

  • Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=64736

The content moderation solutions market is segmented as follows;

Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Component

  • Software/Tools/Platforms

  • Services

Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

  • Large Enterprises

Content Moderation Solutions Market, by End-user

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • Packaging & Labelling

  • Healthcare & Life-sciences

  • Automotive

  • Government

  • Telecom

  • Others (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, etc.)

Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/content-moderation-solutions-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-moderation-solutions-market-to-cross-us-32-bn-by-2031-tmr-report-301514155.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

